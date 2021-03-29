Who is Q? Maker of HBO docuseries 'Q: Into the Storm' believes he has the answer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meredith Blake
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fredrick Brennan, founder of 8chan, the message board where the QAnon conspiracy theory originated
Fredrick Brennan, founder of 8chan, the message board where the QAnon conspiracy theory originated. (HBO)

Warning: This story contains spoilers from future installments of HBO's "Q: Into the Storm," whose first two episodes aired Sunday.

The new HBO docuseries, “Q: Into the Storm,” attempts to answer one of the most urgent questions of our time: Who controls QAnon, the elaborate but baseless conspiracy theory whose followers believe the world is run by an elite cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

Over the course of three years, as QAnon migrated from the fringes of the internet into mainstream American politics, filmmaker Cullen Hoback attempted to determine the identity of Q, the anonymous poster who claimed to be a high-ranking government official and managed to lure thousands — if not millions — of people into an alternate reality where JFK Jr. is still alive.

A documentarian with an interest in digital privacy — a subject explored in his 2013 film, “Terms and Conditions May Apply” — Hoback became curious about QAnon in 2018 when Reddit, the hugely popular message board, banned QAnon forums. “What was an idea that was so pernicious that they felt it warranted banning?” Hoback asks. “And might banning it actually make people more interested in it?”

That may be the case. Though QAnon originated in one of the most toxic corners of the internet — the unregulated image board 8chan, later known as 8kun, a notorious bastion for hate speech and breeding ground for mass shooters — it quickly spread to everyday platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

A scene from &quot;Q: Into the Storm&quot;
Jim and Ron Watkins in a scene from "Q: Into the Storm" on HBO. (HBO)

The six-part series focuses less on the many Americans sucked into the QAnon vortex, or even the theory’s destabilizing impact on democracy, than the digital cesspool from which it emerged. Hoback gained unique access to Fred Brennan, the founder of 8chan, as well as Jim and Ron Watkins, the shadowy father-son team who took over the platform and fought to keep it online amid growing public backlash.

“I wanted to unmask whoever was behind this, because I thought that that might bring the whole thing to a conclusion,” says Hoback, who spent a collective four months filming with his main subjects.

The investigation took him around the globe from Italy to the Philippines and finally to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 as an angry mob of Trump supporters — many outfitted in Q gear— stormed the Capitol. After pursuing several false leads, Hoback ultimately determines that Q is not a high-ranking member of the military nor even a shadowy political operative but Ron Watkins, a porn-loving bro with a flat affect, a nervous blinking habit and a disturbing lack of empathy.

Hoback unpacked his investigation and its conclusions for The Times; this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Did you worry that by making this series you might be giving more attention to QAnon and granting a platform to people like Ron and Jim Watkins?

Over the last few years we've seen people try censorship, they've tried ignoring it, they’ve tried attacking it. And the only thing that hadn't really been tried yet is just showing it for what it is and the personalities behind it. Now almost 20% of Americans believe in QAnon. Fifty-two percent of Americans, according to an NPR poll, think that it's possible that our country is run by a group of pedophilic elites. [Editor’s note: 54% of Americans in the poll say either it's true that a Satanic pedophile ring controls politics and the media or that they "don't know."] So whatever we've been doing so far hasn't worked. I thought I would try a different approach, which was the antiseptic of sunlight. I think most QAnons, most people who deeply believe in Q, have no idea the kind of place that Q posts [8chan] and have no idea regarding the personalities behind it.

It's not like we're just handing Ron and Jim a microphone and saying “Go!” This is a carefully curated and thought-out piece of work designed to reveal Q for what it is. So it's just a different way of thinking about it.

You have been following the issue of digital privacy for years. What is your take on it now?

The situation on the internet has gotten far worse since I made ["Terms and Conditions May Apply"] back in 2013. Privacy is all but dead on the internet, and privacy needs to be dead for Silicon Valley's business model to thrive. One of the things I've learned through this production is a lot of people right now are pointing at the speech and saying, “This speech is dangerous, this speech needs to be silenced.” And, to me, the speech is almost a symptom of something much deeper. Not just fractures in society but deeper problems with how the internet is currently functioning. We can trace it back to digital privacy. If all these companies hadn't been collecting thousands of data points on each of us, then they wouldn't have been able to target us with manipulation campaigns and drive us into echo chambers. By virtue of having these psychometric profiles on each of us, we now have this ecosystem of hyper-polarization and that manifests in the form of extreme speech.

It’s also worth noting that the algorithms drive us toward increasingly sensational content. QAnon wouldn't have been successful without those algorithms.

