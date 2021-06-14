Jimmy Smits figured he could carry a tune 'In the Heights'

  • Actor Jimmy Smits attends the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In the Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Jimmy Smits in a scene from "In the Heights." (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
  • Actors Leslie Grace, left, and Jimmy Smits pose at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In the Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Jimmy Smits arrives at a special screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace and Jimmy Smits, from left, arrive at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Jimmy Smits arrives at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Stephanie Beatriz, from left, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco, background obscured, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega in a scene from "In the Heights." (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
  • Jimmy Smits arrives at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Jon M. Chu, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace and Jimmy Smits, form left, arrive at a screening of "In the Heights" during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Director Jon M. Chu, left, actor Gregory Diaz IV and actor Jimmy Smits pose together at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Actors Jimmy Smits, left, and Gregory Diaz IV attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Actors Jimmy Smits, left, and Wanda De Jesus attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In the Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
1 / 12

2021 Tribeca Film Festival - "In The Heights" Premiere

Actor Jimmy Smits attends the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In the Heights" at the United Palace theater on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — He hadn't been in a musical since his high school years, but when Jimmy Smits saw the opportunity to play Kevin Rosario in the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” he was happy to check that off his artistic bucket list.

“Of course it’s something that you always wanna do if you had done it before. I mean, I don’t sight read music or anything like that, but I figure that, with the proper help, I can carry a tune,” Smits said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

The star of “NYPD Blue” and “The West Wing,” who is of Puerto Rican descent, was even happier to be part of a huge Latino production. He had seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first show off-Broadway, where it began its path to the 2008 Tony Awards, and became a “huge fan” of his work.

The just-released “In the Heights,” directed by Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians",) is about the dreams and the struggles of the Latino community in New York City’s Washington Heights. Smits' character, Kevin Rosario, is the widowed father of Nina (played by singer Leslie Grace,) whose Stanford college tuition seems almost impossible to pay through his modest taxi cabs business. The film opened this weekend in theaters with a modest $11.4 million box office tally and is streaming on HBO Max through July 11.

“It’s so current. And you have this beautiful collage of people,” Smits said in reference to a range of characters including Usnavi (Anthony Ramos,) Benny (Corey Hawkins,) Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) and Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz,) among others. “It’s the immigrant experience that’s been part of the fabric of this country since it started. And it’s positive. So we need that right now after the pandemic."

Smits also talked about getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the pandemic, his dynamic with Leslie Grace and others on the set, an important change for his character from the original production and whether he plays the lottery.

Remarks have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: You just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That must have been something.

SMITS: Yeah, I mean, of course is an incredible honor. I’m kind of glad that it worked out the way it did in terms of it being virtual, because I think I would have been mortified if I had to call people and say, “Can you please come?” So it worked out. It was very on the low key, and it was all done, you know, you got to see actually how it was made, and how it was picked and the history of it, so for me it was perfect.

AP: In the original show, your character has a wife. In the film, you are a widow parenting Nina alone. What did you think about this change?

SMITS: I think it worked in terms of the relationship between the father and the daughter because there was much more at stake because he was by himself. It was even more important that his daughter do well.

AP: Leslie Grace described you as a father figure on the set — “el papá de los pollitos” (the father of the little chickens) — in her words. Did you also feel that way?

SMITS: You know, I’m marveled at the work that they did. I mean, if they felt that way I’m honored, but we all worked hard and I think everybody understood the importance of what we were doing. Everybody brought their A game. I think that the time that we spent before the actual shooting, which was all of the choreography and the musical rehearsals, everybody coalesced in a very important way and I see that on the screen, I see that in the little intimate scenes that Leslie had with Corey Hawkins and Anthony and Melissa have together. I mean, of course the big musical (numbers) too, but the little moments really resonate in a beautiful way that I think all audiences are gonna be able to connect with.

AP: How was working with Leslie?

SMITS: Golden, golden voice that she has, but she worked so hard. Como decimos en español, entregó su alma completamente (As we say in Spanish, she gave her soul completely), not only in the scenes that we did, but I see it in the scenes between her and Corey, between her and la Abuela Claudia. She really stepped up her game big time. I just expect beautiful, beautiful things from her. She did a wonderful job.

AP: When we first see you in the movie, you're spending $20 on lottery tickets. Do you ever play?

SMITS: Yes, I do, actually! (laughs)

AP: Have you ever won anything?

SMITS: Never. Not even — No (laughs.)

___

Follow Sigal Ratner-Arias on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner.

Recommended Stories

  • 35-year-old mom and teen daughter both found shot to death, HPD says

    Investigators said a family member discovered the bodies of mom, Leslie Reyes and her daughter Esly Jimenez Erzo Saturday afternoon.

