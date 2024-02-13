Q&A: Palo Pinto County District Clerk

Feb. 13—Get to know more about the three candidates running for Palo Pinto County District Clerk, Teresia Greenhaw, Hailey Storms and Nathan Choate.

Responses are listed in the order each candidate will appear on the ballot.

Teresia Greenhaw

Occupation: I am the current District Clerk.

Education/background: I have been married to David McDonald for 18 years and we have 6 children between us, numerous grandchildren and two great grandchildren. I graduated from Nimitz High School in Irving, Texas.

Website or page where people can learn more about your campaign: My facebook campaign page is Teresia Greenhaw for Palo Pinto County District Clerk.

Relevant experience for this office: I have over 40 years of experience in the legal profession, including working for multiple attorneys, working in the District Clerk's office and as the Court Coordinator for Judge Ray and Judge Moore for 13 years and now as the District Clerk.

Q: Describe the duties of the district clerk.

The vital role of the District Clerk in supporting the court system is critical to its smooth and efficient operation, thus the importance of proper competent court support cannot be overstated. One of the very first duties of the District Clerk is indexing and recording court minutes and remains a basic importance to Judicial process. The District Clerk summons all prospective jurors for all the courts of Palo Pinto County; reports monthly to the Office of Court Administration showing how many cases, both criminal and civil, we have pending and closed for the month.

I have been in the legal profession for over 40 years and I love this type of work.I enjoy serving the public and working with the judicial system. I enjoy the daily challenges of being the District Clerk.

Q: Is the clerk's staff sufficient to meet the needs of the country? Why or why not?

The District Clerk's office has 3 deputy clerks which is sufficient since attorneys are now required to efile their pleadings.

Q: What are you top priorities if elected?

Just this month I was able to bring all cases, that are permitted to be online, for the public viewing with Texasonlinerecords.com; I am applying to become a Passport Acceptance Facility; and to continue serving the public in the most professional manner.

Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?

I am the candidate with the most qualified "hands on experience." I strongly believe I have earned the privilege of working for all the residents of Palo Pinto County. If anyone has any questions regarding the duties or procedures of the District Clerk, my door is always open.

Hailey Storms

Age: 28

Occupation: I am currently working for the Palo Pinto County Tax Assessor Collector in the motor vehicle department. I am cross trained in the property tax department as well. I have worked in this office since 2022.

Education/background: I have my associates degree in science from Ranger College and I am graduating this summer with my bachelors degree in legal studies from Purdue University Global. I have worked full time to put myself through both of my degrees, while working for everything that I own. I believe that anything that you put your mind to you can accomplish.

I was born and raised in Palo Pinto County. I am from Gordon, Texas and I graduated from Gordon ISD in 2014.

Relevant experience for this office: I have worked in the district clerk's office as a deputy district clerk where I gained experience as a civil, family and criminal clerk. I found my passion for the legal system in that occupation. I went on to work for a law firm in Stephenville, Texas after that. This is where I learned so much and gained amazing skills. I came back to the county to work for the Tax Assessor Collector in her motor vehicle department. I have had experience with a different type of law in each of these occupations and my college classes have built me into the employee I am today.

Website or page where people can learn more about your campaign:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552234425161&mibextid=opq0tG

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hailey-storms-11a573205?trk=contact-info

Q: Describe the duties of the district clerk.

The district clerk is responsible for maintaining and managing the cases for the district court and the district judge. They manage the cases for divorces, attorney general child support cases, family suits, felonies, tax suits and civil suits. They secure all court records, collect the filing fees in cases, manage funds held in litigation, manage money awarded to minors, coordinate the jury selection process and some district clerks process passport applications but Palo Pinto does not offer that service.

Q: Is the clerk's staff sufficient to meet the needs of the country? Why or why not?

