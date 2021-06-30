Q&A: Ford Foundation's leader straddles contrasting worlds

FILE - In this June 16, 2015 file photo, Ford Foundation President Darren Walker attends a reception at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit. Since he assumed the post in 2013, Walker has steered the organization’s focus towards tackling inequality. On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the foundation said it will spend $420 million over the next five years to advance global gender equality. (Steve Perez/Detroit News via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HALELUYA HADERO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Darren Walker has experienced two sides of life — one of poverty, one of wealth.

He has often mentioned that growing up in poverty as a gay Black man in rural Texas has given him a unique perspective on his work as president of the Ford Foundation.

Since assuming the leadership of America's second-largest private foundation in 2013, Walker has steered the organization to tackle inequality — in all its forms. On Wednesday, the foundation is announcing that it will spend $420 million over the next five years to advance global gender equality and combat gender-based issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including violence against women.

The funding, announced at the United Nations Women’s Generation Equality Forum in Paris, will also support groups that are working to strengthen workplace equality and build feminist movements.

Separately on Wednesday, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced at the forum a similar $2.1 billion commitment for gender equality.

The Associated Press spoke recently with Walker, 61, about Ford's initiative, MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy and other matters. The interview was edited for clarity and length.

___

Q: A PILLAR OF THE FORD FOUNDATION’S WORK IS COMBATING GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE. HOW CAN PHILANTHROPY HELP?

A: Listen to the voices, perspectives, insights, and leadership of women who are closest to the very problems we’re seeking to solve. For too long, we haven't prioritized the community-based wisdom, the lived experience and the expertise of women in these communities. What philanthropy can do is invest in local indigenous-led organizations, organizations by women of color, African women, women of the African diaspora in Latin America and indigenous women. Work with them in true partnership.

___

Q: YOU’VE BEEN CALLING FOR WEALTHY PHILANTHROPISTS TO APPROACH GIVING THROUGH THE LENS OF JUSTICE INSTEAD OF GENEROSITY. WHY?

A: I’m not asserting it’s the only way. But I think for too long we have focused on Band-Aids — on charity, generosity — which is all admirable and necessary but insufficient to do the transformational work that needs to be done to change culture, to change systems and structures. Philanthropy needs to be investing in the efforts to reform those systems, to change the cultural practices and norms that actually keep women from fully realizing their dreams, that keep girls married off at young ages, keeps girls from being educated and knowledgeable. Every girl, every woman should have a right to dream, a right to live with dignity, a right to hope and optimism. If we invest through the lens of justice, we can advance that reality.

___

Q: PHILANTHROPISTS ARE FACING MORE SCRUTINY ABOUT HOW THEY MADE THEIR MONEY. MACKENZIE SCOTT, FOR EXAMPLE, HAS DONATED ABOUT $8 BILLION, LARGELY FROM AMAZON, WHICH CRITICS SAY HAS MAINTAINED POOR WORKING CONDITIONS. DO YOU BELIEVE THE SOURCE OF SCOTT’S WEALTH CLOUDS HER PHILANTHROPY?

A: MacKenzie Scott is probably the boldest, most courageous and visionary philanthropist living today. She has invested in racial justice, gender justice, historically Black colleges and universities and racial equity in philanthropy, which very few living donors are engaged and committed to. My focus as a philanthropist is to hope that more philanthropists will emerge using the lens of justice, equity, and addressing historic norms that have marginalized far too many people.

I believe MacKenzie Scott is indeed engaging in the kind of uncomfortable work that philanthropists have to do, being reminded of Dr. Martin Luther King’s admonition that philanthropy is commendable, but it should not allow the philanthropist to overlook the economic injustice that makes philanthropy necessary. MacKenzie Scott understands there is injustice, and that philanthropy in some ways is a product of inequality. The way she is giving, to whom she is giving and where she is giving indicates that she understands that.

___

Q: CRITICS ARGUE THAT LARGE FOUNDATIONS, LIKE FORD, THAT ARE SET UP TO EXIST IN PERPETUITY BECOME MORE BUREAUCRATIC AS THEY AGE AND THAT MONEY THAT COULD BE SPENT ON PROGRAMS IS INSTEAD USED TO MAINTAIN A LARGE STAFF. IS THAT’S A FAIR CRITICISM?

A: We in philanthropy should always be open to criticism, to listening and hearing those who have alternative perspectives on our work. At the Ford Foundation, we believe in directly funding organizations that often are left out and providing those organizations with technical assistance. Because we work in 11 regions around the world, this is done not only by making large grants to European and American nonprofits but directly to Africans, to Brazilians, to Indians. There is higher overhead in doing that kind of philanthropy.

But I’m less interested in criticizing one form of philanthropy over another as much as I am interested in impact. And I believe that we are having an impact, that we are making a difference. We hear that from the organizations that we fund. We’re always interested in the criticism. But I don’t believe it’s founded in the evidence, which indicates that we’re making a difference, that we're providing meaningful support.

___

Q: A BILL IN THE U.S. SENATE WOULD INCENTIVIZE FOUNDATIONS TO PAY OUT MORE THAN THE 5% ANNUAL MINIMUM AND ADOPT OTHER REFORMS. THE FORD FOUNDATION HAS BACKED SIMILAR PROPOSALS. WHY DID YOU GET INVOLVED IN THIS PUSH?

