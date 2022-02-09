Q&A: Hillary Clark wants County Court-at-Law #2 seat

Hillary Clark

County-Court-at-Law no. 2 Judge Carol Siebman plans to leave office at the end of her current term, and four candidates have filed for her seat.

Hillary Luckett Clark, Sherman attorney Rick Dunn and Vanessa Vice all filed on the Republican side, and Sherman attorney Barry Rubarts has filed as a Democrat. He is the only Democrat to file for a county seat for the primaries.

The March primary for both the Democratic and Republican parties in Grayson County will be held on March 1, and the last day to register to vote was Jan. 31.

Hello, I am Hillary Luckett Clark, a proven leader and dedicated to community service. After graduating from Sherman High School and Austin College, I obtained dual J.D. and Master of Public Administration degrees from Texas Tech University in 3 years. I served two terms on the Sherman ISD Board of Trustees and volunteer with Austin College, Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center, North Texas Young Professionals, and United Way of Grayson County. My husband, Edwin, is a local pastor, and we have two young sons who are my motivation to make Grayson County a better place to call home.

1. Do you plan to take political contributions from other lawyers for this campaign? Explain why or why not.

I believe it is important for a judge to remember what it is like to be a practicing attorney. I visited with local attorneys to discuss the characteristics and practices they value in a presiding judge. I have not actively solicited financial contributions from lawyers; however, a few counselors have voluntarily supported my campaign. They are near retirement age or do not often practice in this court. No amount of contribution will waiver my commitment to a fair and impartial courtroom.

2. This court handles both criminal and civil cases, explain your experience with each type of law.

I began my legal career as a prosecutor with the City of Lubbock. For the past 9 years, I maintained an active litigation practice including representing clients in personal injury, insurance, contracts, real estate, and business matters. I tried numerous civil jury trials all over the State of Texas. I assisted with contested probate and criminal defense cases. While in law school, I clerked for the Honorable Judge Amos Mazzant, Federal District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas, where I researched and drafted social security, civil, and criminal pre-trial issues.

3. This court handles juvenile cases, explain your experience with working with juveniles.

I completed the Mediation Training Program through The Dispute Resolution Training Institute in Lubbock, Texas and handled juvenile cases including truancy as a mediator. I currently serve as a court-appointed Guardian Ad Litem to represent minors’ interests in the legal system. As a two-term member of the Sherman ISD Board of Trustees, I am acutely aware of the interaction between the juvenile justice system and local schools.

4. What experience have you had dealing with condemnations or eminent domain cases?

During my time with the City of Lubbock City Attorney’s Office, I represented the City in multiple condemnation and nuisance determination hearings in court. I handled drafting motions, legal research, and deed and title research in preparation for condemnation proceedings. I worked closely with the Code

Enforcement and Engineering Services Departments to ensure zoning and safety codes were implemented, including addressing substandard structures within the city.

5. What experience have you had dealing with family law cases?

I volunteered extensively with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and was recognized as the Grayson County Super Clinic Volunteer of the Year award in 2008. The majority of cases that come into the Clinic are family law including divorces and child custody disputes. For example, divorce when one spouse is abusive or incarcerated or grandparents seeking custody of a grandchild. Legal aid practice focuses on support for families, preserving the home, maintaining economic stability, and safety. In private practice, I represented clients in uncontested divorce matters. One of my greatest honors was assisting friends with adult adoptions.

