Q&A: Forecasters say gasoline prices likely to remain high

DAVID KOENIG
·3 min read

DALLAS (AP) —

Gasoline prices have smashed a 2008 record and are likely to head even higher, further fueling inflation and hitting consumers and businesses that are still coming to grips with the pandemic.

The national average topped $4.17 a gallon on Tuesday, according to auto club AAA, and several states on each coast could soon join California in the $5-and-up club.

Prices at the pump have been rising for more than a year, and analysts expect further increases after President Joe Biden announced that the United States will ban imports of Russian oil to punish Russia more severely for invading Ukraine.

As painful as this week’s prices are, they are still not the highest that Americans have paid when you consider inflation. In today’s dollars, that 2008 record of $4.10 a gallon would be equal to about $5.24.

A look at how we got here, and what it means for American households:

WHEN DID PRICES START RISING?

After averaging $2.69 a gallon in 2019, U.S. gasoline prices collapsed as COVID-19 forced offices and businesses to close in early 2020. By late April 2020, a gallon sold for under $1.90. Prices have mostly risen since then, as demand for energy rebounded, global production failed to keep pace, and inventories shrank.

WHY ARE PRICES SO HIGH?

It boils down to supply and demand. The world consumes nearly 100 million barrels of oil a day on average. Producers cut spending on exploration and production during the pandemic, and they have been slow to ramp back up. Some producers say they face labor and parts shortages.

The benchmark price for U.S. oil was around $125 a barrel in afternoon trading Tuesday, while the international standard, Brent crude, was above $130. Of course, consumers didn't mind when crude was below $20 at the start of the pandemic.

“Oil companies don't set the market prices; people do, by filling up their tanks,” says Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, which tracks gasoline prices around the U.S.

HOW MUCH IS DUE TO RUSSIA'S WAR?

Analysts say that nearly the entire rise of the last week — about 55 cents a gallon nationwide, on average — can be linked to anticipation that eventually western countries would ban Russian crude, further shrinking their already tight supplies.

“The U.S. doesn’t need Russian oil per se, but the world and particularly Europe are dependent on it,” says Tom Kloza, an analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.

According to government figures, the U.S. imported 245 million barrels of oil from Russia last year, or 8% of all U.S. oil imports. That is less than the United States imported from Canada or Mexico but more than it took from Saudi Arabia.

WHEN WILL PRICES EASE?

Normally fuel prices rise in spring and summer, as Americans drive and fly more. Demand could also get a boost as countries continue to shed their COVID-19 restrictions. Those trends suggest that pump prices are heading higher, with demand continuing to outstrip supply.

“It's not going to be a good summer for motorists,” De Haan says.

Recommended Stories

  • Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia

    Coca-Cola Co. (KO) said Tuesday it was suspending its business in Russia following the lead of several companies that have suspended activity because of the invasion of Ukraine. “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. On Tuesday, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said it was exploring options for its business in Russia. Coca-Cola shares were down 3.5% heading into the close, while Pepsi shares were down 2.3%.

  • Why Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, and ReneSola Stocks Popped Today

    With the conditions pressing oil prices higher showing no signs of easing, investors are jumping on solar stocks.

  • 'Hidden burden': Hurricanes keep killing people long after landfall, study suggests

    A new study from JAMA shows how far reaching and varied the hidden costs to life could be from climate-related disasters.

  • Tennis-Murray to donate prize money from tournaments to aid Ukrainian children

    Two million people - mostly women and children - have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

  • U.S. Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—How Much Worse Will It Get?

    Gas prices hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008, and they could be at $4.25 by Memorial Day. But in some places, it's already much higher.

  • Ukrainian athlete withdraws from competition at Paralympics after father captured by Russian troops

    Ukrainian para skier Anastasiia Laletina withdrew from her biathlon race at the Beijing Paralympics after Russian forces captured her father.

  • Porsche Is Reportedly Halting Production Because of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    The war has exacerbated the auto industry's already severe climate crisis.

  • Zelensky invokes Churchill: 'We will fight in the forests, the fields'

    Speaking to the House of Commons in London from his bunker in Kyiv on Tuesday, President Volodomyr Zelensky of Ukraine invoked Winston Churchill, Britain's leader in World War II, saying, “We will not give up, and we will not lose."

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • Refining margins, fuel costs surge on fallout from Russian invasion

    Refining profits, or margins, from turning crude oil into products such as gasoline and diesel are ballooning, and could surge further after the United States, the world's top oil consumer, on Tuesday banned all Russian oil imports in retaliation of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. ban on the world's biggest oil exporter of over 7 million barrels per day of crude and petroleum products is expected to make it more difficult for domestic refiners to source the feedstocks needed to make diesel and other products, market participants said. The U.S. ban, announced by President Joseph Biden, was joined by Britain, which said it would phase out oil imports by the end of the year.

  • Analysis-Investors shift to Latam amid war in Europe, but risks remain

    A rate hike cycle that started last year and low valuations had already made Latin America a darling destination for investors in 2022, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to keep cash flowing to the commodity-exposed region. Latin American stock markets measured in dollars are outperforming larger economies by close to 25 percentage points this year, with MSCI's Latam index up 11% YTD while the developed world index is down close to 13%. So far this year, foreign flows to Latam stock and bond portfolios totaled about $18 billion through February, while the rest of EM pulled in a net $7.5 billion.

  • Texas militia man found guilty on five charges in government's first court victory from Capitol riot

    Jury delivers guilty verdicts on all five criminal counts in Jan. 6 case against Guy Wesley Reffitt.

  • Crypto Exchange CoinZoom Suspending New Russia-Based Accounts: Report

    Existing account holders in Russia won’t be blocked although they will still be screened against sanctions lists, CoinZoom’s CEO said.

  • Stocks Finish Lower After Whipsaw Day on War News: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to grip global financial markets, as U.S. stocks and oil swung wildly on headlines related to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsThe S&P 500 closed d

  • Rising gas prices hitting Arizona truckers hard

    AAA is reporting gas prices have jumped more than 50 cents in the past week and on March 8, the national average for a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $4.173. And for truck drivers, it’s an even harder pill to swallow as diesel skyrockets. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

  • Woods to have teen daughter introduce him at Hall of Fame

    Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years. Charlie Woods, who turned 13 last month, has played with his father in the PNC Championship. Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will be introducing retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem.

  • Airlines Begin to Cut Flying as They Grapple With Fuel-Cost Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. airlines have begun paring flight plans due to soaring fuel prices, underscoring the speed at which Russia’s attack on Ukraine has upended the industry and jeopardized a hoped-for rebound this year.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.

  • With eye on metal prices, U.S. cautious on possible sanctions of Usmanov companies

    The United States and its allies will look for ways to impose sanctions on companies under Russian metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov's control without raising the price of commodities, a U.S. Treasury Department spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. The United States last week imposed sanctions on the billionaire as part of several rounds of measures Washington has taken, including against Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. The action, similar to sanctions imposed by the European Union on Usmanov, blocked his assets, including his yacht and private jet.

  • Poland offers fighter jets to US in plan to help Ukraine

    Poland said Tuesday it would give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S., apparently agreeing to an arrangement that would allow them to be used by Ukraine’s military. The decision is expected to be a morale booster for Ukraine as continued fighting deepens the humanitarian catastrophe as Russian forces bomb its cities. The Pentagon had no immediate comment on Poland’s announcement.

  • Zendaya Stuns in All-Pink at Valentino FW22 Front Row

    This weekend was filled with buzzy moments at Paris Fashion Week, including Pierpaolo Piccioli's...