A: It’s important that we in philanthropy always be open to understanding how we can be more effective. One of the concerns many have had is around the issue of donor-advised funds, where the donor can immediately receive the tax benefit of a gift but do not have to actually expend any of those dollars. The charitable benefit comes when the transfer of the dollars goes from the donor to the donor-advised fund — regardless of whether the donor-advised fund actually gives the money away to charities. It's important that there be a policy to addresses that specific issue.

____

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Volvo Cars EV road map includes better batteries, longer range

    Sweden's Volvo Cars on Wednesday laid out an extensive road map to becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030, including plans to sell 600,000 battery electric vehicles at mid-decade and build a European battery gigafactory in 2026. The detailed presentation on Volvo Cars' future follows the scrapping earlier this year of a proposed merger with the company's Chinese parent, Hong Kong-listed Geely Automobile. In March, Geely said Volvo Cars would explore capital market options, including an initial public offering and stock market listing.

  • Trump Organization’s financial chief reported to be charged by New York prosecutors

    Allen Weisselberg failed to report perks, prosecutors allegeMore charges expected amid financial fraud investigation Donald Trump at the White House in June last year. Trump released a statement on Monday night calling the prosecutors ‘rude, nasty and totally biased’. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters One of Donald Trump’s key aides is expected to be charged on Thursday with failing to properly report company perks, including rent-free apartments and cars, in the latest stage of an escalating b

  • HBO Max expands beyond the US to 39 new territories

    As it announced earlier this year, HBO Max is finally moving outside the US, expanding to 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

  • More deaths reported in intense US Northwest heat wave

    About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to an intense heat wave that brought scorching temperatures to the Northwest and caused one power utility to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand. The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) eased in those cities on Tuesday.

  • Cosmic gulp: Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star

    For the first time, astronomers have witnessed a black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe — all in a split-second gulp. In both cases, a neutron star — a teaspoon of which would weigh a billion tons — orbits ever closer to that ultimate point of no return, a black hole, until they finally crash together and the neutron star is gone in a gobble. Astronomers witnessed the last 500 orbits before the neutron stars were swallowed, a process that took far less than a minute and briefly generated as much energy as all the visible light in the observable universe.

  • Arizona county won't use voting machines from partisan audit

    Officials in Arizona's largest county plan to stop using voting machines turned over to contractors hired by Republican state senators for a partisan audit of the 2020 election. The Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors agreed with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who said in May that she had “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines” because the county had lost control of them. Hobbs said she would seek to decertify them if the county planned to continue using them.

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Christina Greer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes At Daughter’s Sleepovers

    A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi

  • Pool contractor photographed damage in Florida building 36 hours before collapse

    A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.

  • Spectator Who Caused Massive Tour de France Crash Arrested After Days-Long Search: Report

    The unidentified female fan in a yellow jacket was seen holding a sign and venturing too far into the road with her back to oncoming cyclists

  • Mexican authorities search for relatives of abandoned migrant boy

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican authorities on Tuesday were searching for the relatives of a boy, thought to be about 2 years old, who was found alone near a truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions. Lutgarda Madrigal, the attorney for the protection of children and adolescents of Veracruz state, where the boy had been found, said it was still unclear where the boy was from. Madrigal added the boy was not injured.

  • Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

    America’s most iconic youth organizations – the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA – have been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership, due partly to the pandemic, and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades. Court records show membership has fallen further since then, to about 762,000. The Girl Scouts say their youth membership fell by nearly 30%, from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million this year.

  • This BBQ Pitmaster Is Competing on Food Network—With a Three Percenter Tattoo

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via InstagramIf you’ve been watching the latest season of BBQ Brawl—Food Network’s cooking competition starring celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon—you may have spotted a barbecue pitmaster from Texas named Brendan Lamb. What you might have missed, however, is the Three Percenter tattoo inked prominently on the back of Lamb’s left arm.The Three Percenters are a U.S.-based far-right, anti-government militia movement that the government of Ca

  • Days before the Florida condo collapsed, a pool contractor was told that the equipment room flooded so often that the water-pump motors had to be replaced every 2 years, a new report says

    A pool contractor saw the building two days before the collapse and noted an unusually high volume of water buildup in the basement, a new report says.

  • Meghan McCain Goes Off on Athletes Protesting the American Flag: ‘I Will Die for This’ (Video)

    Meghan McCain has some strong words for Gwen Berry, after the athlete silently protested during the Olympic trials. Berry, a U.S. hammer thrower and activist, has received intense backlash after she appeared to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem was being played. Discussing the incident on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” McCain made it clear that she did not support Berry’s choice, even while saying she understands why athletes protest. “I think, in regards to the athlete

  • Missing woman was on phone with husband as building came crumbling down

    Cassondra “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton had heard her building's swimming pool collapse before making the frantic call.

  • Death toll rises in Florida condo collapse

    At least 12 people have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday evening.

  • Photos show extensive damage underneath the pool of the Florida condo 2 days before the building collapsed

    The photos, taken by a contractor and shared with the Miami Herald, showed cracked concrete and damaged reinforcement bars at Champlain Towers South.

  • No, the Vikings Did Not Discover America. Here's Why That Myth is Problematic

    Who discovered America? The common-sense answer is that the continent was discovered by the remote ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Americans of European descent have traditionally phrased the question in terms of identifying the first Europeans to have crossed the Atlantic and visited what is now the United States.

  • Bloodhound tracks missing 6-year-old girl to an abandoned shed in Tennessee, cops say

    “He licked her face and she gave him a big hug.”