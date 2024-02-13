Q&A: Palo Pinto County Sheriff

Feb. 13—Get to know more about the two candidates running for Palo Pinto County Sheriff, Doug Hart and JR Patterson.

Responses are listed in the order each candidate will appear on the ballot.

Doug Hart

Age: 51

Occupation: Retired Highway Patrol Sergeant

Education/background: Graduate of Mineral Wells High School, attended Weatherford College

Relevant experience for this office: 22 years as a state trooper. 14 of those years I was a Highway Patrol Sergeant in Weatherford

How long have you resided in the county? I have lived in Palo Pinto County for more than two decades.

Website or page where people can learn more about your campaign: Doug Hart for Sheriff of Palo Pinto County on Facebook

Q: If elected, you would be taking over a department run by the same individual for two terms. What changes, if any, do you intend to make and what would you keep the same?

If elected, I would not fire anyone just to bring in my friends. I would take at least six to eight months to visit with everyone that works at the PPCSO and to observe the work performance of everyone before making any changes. Since I have not worked at the PPCSO before I think it would be unfair to list changes, I would make without talking to those that are working there now.

Q: With a rapidly growing population, crime, naturally, is projected to increase. How would you address this?

For starters I would like to visit with MWPD and Texas DPS to restart the CCNU Task Force and have the patrol deputies put an emphasis on going "Beyond the stop" if necessary, when they have made a traffic stop. A more proactive approach will help reduced crime.

Q: How should a sheriff balance the roles of a law enforcement leader and a department administrator?

Completing required administrative duties is very important for the sheriff but being with your people during daily operations is also very important. As a Highway Patrol Sergeant, I never asked my troopers to do something I wasn't willing to do myself.

Q: What do you bring to this office that your challenger does not?

I have 14 years of proven law enforcement leadership experience. I know how to address civilian complaints, schedule joint task force operations, work within a budget, train law enforcement professionals, ensure daily tasks are completed, and how to lead people through stressful situations.

Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?

I have the training and experience needed to lead the PPCSO into the future as Palo Pinto County experiences historic growth.

JR Patterson

Age: 61

Occupation: For the past 4 years I have been a patrol deputy for the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's office.

Education/background: After graduating from Mineral Wells High School, I worked for EC Cattle Co. Later general contracting would become my go to as I provided for my family. Over several years metal buildings evolved into custom homes before purchasing MW Fab Ltd. in August of 2000. For 20 years we produced natural gas handling equipment as well as provided pipeline repair and maintenance services. I monitored qualifications and tested welders for all of Texas during this time. I managed as many as 30 employees at one time. My Responsibilities included: quoting, purchasing, work scheduling, quality control, hydro testing, documentation, invoicing, and shipping. Together Sheree and I maintained all forms of labor requirements along with payroll, general liabilities, and budgeting. I managed all purchases and maintenance of heavy excavation and trucking equipment. This company provided a source of income for many families over the years and allowed Sheree and I to give back to Palo Pinto County as we were blessed.

From the early years of coaching young people in youth sports to helping many of them in high school rodeos, the 18 years as a Mineral Wells volunteer firefighter/rescue squad/EMT, the 25 years in church leadership. Many years were spent working with at risk young people who are now successful adults in the county.

For over two decades I have raised cattle and persevered through some of the toughest times cattlemen have experienced. Cattle continue to be a big part of the Patterson family to this day.

For 9 years I was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for neglected/abused children. I served under Judge Ray, Judge Moore, and the 29th District Court.

Sheree and I helped with the founding of the Palo Pinto County Children's Alliance center. This facility provides Palo Pinto County law enforcement agencies with the resources they need in the prosecution of crimes against children. God provided these opportunities which I feel blessed to have been part of. With humility I say these years and accomplishments have prepared me to hold the office of Sheriff for Palo Pinto County.

Relevant experience for this office: During this time, I have acquired the credits of a Marine Safety Enforcement officer and a Field Training Officer. I have received recognition for my actions as a patrol deputy during a pursuit, arrest, and recovery of a stolen motorcycle, my role in a lengthy standoff with a barricaded armed suspect, as well as an arrest of a murder suspect who had fled across county lines. There have been many crimes I have worked on from the street through to prosecution and sentencing. To list a few; Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, Assault Family Violence, and Aggregated Assault with Deadly Weapon. Public Relations is another area I have been utilized in on behalf of the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office. These experiences have expedited my skills and understanding of law enforcement, that will translate into the position I am running for.

How long have you resided in the county? 61 years a resident.

Website or page where people can learn more about your campaign: JRPATTERSONFORSHERIFF.COM / Facebook — JR Patterson for Palo Pinto County Sheriff

Q: If elected, you would be taking over a department run by the same individual for two terms. What changes, if any, do you intend to make and what would you keep the same?

There are many good things about the current sheriff's department. Over time I hope to exchange good for great. It all starts from inside. Through de-centralized command I hope to empower each team leader by allowing them to make informed decisions independently speeding up the process of daily operations. Providing the different groups with a clear vision of the overall tasks will empower them to act, knowing they are aligned with the end goal. It is all part of the teamwork, communication, and collective mindset plan. WE > me.

Q: With a rapidly growing population, crime, naturally, is projected to increase. How would you address this?

If allocated by the commissioners, more deputies coupled with more community involvement, along with improving relationships with other county agencies and neighboring counties.

Q: How should a sheriff balance the roles of a law enforcement leader and a department administrator?

The balance is a must, it will be accomplished by the different team leaders within the department. The great staff that currently exist has the years of experience to manage each of their teams. They will be given more room to freely operate and make decisions from their positions. This will provide the space needed for keeping things in balance allowing the time needed to be the sheriff.

Q: What do you bring to this office that your challenger does not? — 61 years a resident and over four decades of pouring into Palo Pinto County as a business owner, property owner and taxpayer.

Sheree and I have invested our lives, time, and money into this county. From Palo Pinto County, for Palo Pinto County!

I seek to protect, provide, and maintain the way of life the people of Palo Pinto County are so proud of.

There is so much more to being sheriff than stopping cars and working crashes.

Q: Any final thoughts on why residents should vote for you?

I have over 4 decades of dealing with do or die business decisions and navigating the human element of employees and customers. My life experiences have created a calling to the office of sheriff. This coupled with the over 200 years of law enforcement experience that will be under my command, the time to do good is now!

Galatians 6:9: "Do not grow weary in doing good for at a proper time you will reap a harvest, if you do not give up."

The harvest will belong to the people of Palo Pinto County!