One of the things you see in the series is we’re always going three hops away from some QAnon-related content. You could be looking at Tom Hanks in “Toy Story” on YouTube and be three clicks away from “Tom Hanks is a pedophile.” That's completely factually ridiculous, but it didn't matter. That's how so many people gravitated toward QAnon, especially in the early days; YouTube didn't really start restricting QAnon-related content until October of 2020. And [YouTube and others] didn't describe the problem as the algorithms having driven people to this content. They just described the content as the problem.

Cullen Hoback
Director Cullen Hoback in "Q: Into the Storm" (HBO)

Over the course of making this series, did you get a sense of why this theory — which seems so ludicrous on its face — has gained such a foothold with the public?

There's a real anti-establishment thread that runs through most of the people who believe in QAnon and a high capacity for religious conspiratorial thinking. A lot of the people who follow QAnon feel like a lot of things in society have failed them. They’ve stopped trusting expertise. They've turned away from institutions. And they're looking to other sources, but then they find sources that are much worse and far less reputable.

I think a big part of it is that people feel like there's something wrong in the world. But the banality of evil isn't sexy. It's hard to understand. And what QAnon does is it takes heaven and hell and says actually it's right here on Earth. It puts things in very black and white, super concrete — completely false, but concrete — terms that make it easier for people to understand, as opposed to looking at the nuanced complexities that lead to something like the banking crisis or the war in Iraq. It’s easy to use these old tropes saying there's an evil group out there that's out to get you as opposed to looking at the complex systems that allow this.

Do you think the identity of Q even matters to followers? Will they care if Q is, in fact, just a troll with a powerful platform?

Absolutely. Something I heard a lot along the way from anons was that it doesn't matter who Q was. But when I pressed all of them deep down, they all really wanted to know. So much of Q's power is derived from anonymity. Q doesn't come with any of the baggage that a normal person would come with. If you take off the mask, it reveals all of the ugliness and it's all connected to a person. And Q understands that. I think a lot of people who follow QAnon are feeling pretty misled right now. They’re unsure if there was ever any plan at all. And they're looking for answers, post-insurrection.

Something I've learned through the process of making this is just how powerful belief really is. Pretend to be something long enough and you become that thing. In the beginning I think a lot of people weren't sure if they believed QAnon; they were kind of playing along, but over time they came to believe it. And over time those who were behind QAnon tried to make it become real, tried to meme Q into existence. And to some extent, that's what happened on the 6th [of January], that was their attempt to make Q manifest.

Trump supporters clash with police in the halls outside the U.S. Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021
Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. (Associated Press)

Tell me about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6. You were clearly expecting something like that to happen.

I was extremely anxious going into the 6th. I personally thought it was going to be much worse than it was, I was expecting things to break out into a much more severe conflict. I didn't get much sleep the two nights before it. I was there to document Jim and to see how he felt about his website’s involvement in what was happening that day. It was one of the more nerve-racking experiences. You can never tell if Jim is being sincere or joking. He uses humor to mask something more sinister. But when he's there, screaming [to encourage people who’d penetrated the Capitol], “Out the window!” I think you see what his desires were.

Did you get any sense of what makes Jim and Ron tick — what motivates them? They’re pretty inscrutable characters.

When it finally clicked for me is that segment in Episode 4, where Ron is talking about Diogenes. He sees this pseudo-Socrates-gone-mad character as a role model: cynicism as an ideology. And he respects and enjoys the idea of taking a s— in the middle of the town square just to troll people, with this mentality of “Well, the dog can do it, why can't I?” And I feel like that's his entire mentality in life. They are the embodiment of the websites that they host. They’re constantly trolling and trying to provoke a response, whether that response is something that's humorous or something that's scary. They also see the world as a game. There’s a nihilism to it.

In the end, how certain are you that Ron Watkins is Q?

I think we made a very strong case in the series for Ron being the linchpin in QAnon, and having been that linchpin since late 2017 or early 2018. That’s not to say that there aren't people working with Ron. We paint a picture of the bigger network. But Q only works with Ron. And when you see all of the things that he was covering up, the ways he changes his story and covers up his own fascination with all of the theories and ideas that he had; all of that, he had everything. He has the motive, he has the technical skills. … So yes, I do think Ron is Q.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Beauty Market Reconfigures in Post-Pandemic World

    Highlights in the past year include livestreaming, clean and cruelty-free beauty, domestic duty-free shopping and niche brand acquisitions.

  • Granderson: Kamala Harris has two big problems at the southern border. Texas is one of them

    Despite dreams of Texas flipping blue, the southern part of the state — the region most affected by border issues — has been hemorrhaging Democratic support for years.