The staff at this moment in time cannot handle the county's needs. There are typically 3 employees in this office, but there is only one staff member at this time. They have not posted or filled either of the other two positions. This could be detrimental to the operations of the office and if the spots are still not filled when I would potentially take office that would be the first item on my agenda as district clerk. The deputies keep the office moving and help the district clerk by accepting filings and creating new cases. The staff is in need of a strong leader to build a team that will excel no matter which district clerk is in charge of the office. This is a 4 year term position typically, but since November 2019 this office has seen 3 district clerks take office. They need someone who is going to stay and take charge of the office.

Q: What are you top priorities if elected?

My top priorities are to build the strong team of staff members like I mentioned previously and to bring the office's technology up to date with 2024. There is not a way to purchase your records in person without paying with cash or a check. I will get the office a credit card processor so the people who come in person can purchase their filings without having to go across the street to the gas station ATM. The next goal is to start the process of moving our records on to an online platform. This election is only for a 2 year term so to promise to have our records online by the end of the 2 year term would be a long shot. I promise to do the leg work and research needed to pave the way to moving our records online. The next clerk or if I were to win again would have an easy way to move our records online for their full 4 year term. If I am elected both times I do promise to have the records online by the end of my 4 year term. I will work with the county auditor and the commissioners to create a financial plan that will allow us to make this transition.

Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?

The voters in Palo Pinto county should vote for me because I have seen local government from several different perspectives which makes me the best candidate. I have seen the workings of this office as an employee, as a citizen and as a legal assistant for the attorneys. This allows me to offer the best service for each type of transaction that I will have to complete. I lead by example and I strive for efficiency, this means that I will make the most of the taxpayers money and their time. I have shown my ethics and the hard work that I am willing to put in as a deputy in two different county offices. If I am elected I will lead this office into a new era where we strive for efficiency, customer service and creating a working relationship with the public, the attorneys and the jury members who are affected by this office.

Nathan Choate

Age: 32

Occupation: Administrative Legal Assistant

Education/background: Bachelor of Science in General Psychology and a Minor in Criminal Justice — Tarleton State University, Stephenville, Texas.

Relevant experience for this office: I have more than a decade of experience in the legal field, including a year of service as a Deputy District Clerk for Palo Pinto County, and I am an experienced leader and gifted communicator.

Website or page where people can learn more about your campaign: Please visit Facebook.com @Elect Nathan Choate for Palo Pinto District Clerk for more information and resources.

Q: Describe the duties of the district clerk.

The District Clerk serves as custodian of all records for the District Court and is responsible for indexing and securing all court records, collecting filing fees, coordinating the jury panel selection process, and maintaining the Court's Registry. Additionally, I believe that the District Clerk's office should serve as a hub for resources and information within the county. The office should serve at the pleasure of the Court as well as the residents of Palo Pinto County with equity, integrity, and unparalleled dedication.

Q: Is the clerk's staff sufficient to meet the needs of the county? Why or why not?

Historically, the number of Deputy Clerks has been sufficient to serve the needs of the county; however, if population growth trends meet projected expectations over the next decade, the office may require additional staff to meet the growing demand. It has been my experience that staff members do their best work when they are treated with respect, provided with appropriate training and resources, receive adequate support from their superiors, and generally feel appreciated for their efforts.

Q: What are your top priorities if elected?

If elected, my primary focus initially would be to learn the systems that are already in place and evaluate what training courses and resources are available to the office and its staff relative to what has already been implemented. It is not my prerogative to fix things that are not broken, but it is absolutely my passion to improve everything with which I am involved through self improvement. I would like to see the Palo Pinto District Clerk's Office become an example of how the office can be operated with kindness and efficiency.

Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?

If elected, I will endeavor to serve Palo Pinto County residents, the Court, and whosoever shall call upon the Office of the District Clerk with kindness, integrity, and grace every single day. I will strive for excellence in everything that I do as your resident servant leader. My name is Nathan Choate, and I am asking for your vote to be your next Palo Pinto District Clerk.