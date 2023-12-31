Q&A: Nonprofit needs: Charitable organizations ‘turning dollars into dreams’

Note to readers: Southwest Florida is known for its beautiful beaches, waterfront estates, ample restaurants and championship golf, but it’s also a region full of need. Thankfully, hundreds of charitable organizations work year-round to lift our community. Each provides valuable programs and services that make this a better place to live, work and play. Guadalupe Center President and CEO Dawn Montecalvo, who recently was recognized by the Community Foundation (formerly the Cape Coral Community Foundation) in its Distinguished Top 30 Nonprofit Executives list, is sharing insights about nonprofit needs heading into the new year.

How do you describe the need in Southwest Florida?

MONTECALVO: “Ongoing and widespread. Southwest Florida is full of luxury communities with beautiful homes and manicured lawns, but there are also pockets of poverty where families are living in dilapidated, crowded homes and struggling to make ends meet. In Immokalee, for instance, nearly 3 in 10 people live in poverty and the median household income is just $40,114.”

What are the greatest needs in our community?

MONTECALVO: “There is an immediate need for housing, food and clothing – basic essentials for daily living – but individuals also need access to quality health care, social services and education. Distributing items to people in need relieves an immediate hardship but does not resolve the long-term problem.”

Guadalupe Center focuses on education. Where does that fit in?

MONTECALVO: “Education has a direct correlation to poverty, so if we can increase the region’s overall educational attainment rate, the poverty rate will decrease proportionately. Students at Guadalupe Center are the children of farmworkers, laborers and service personnel – many of whom did not have access to a high-quality education in their youth and were not able to attain a high school diploma – and live in low-income households that lack access to resources. To date, more than 240 students have gone through Guadalupe Center’s Tutor Corps Program and completed a college degree, and are now working as doctors, teachers, financial advisors, public service workers and other professionals. Education can, and does, create endless possibilities.”

What do nonprofits need this time of year?

MONTECALVO: “Monetary donations large and small help fund programs and services, no matter what cause an organization supports. In-kind donations provide organizations with materials and supplies at reduced rates or no cost, allowing nonprofits to redirect funds to other areas of need. Volunteerism also is critically important because individuals can contribute their time, talent and energy – that’s just as important as a monetary donation.”

Many Southwest Floridians are new to the area. How can they find a nonprofit to support?

MONTECALVO: “First, think about the cause you want to support. Education, hunger, housing, health care, the environment, animal welfare, human services, veterans, arts and culture are all great causes. Thankfully, our region has outstanding nonprofits focused on those causes. The IRS, GuideStar and Charity Navigator offer search functions to identify local nonprofits that align with your interests. Then, decide how you want to support that organization, either through monetary donations and/or the gift of volunteerism. Attending a fundraising event is a great way to support a cause while enjoying a nice evening with friends. Don’t hesitate to ask for a tour; successful nonprofits love to discuss their impact and how they’re turning donations into dreams.”

What encouraging signs are you seeing from a philanthropic standpoint?

MONTECALVO: “There are substantial needs in communities across the country, but our region has two factors working in its favor. First, a growing number of local nonprofits have their boots on the ground and are making a difference in the lives of those they serve. Philanthropic organizations like the Naples Children & Education Foundation, Collier Community Foundation, United Way of Collier and the Keys and Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation are world-class organizations that are positively impacting the lives of so many people. Secondly, Southwest Florida is an extremely generous community. We are fortunate to not only attract affluent business executives and retirees, but to attract individuals and couples who recognize their ability to create generational change within a community, even if Naples, Marco Island or Sanibel is only their winter residence. The philanthropic culture here is second to none.”

As a nonprofit leader yourself, what do you tell prospective donors?

MONTECALVO: “In conversations with donors, we often hear their desire to make a lasting impact, especially for monetary donations. There was an old advertising slogan about ‘the gift that keeps on giving,’ and I truly believe that is the gift of education. It’s something that never breaks, never goes out of style and no one can take it from you. It provides the skills and tools necessary to succeed in business and life. It creates a cycle of prosperity and encourages social mobility.”