  • On screen and on stage, disability continues to be depicted in outdated, cliched ways

    Actress Claire Danes playing CIA officer Carrie Mathison, who struggles with mental illness, on the set of 'Homeland.' ShowtimeThe #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements have forced Hollywood and other artists and filmmakers to rethink their subject matter and casting practices. However, despite an increased sensitivity to gender and race representation in popular culture, disabled Americans are still awaiting their national (and international) movement. “Disability drag” – casting able-bodied actors in the roles of characters with disabilities – has been hard to dislodge from its Oscar-worthy appeal. Since 1947, out of 59 nominations for disabled characters, 27 won an Academy Award – about a 50% win rate. There’s Eddie Redmayne’s performance as Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything”; Daniel Day-Lewis’ portrayal of Christy Brown, who has cerebral palsy, in “My Left Foot”; and Dustin Hoffman’s role as an autistic genius in “Rain Man” – to mention just a few. In recent years, however, we’ve seen a slight shift. Actors with disabilities are actually being cast as characters who have disabilities. In 2017, theater director Sam Gold cast actress Madison Ferris – who uses a wheelchair in real life – as Laura in his Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie.” On TV and in movies, disabled actors are also being cast in roles of disabled characters. Despite these developments, the issue of representation – what kind of characters these actors play – remains mostly unaddressed. The vast majority of characters with disabilities, whether they’re played by actors with disabilities or not, continue to represent the same outdated tropes. As a professor of theater and media who has written extensively on the elements of stage drama, I wonder: Are writers and directors finally poised to move beyond these narrative tropes? Breaking down the tropes Typically, the disabled characters are limited to four types: the “magical cripple,” the “evil cripple,” the “inspirational cripple” and the “redemptive cripple.” Magical cripples transcend the limitations of the human body and are almost divinelike. They make magical things happen for able-bodied characters. In many ways, the magical cripple functions like “the magical Negro,” a term popularized by director Spike Lee to describe Black characters who are usually impoverished but brimming with folk wisdom, which they selflessly bestow on existentially confused white characters. Like the magical Negro, the magical cripple is a plot device used to guide the lead character toward moral, intellectual or emotional enlightenment. The magical cripple doesn’t learn anything and doesn’t grow because he already is enlightened. In film, examples include Frank Slade, the blind army colonel who guides young Charlie through the perils of teenage love in 1992’s “Scent of a Woman.” Marvel’s Daredevil character is a perfect example of a magical cripple: A blind person imbued with supernatural abilities who can function above and beyond his physical limitations. Evil cripples represent a form of karmic punishment for the character’s wickedness. One of the most well-known is Shakespeare’s Richard III, the scheming hunchbacked king. In a 1916 essay, Sigmund Freud pointed to Richard as an example of the correlation between physical disabilities and “deformities of character.” The trope of the evil cripple is rooted in mythologies populated by half-man half-beasts who possess pathological and sadistic cravings. More recent examples of the evil cripple include Dr. Strangelove, Mini-Me from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and Bolivar Trask in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Then there are inspirational cripples, whose roles equate to what disability rights activist Stella Young calls “inspiration porn.” These stories center on disabled people accomplishing basic tasks or “overcoming” their disability. We see this in “Stronger,” which retells the story of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman walk a red carpet for ‘Stronger’ during the 12th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 28, 2017. Venturelli/WireImage In the inspirational narratives, disability is not a fact of life – a difference – but something one has to overcome to gain rightful sense of belonging in society. An offshoot of the inspirational narrative is the redemptive narrative, in which a disabled person either commits suicide or is killed. In movies like “Water for Elephants,” “Simon Birch” and “The Year of Living Dangerously,” disabled characters are sacrificed to prove their worth or to help the protagonist reach his goal. These characters serve as dramaturgical steppingstones. They are never partners or people in their own right, with their own drives and ambitions. They are not shown as deserving their own stories. The persistence of these tropes underlies the urgent need to reevaluate the makeup of writers and production teams. Who writes these parts is perhaps more important than who acts them. Beyond the hero’s journey There’s a reason these formulaic roles are so prevalent. For much of the past century, Hollywood storytelling has operated according to the hero’s journey, a dramatic structure that places the white male able-bodied character at the center of the story with atypical characters serving as “helpers” to support his goals. This narrative model has conditioned audiences to see the helpers as purely functional. The tropes based on this framework define the categories of belonging: who is and who isn’t human, whose life is worth living and whose isn’t. The one narrative journey that historically allowed the disabled to play a central role depicted them as working toward the symbolic reclamation of their dignity and humanity. In tragic narratives, this quest fails, and the characters either die or request euthanasia as a gesture of love toward their caretakers. “Million Dollar Baby” and “Me Before You” are two good examples of films in which disabled characters choose voluntary euthanasia, communicating the socially internalized low value of their own lives. But what if disabled characters already had dignity? What if no such quest were needed? What if their disability weren’t the thing to overcome but merely one element of one’s identity? This would require deconstructing the conceptual pyramid of past hierarchies, one that has long used disabled characters as props to illuminate conventional heroes. Carrie Mathison in the series “Homeland” can be thought of as representing this new approach. Carrie, played by Claire Danes, struggles with mental illness, and it affects her life and her work. But it is not something to overcome in a dramatic sense. Overcoming the disability is not the central theme of the series – it’s not the main obstacle to her goal. Carrie’s disability does give her some insights, but these come at a price and are not magical. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] “Homeland” further breaks the mold by giving Carrie a helper who is an older white male – Saul Berenson, played by Mandy Patinkin. As we move towards greater gender and race inclusivity at work and in the arts, disability should not be left behind. More complex, more sophisticated stories and representations need to replace the simplistic, outdated and cliched tropes that have been consistently rewarded at the Oscars.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Magda Romanska, Emerson College. Read more:Rumors of Chris Pratt’s being a ‘MAGA Bro’ show how Twitter’s trending function can go haywireA brief history of invisibility on screenForever crooked: how everyday language reflects negative attitudes about the physically disabled Magda Romanska does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reveals Her Secret Hidden Talent to Fans

