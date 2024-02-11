Q&A: What will Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas discuss at the Central Ohio Home & Garden Show?

When Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas encounter a past-its-prime house in need of some tender loving care, they don’t see a challenge — they see an opportunity.

The real-life partners are co-hosts of the popular HGTV series “Bargain Block,” in which countless homes in Bynum and Thomas’ home base of Detroit are renovated, improved and prepared for the real-estate market.

Bynum and Thomas will be on hand for the annual Central Ohio Home & Garden Show, which takes place from Feb. 17 to 25 at the Ohio Expo Center. The co-hosts will speak from the expo center’s Logan A/C and Heat Services’ Home Stage at 1 p.m. Feb. 18.

Ahead of their appearance at the show, The Dispatch recently caught up with Bynum and Thomas by phone.

Question: What will you be talking about at the Home & Garden Show?

Keith Bynum: We do a Q&A with house-related stuff as the focal point, talking to people about projects that they’re working on or DIY tips or design tips. We also like to talk about the show (“Bargain Block”) and what we’re doing in Detroit with the community.

The 68th annual Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show will be held Feb. 17-25 (closed Feb. 20) at the Ohio Expo Center.

How did “Bargain Block” come into existence?

Evan Thomas: The backstory actually is pretty long. Keith was actually on a show back in Colorado. He was a little episode of a (tiny house) show called “Tiny Paradise,” and that kind of got Keith involved with HGTV. When we eventually moved to Detroit to do the (house) flipping, a production company was still interested in what Keith was doing and then we kind of told them what we were up to. They eventually came up with the concept to pitch to the network, and that was the start of “Bargain Block.”

More: Garden: Itching to start growing vegetables? Now is a great time to start some seedlings

What made Detroit the best setting to take properties and turn them into something special?

Thomas: Detroit is one of the few cities where houses are actually still affordable. We can buy houses that are abandoned for less than $10,000, and then we can sell them for less than $200,000. In most cities around the country, that’s not really the case. I feel like it just fits perfectly. That’s why they (HGTV) came up with the title “Bargain Block” — the houses were so affordable.

All told, on your own and on the show, how many houses have you renovated and flipped?Bynum: For the show (which premiered in 2021), we’ve done about 50. We’ve probably done 70 all told at this point.

How many houses do you have going at any one time?

Thomas: Right now, we have around five houses that are going. It varies from around from five to seven that might be in progress in some form or another.

More: Old House Handyman: Shower makeover doesn't dampen bathroom renovation

What has been the response in the Detroit community?

Bynum: I feel like it’s been a pretty positive response. In the beginning, the word “gentrify” got thrown around a little bit, but we only do abandoned houses. The big thing was we kind of focused in on one neighborhood that was really heavily abandoned, and a few years later, we’ve done a couple of dozen houses (there) and it’s made a huge difference in that particular neighborhood. The house values have stabilized, the crime has dropped, the overall look of the neighborhood is obviously much better — just having that many abandoned homes gone. Plus, the city has been amazing at jumping in and helping by removing the severely blighted ones. They’ve done bike lanes, trees and community dumpsters. There just has been a lot of help from them.

I know you’re working with abandoned homes with all sorts of problems, but do you find that the bones are good in a lot of these houses? Were houses built better in the old days?

Thomas: There are a lot of aspects of older homes that are better than modern building. They used better lumber. Plaster is better than drywall. All of these old homes at one point had hardwood (floors). They didn’t have products like laminate or vinyl flooring. Because of the technology that they didn’t have, they were forced to use real things. It creates a much better home. Honestly, a lot of these houses, had they been built the way that modern houses are built now, probably wouldn’t still be standing (given) how many years that they’ve been abandoned.

Bynum: It’s always great to save as many historical things as we possibly can. A lot of these houses are so run-down and falling apart that we can’t save a lot, but we do occasionally find things, like hardwood floors or original arches, that we can try and save.

What are some design trends you see happening in the next years?Bynum: I definitely see a lot of artisan finishes. People are really into detail that makes a house unique. I’m seeing a lot of stained glass, a lot of handmade tile, a lot of finials and architectural details that are coming back. Artisan furniture is a big thing. All these hand-painted and unique elements that used to adorn houses, back when people had a little bit more money to do those type of things, I’m seeing those trends pop up everywhere. . . . I think people are sick of fast fashion, both in clothing and in houses. We’re looking for something a little more substantial.

If they’re willing to invest the sweat, time and money, is it possible for a homeowner to do something like what you do?

Bynum: It’s definitely about sweat equity. The way our business was built was we did all the grunt work to offset our costs. YouTube is a really powerful tool. If you don’t know (how to do something), there’s no excuse anymore. You can watch as many YouTube tutorials as you want. We’ve come up against a lot of things that we didn’t know exactly which way to go, and we’ve looked online and been able to find any answer that we wanted. I would say anybody is capable of doing this.

tonguetteauthor2@aol.com

At a glance

The Central Ohio Home & Garden Show will take place Feb. 17-25 at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. (The show is closed Feb. 20.) Show hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. General admission is $8 online or $12 at door; children 17 and younger admitted free. Active-duty military and veterans admitted free on Feb. 22. Senior citizen tickets cost $6 at the door on Feb. 21. Teachers admitted free on Feb. 19. Valid ID or credentials are required. Wine tasting add-ons cost $5. Discount coupons are available at Lowe's to be used at the door only.

To purchase tickets online, go to dispatchshows.com/home-and-garden-show.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: HGTV's 'Bargain Block' gurus to appear at the Home & Garden Show