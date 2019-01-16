Does Trump have to give a State of the Union speech? No.

FILE - This Jan. 25, 1988 file photo shows President Ronald Reagan holding up 14-pound continuing resolution for the budget, part of a total package weighing 43-pounds, which the president said was two months late from Congress, during his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington. Vice President George H.W. Bush, left, and House Speaker James Wright of Texas listen behind him. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Constitution mandates in Article II, Section 3 that presidents "shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

But the Constitution offers no specifics on how that should be done. Indeed, the modern State of the Union address — the pageantry, the televised address and the agenda-setting message — is a far more recent phenomenon. And the practice of delivering an in-person address before a joint session of Congress has not always been the norm.

Here's a look at the history of the State of the Union address as the White House weighs its response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's suggestion that President Donald Trump delay this year's address or give it in writing because of the partial government shutdown:

___

Q: Who delivered the first State of the Union address?

A: George Washington on Jan. 8, 1790, in New York.

___

Q: Does it have to be a speech?

A: No. For Thomas Jefferson's first address on Dec. 8, 1801, he sent written copies to both houses of Congress to be read by each chamber's clerks. Jefferson wanted to simplify what he believed was an aristocratic imitation of the British monarch's speech from the throne, which he thought ill-suited for a republic.

The practice of sending written copies to Congress continued for more than a century, when Woodrow Wilson resumed the tradition of delivering the annual message in person on April 8, 1913. He's also credited with transforming the speech from a report on executive branch activity into a blueprint for the president's legislative agenda for the year.

___

Q: When did the annual message become known as the "State of the Union" address?

A: Franklin D. Roosevelt applied the constitutional phrase "State of the Union" to both the message and the event. It became the popular terminology from then on and has officially been known as the State of the Union address since 1947. The speech was formally known as the "Annual Message" before that.

___

Q: How has the speech been affected by advances in communications technology?

A: Calvin Coolidge delivered the first speech broadcast on radio in 1923. Harry S. Truman's address in 1947 was the first broadcast on television. Lyndon B. Johnson recognized the importance of having a national audience when he moved the speech from midafternoon to prime time in 1965 to attract the largest number of TV viewers. George W. Bush's 2002 speech was the first available as a live webcast on the White House website.

___

Q: Has the speech ever been postponed?

A: Yes, there have been several instances — though all appear to have been initiated by the White House, historians say.

Ronald Reagan's 1986 address, for instance, was postponed after the Challenger space shuttle exploded in flight on Jan. 28 of that year. And in 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt was scheduled to deliver his address on Jan. 11 but instead transmitted a written message because of his poor health.

___

Q: What about during a shutdown?

A: The State of the Union address has yet to coincide with a full or partial government shutdown since the beginning of the modern budget process in the late 1970s.

The closest the country has come? Trump's 2018 State of the Union, which was delivered on Jan. 30 — the week after a two-day shutdown that ended Jan. 22. In 1996, Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union several weeks after the end of a 21-day shutdown that had previously been the country's longest, offering to "all of you in this chamber: Never, ever shut the federal government down again."

___

Q: Is security really an issue?

A: In her letter, Pelosi raised concerns about holding the speech during a shutdown, citing the fact that the address has been designated a "national special security event" in which "the full resources of the federal government" must "be brought to bear."

She noted that the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security have been operating without funding, "with critical departments hamstrung by furloughs."

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen rejected that assessment, tweeting that DHS and the Secret Service "are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union."

About 5,978 of 7,222 Secret Service employees remain on the job.