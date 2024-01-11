Q&A: Early voting is coming up next month. Here's what Lenawee County voters need to know

ADRIAN — Michigan's first election of 2024, the presidential primary, is coming up on Feb. 27. It will be the first election when Michigan voters can vote early in person.

Early voting was included in Proposal 2 in 2022, which was approved by 60% of voters statewide. It received support from 51.65% of Lenawee County voters. Along with the nine days of early voting, voters also can vote in person on Election Day and by absentee ballot.

The Daily Telegram asked Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway to describe how early voting will work in the county:

Q: When does early voting start for the Feb. 27 presidential primary?

A: The first day of early voting is Saturday, Feb. 17.

Q: Who can vote early?

A: Any qualified and registered Lenawee County voter.

Q: What are the dates for early voting?

Early voting will begin the second Saturday before an election and end the Sunday before all federal and statewide elections only. Here is the 2024 schedule:

Feb. 17-25: Early voting

Feb. 27: Presidential Primary Election Day

July 27-Aug. 4: Early voting

Aug. 24: Primary Election Day

Oct. 26-Nov. 3: Early voting

Nov. 5: General Election Day

Q: What are the early voting hours?

A: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Q: Where will early voting take place?

A: Lenawee County Human Services Building, 1040 S. Winter St., Adrian.

Q: Which municipalities will vote at the Human Services Building?

A: All cities and townships, with the exception of Fairfield Township which will be holding its early voting at its township hall at 1023 Pine St., Jasper. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Q: How did the county and municipalities decide on having one location for early voting?

A: The main concerns were funding and staffing. The ability to cost share saves the taxpayers a significant amount of money, per local municipality, along with having adequate staffing for the additional nine days required.

Q: Why was one site selected rather than having early voting at each city or township?

A: In addition to the above-mentioned, the Lenawee County Central Site gives all voters the same experience.

Q: What can voters expect to see and do when they arrive to vote early?

A: Their experience will be the same as an Election Day polling precinct.

Q: How will the voting machines and ballots be secured overnight during the early voting period?

A: This site will be using a ballot-on-demand system, which will print the ballot as voters are processed. The voting equipment will be sealed and secured in a controlled environment.

Q: Will the early voting totals be counted each day?

A: No. At the close of each day, the tabulators will be put into a suspend mode and sealed. During that process, the poll workers, from both political parties, will be required to document the beginning and ending count of the number of ballots cast for each day. No early voting results will be generated until after 8 p.m. on Election Night.

Q: Does early voting take the place of absentee voting?

A: No. Voters still have the option of voting absentee.

Q: Is there anything else voters should know about early voting?

A: They must be registered to vote, prior to visiting the early voting site. If they are not, they will be directed to their local clerk to register.

