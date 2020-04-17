Are Q P Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1412) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Q P Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1412) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Q P Group Holdings:

0.15 = HK$98m ÷ (HK$956m - HK$321m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Q P Group Holdings has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Q P Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Q P Group Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Leisure industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Q P Group Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Q P Group Holdings's current ROCE of 15% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 28% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Q P Group Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1412 Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Q P Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Q P Group Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Q P Group Holdings has current liabilities of HK$321m and total assets of HK$956m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Q P Group Holdings's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Q P Group Holdings's ROCE