    Whoa, we were not expecting this!

  • This Under-Desk Elliptical From Amazon Keeps Me Active at Home—Even When I’m Glued to My Computer

    A 30-minute session feels like I’ve gone on a power walk around the neighborhood.

  • Packers high on Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

    The Green Bay Packers could kill two birds with one stone by drafting Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

  • Rep. Judy Chu concerned local officials won't designate Atlanta shootings a hate crime

    Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that she was concerned that the suspect in the Atlanta spa shootings, where six of the eight victims were Asian women, would not be charged with a hate crime. Why it matters: While Georgia already has hate crimes laws in place, Chu is calling for a federal investigation led by the Department of Justice "to ensure that there are the resources necessary to provide the evidence to declare it a hate crime."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA potential DOJ investigation would include tracing the shooter's steps and interviewing sources in their native languages and looking at the suspect's social media history, Chu said.Chu and members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus traveled to Georgia this weekend to retrace the shooter's steps. “It becomes clear to us, all three spas were Asian spas where there was a certainty that if he shot into them he was going to kill Asian women.” “It should not have to fall on the Department of Justice, but let me tell you that our whole hate crimes system in the United States is quite flawed,” Chu said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Personality of a Virgo, Explained

    What you should know about this zodiac sign.

  • All of the DC universe movies ranked from 'Man of Steel' to 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is streaming on HBO Max. How does it stack up to WB's other DC movies? It's the movie fans deserved years ago.

  • President Joe Biden said the Justice Department is looking into a new law in Georgia restricting access to voting, which he called an 'atrocity'

    The sweeping new law in Georgia has been compared by Biden and others to the laws that enforced racial segregation in the South until the 1960s.

  • Black law student sues Arkansas police, says he was detained for ‘driving while Black’

    A Black law student and son of a retired judge has sued the Arkansas Police Department after being detained for nearly two hours during a traffic stop and let go last summer. Marion Humphrey Jr., who studies at the University of Arkansas School of Law, in a lawsuit claims he was stopped by law enforcement and the vehicle was searched because he was “driving while Black.” It names Steven Payton, an Arkansas State Police trooper, as the defendant.

  • Meet Prince Julian! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl of Sweden Share First Photo of Newborn Son

    Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their third child on Friday

  • Woody Allen addresses Dylan Farrow sexual abuse allegations in rare interview: 'So preposterous'

    Woody Allen addressed Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse allegations, maintaining his innocence but noting he believes Farrow thinks she's telling the truth.

  • Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

    Johnson faces charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18

  • Intel's new CEO was pushed out of the company years ago— here's how he came back

    Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger is no stranger to the tech giant. Here's a brief look at his triumphant return to Intel.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Suez Canal Authority says stranded ship partially refloated

    A massive container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened. The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. After further dredging and excavation over the weekend, efforts by rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage worked to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources said.

  • It's official: Andre Drummond signs with Lakers

    The Lakers have agreed to terms with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who is one of the top rebounders in the NBA and was bought out Friday by the Cavaliers.