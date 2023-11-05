Q&A with 'Golden Bachelor's' Ellen Goltzer: What's dating life like now for the Delray woman?

Delray Beach resident Ellen Goltzer put her heart on the line by signing up to appear on the debut season of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor.” Last week, suitors were thrown a curveball when it was revealed only three women — not the traditional four — would receive a hometown date rose.

In the past, both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” followed four visits to the final contestants' hometowns where the love interest meets family and friends. Despite sharing a romantic hot air balloon date and several heart-to-heart conversations with the Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, during her time on the show, the 71-year-old retired teacher hit the chopping block and returned home without a new pickleball partner.

Could Ellen Goltzer be ABC's first 'Golden Bachelorette?'

Delray Beach's Ellen Goltzer lived and worked as a teacher in New York before retiring to the Sunshine State. Ellen says she loves playing pickleball, golf, dancing, bocce ball and card games.

I don’t know if there are fifteen eligible men good enough for her, but Ellen for Golden Bachelorette OR ELSE #goldenbachelor #thegoldenbachelor pic.twitter.com/RhhEUskJG3 — Erin M (@erinmurray16) October 27, 2023

Goltzer was such a popular contestant on the show, many are calling for her to be the "Golden Bachelorette" if ABC decides to go in that direction.

The Palm Beach Post caught up with Goltzer this week to chat about her experience on the show.

Q: If you had been given a hometown date rose, where would it have taken place?

Ellen: I’m not really sure where they would have done it because most of my family is in New York. I would have loved for my boys, my good friends, and family to come to Delray, but there’s a lot of people. I would have loved it because my community here would have opened their arms up wide for him because it was very exciting.

Q: If Gerry had come to Delray, what would you have done with him?

Ellen: There’s a lot of nature preserves in Delray that are just incredible. The birds and alligators. (It’s] a great place to walk and just talk to him. It would have really been a nice place to go. I never had that chance.

Gerry Turner’s sits with Delray Beach's Ellen Goltzer during a recent episode of The Golden Bachelor.

Q: Now that you have seen the episodes that have aired, do you better understand the connection Gerry has with the three remaining ladies who did get hometown dates?

Ellen: Absolutely. I don’t see myself in that bubble. I see a commonality between the three and what he’s looking for. It’s just a theory. I’m just speculating. I think he’s picked the three girls that are best suited for him and honestly, like I said on television, I really, really like him and I really, really want him to be happy. I want the girls to be happy. They are head over heels for him and I think it’s great. I think it’s going to be a happy ending regardless.

Q: Sorry about your dear friend Roberta who passed away shortly before the premiere episode aired. She played a huge role in encouraging you to do the show. How do you think she would have felt about the way your storyline played out? If she had met Gerry, what would she have thought of him?

Ellen: I think she is cheering for me. She is watching it. I’m not very spiritual, but I do feel her presence, which is sort of cool. I think she’d be very proud of me because it was really out of my comfort zone. I think that she would feel that my feelings for Gerry were sincere and real and that he was a really great guy, which I’ve said a number of times; he is. He’s terrific. The experience taught me a lot. It opened me up to a lot of new experiences here, so that’s encouraging. I was going to give up and I am definitely not giving up anymore.

Q: Because you’re not giving up, are you ready to continue looking for love yet? Do you have any prospects?

Ellen: There’s been a lot of reaching out. “I know someone who would be great for you.” “My brother would love to date you.” All of these different avenues.

I really haven’t had to try because the popularity of the show. Invites are coming in from really reputable sources and I’m not ready to do the online thing, but I am ready for the recommendations and people that know people.

Bachelor Nation went shopping across the country to find a perfect guy. If I don’t have a recommendation now, I’m a little leery, but good, trusted friends that have recommendations of people they know, that’s my key right now and the community’s spreading the word. It’s becoming a lot of fun.

Q: In a previous interview, you mentioned that exes have come out of the woodwork and reached out since seeing you on TV. Any chance you’ll rekindle a romance with any of them?

Ellen: Some are married, some are involved, but they were reaching out for their good wishes and “I knew you when.” They were very sweet and very nice and very encouraging. Actually, one of them was cheering me on with his girlfriend and talking about the past. It was delightful hearing from them. It was a good experience, but no availability. Just friendship.

Q: Did you feel the love from Palm Beach County?

Ellen: I felt the love coming from every community in Palm Beach County, especially in Delray. It’s incredible.

Q: Now that the show has aired, are you getting recognized around town? How are you handling your newfound fame?

Ellen: I went to a pickleball match on Tuesday. My team goes to all different communities, and they wouldn’t let me leave. “Can I have a selfie? Can I have a selfie?” It was a lot of fun!

From left: Kathy Swarts, Delray Beach's Ellen Goltzer, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and host Jesse Palmer celebrate Kathy and Ellen's championship pickleball moment on The Golden Bachelor.

Q: If “The Golden Bachelor” gets renewed for a second season, would you recommend friends apply to be on the show?

Ellen: Honestly, it was the best experience of my life. I can’t even explain the thrill I got out of completing this unbelievable program. Of course, I would recommend anybody that is energetic, that has a lust for love, that really wants to start a life again. The process really works, and it was really an incredible experience that I will never, ever forget.

Q: If your two sons are single, would you encourage them to apply to be on “TheBachelorette”?

Ellen: They are both with someone, so that’s not an option, but if they were as excited for me as they would have been for themselves, I definitely think they would have done something like this. They were rooting me on. They really were.

Q: On your one-on-one date with Gerry, you mentioned you met your first husband when you were only 10 years old. However, the missing puzzle piece for those of us who watched the show was, did you get divorced or are you widowed?

Ellen: It was a childhood sweetheart. We met at sleepaway camp. We had a marriage that lasted 25 years. We separated for a long time because we were just so amicable that we didn’t bother doing the divorce, but we did divorce a few years ago. We just went in different directions. We are best friends, really and truly.

Q: Did you make friends on the show?

Ellen: I made forever friends on the show. When you’re in a confined area, a house, and you don’t have any TV, iPhone, iPad, any kind of communication, not even music, it’s almost like you go back to 50 years ago and you have to make your own fun. You get very close to people that way and you communicate with them and you do things that you normally wouldn’t in this generation now.

Golden Bachelor update: What happened at Thursday night's rose ceremony?

On Thursday night’s episode, Gerry visited the hometowns of the remaining three women — Theresa Nist in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, Faith Martin in Benton City, Washington, and Leslie Fhima in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Everyone then reconvened at the Bachelor Mansion in Malibu, California for a rose ceremony.

With only two roses remaining, one woman must get eliminated. After giving Leslie a rose, Gerry walked out of the room in tears, completely torn and distraught with the lifechanging decision he was faced with. The episode ended on this cliffhanger.

'Golden Bachelor': When is the next episode?

To see who gets the rose, tune in at 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday on ABC for the “Women Tell All” episode, where Ellen and the other eliminated women reunite to recount their experiences.

The “Fantasy Suites” episode will air Thursday, Nov. 16 and the two-hour finale will air Thursday, Nov. 30. “The Golden Bachelor” will not have a show on Thanksgiving Day.

Everyone deserves that “second chance at love” feeling. #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/Cz1J3paIhh — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) October 20, 2023