  • The Story Behind In the Heights ’ Epic, 2,500-Plus Costumes

    Costume designer Mitchell Travers shares how he achieved the grand scale of the new movie musical’s costumes, and bringing cultural authenticity to the big screen.

  • Ex-Fresno State professor's play urges vaccination

    Juan Herrera's play 'Vacunate Prudencio', which translates to 'Please get a vaccine', was performed on Sunday at the Madera Swap Meet.

  • This 'holy grail' hydrating duo will be in our beach bags all summer — here's why

    It's like a mini staycation, but for your skin.

  • Biden preps for summit with Putin

    Jon Karl reports on the relationships Pres. Biden has built with allies and how his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin will differ from former Pres. Trump’s.

  • 22-year-old son of prominent South Carolina legal family found murdered with his mom

    ‘We are pursuing all leads and the investigation is continuing,’ local authorities said

  • Amazon, faced with criticism over warehouse employee injuries, tests new tech to make moving packages safer

    The e-commerce giant said Sunday that it is testing and developing new technologies in an effort to make handling packages safer for employees.

  • Indians send McKenzie back to minors after wild outing

    The Cleveland Indians hope another trip to the minors helps Triston McKenzie eventually stick in the majors. The Indians optioned McKenzie to Triple-A Columbus for the fourth time this season on Sunday after the right-hander failed to get out of the first inning against Seattle a day earlier. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and manager Terry Francona met with McKenzie on Sunday morning.

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Will There Be an In the Heights Sequel? The Cast Is Keeping Their Fingers Crossed

    Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights is one of the biggest movies to hit the screen this year, but the cast is still holding out hope for another sueñito: a sequel. As of now, there are no plans for a follow-up film, but according to Leslie Grace, the star-studded cast has already started a petition for it.

  • See how these stylish fathers make 'dad style' look good

    What comes to mind when you think of "dad style?" Is it a pair chunky white sneakers, thick pull-up tube socks, plus a belted relaxed-fit creased trousers? Take New York City entrepreneur, DJ and investor Brendan Fallis for example. While he's a new dad, the matching father and son looks he's already shared on social media have racked up over 100,000 followers.

  • John Gabriel Dies: ‘Ryan’s Hope’ Star, ‘Charles Grodin’ Talk Show Producer Was 90

    John Gabriel, the actor known for his turn in ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope, has died. The Daytime Emmy nominee was 90 years old. While no details were immediately available regarding a cause of death, Gabriel’s passing was confirmed on Instagram today by his daughter, actress Andrea Gabriel (Lost). “It is with an unspeakably heavy heart […]

  • CG: SF@WSH - 6/13/21

    Condensed Game: Kyle Schwarber launched two home runs, and Joe Ross tossed eight shutout innings to lead the Nationals over the Giants, 5-0

  • Box Office: ‘In the Heights’ Dancing to Subdued $13 Million Debut

    Warner Bros. movie musical “In the Heights” is poised to top the domestic box office this weekend, though its 3-day estimate now sits lower than previous predictions. Earlier in the week, “In the Heights” — directed by Jon M. Chu and based on the musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda — was expected to generate more […]

  • The Devil Wears Prada oral history: Cast reunites to dish on making the best-dressed hit

    Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more reunite for an exclusive 15-year anniversary chat on an alternate ending, run-ins with Anna Wintour, and more. That's all.

  • Passengers subdue off-duty flight attendant making threats near cockpit

    A cross-country Delta flight was diverted after Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, an inactive flight attendant, allegedly made terroristic threats and assaulted two flight attendants, according to police.

  • Royal expert claims Biden broke etiquette rules by wearing sunglasses to meet the Queen

    ‘If you’re meeting the Queen face-to-face, there’s no sunglasses or anything like that at all because eye contact is quite important with any introduction’

  • Top US diplomat says ‘China has to cooperate’ with investigation into Covid’s origins

    “The main purpose is to make sure that knowing what happened, why it happened, how it happened, we can put in place what’s necessary to prevent it from happening again or at least to mitigate the next outbreak,” Sec. Blinken told CBS on Sunday about the new inquiry

  • Apple sets limits on legal requests after Justice Department snooped on top Democrats

    The new policy comes amid reports that the Trump-era Justice Department seized data on two Democratic congressmen

  • Carlos Ghosn: US Army veteran and son admit helping ex-Nissan boss flee trial in Japan

    Michael Taylor, 60, and his son Peter, 28, pleaded guilty to helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn escape trial in Japan in a box flown to Lebanon aboard a private jet