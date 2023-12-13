Q&A: Judge to consider holding Texas in contempt after latest foster care fight
KXAN's Avery Travis discusses the latest in the years-long lawsuit over Texas' foster care system.
KXAN's Avery Travis discusses the latest in the years-long lawsuit over Texas' foster care system.
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
One survey found that 4 out 5 adults incorrectly said that December was the highest month for suicides in the U.S.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
NHTSA is now asking for help determining what technologies should be built into cars to help mitigate or prevent it outright -- in part because the agency says there are no commercially available options. NHTSA says it evaluated 331 driver monitoring systems and found none that are commercially available that can properly handle identifying alcohol impairment. Driver monitoring isn't the only option NHTSA has at its disposal, though.
Irving injured his right foot in a violent collision with teammate Dwight Powell Friday night.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
Wrap it up with a copy of 'Stairway to Heaven' and your friends and family will rock out old-school (and love you forever).
'I'm convinced it's secretly an alien from a more advanced, hilariously efficient planet,' said one of 10,000 five-star fans — save 55%.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Tile, Kindle, Sony, Ember and more: These 15 awesome gadgets are sure to impress this 2023 holiday season.
The Lakers' in-season tournament championship win Saturday was the most-watched non-Christmas regular-season game on any network since 2018.
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
The "Don't Think Twice" star had surgery to remove lung cancer, despite never having smoked.
The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which has just entered its third month.
GM cites safety as a reason for it dropping Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support from its EV's infotainment systems.