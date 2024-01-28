Q&A: Retiring Pender County manager talks growth, intentional planning

Pender County Manager David Andrews at his office on South Walker Street in Burgaw. Andrews, who plans on retiring at the end of June, has seen Pender County change throughout his time there.

Pender County Manager David Andrews traveled with his wife from Texas to California and all along the East Coast before they knew that the Wilmington area was where they belonged.

They started with a search to find a beach house to get away from Andrews' stressful job in the Triangle area and found a career in Pender County and a retirement home in Wilmington.

Andrews plans to retire June 30. Here's what he had to say about his accomplishments and the future of Pender County.

What are your most notable accomplishments with Pender County?

When Andrews first started working for Pender County in 2022, he noticed that like many other areas he has worked in, the county was facing high growth, specifically in the Surf City and Hampstead areas of the county.

Where there was growth, Andrews said he saw opportunity. "When I came here to Pender County, it was you know, you had to hit the ground running because it seemed that we were behind on just about everything," Andrews said.

Because the schools were reaching capacity, Andrews worked with the county's employees to buy all of the land that was needed to satisfy the $178 million bonds that voters passed in November of 2022. This land will allow for the county to build a new K-8 school for students in Hampstead.

Andrews and his team also purchased approximately a 750-acre parcel to build a water treatment plant and have worked on sewer extension in the county. He said he has also worked on bringing in more economic development along the U.S. 421 corridor.

Another area that has been important to Andrews during his time with Pender County post COVID-19 has been recruitment and retention. "We need our staff, we value our staff," Andrews said.

What is the future of Pender County?

Andrews said the residential development growth is primarily in eastern Pender County areas such as Hampstead and Surf City. More housing opportunities are also opening up around Rocky Point, and Andrews said there seems to be a growing interest in western Pender County.

"Because of my experience in a high growth community is that you really need to try to get ahead of the growth with putting in your infrastructure," Andrews said.

The appropriate water, sewer and roads are all areas of infrastructure that Andrews said need to be ready for high growth.

"We really need to focus on continuing that trend and getting ahead of that curve," Andrews said.

Andrews said he hopes leadership in the southeast region and the state will put effort into maximizing roadway capacities because he said that's a major concern for residents living in southeastern North Carolina.

To keep ahead of the growth, Andrews and the county have been working on new public buildings such as a new library in Hampstead, a new Health Department and a new law enforcement center.

"We're really trying to get those built because they're really, the facilities are in poor condition," Andrews said.

Andrews said the county has been running into the rising costs of construction from around 20% to 30% within the last few years. "I think we're going to succeed in moving those projects forward, but these recent increases in costs have really been a true obstacle to overcome."

"It's the direction of the board, but it's also the outstanding staff that we have, the hardworking staff that are the ones that get the job done," Andrews said.

Law enforcement center update: Pender County is building a new law enforcement center. Here's what you need to know.

What should the county's focus be in the upcoming comprehensive plan?

Andrews said that in the county's next comprehensive plan, he feels that the county should make sure they are being intentional with roadway systems to make sure that there's great traffic circulation.

Another area of focus that Andrews thinks is important is trying to preserve as much wetlands as possible because the natural resources are what people love about the area.

"When those natural resources are gone or destroyed, you never get them back, and it's just so critical," Andrews said. "I think that environmental preservation and business and growth can be compatible."

Andrews said his experience working in southern Arizona amid a 9,200-foot mountain range taught him a lot about natural resources and how much they attract people to an area.

However, he said, "Don't destroy it in the process of accommodating more people."

Cape Fear Unearthed: How a historic remote Black farming community in Pender thrived into existence

What makes Pender County unique to you?

In a couple of words, Andrews described Pender County residents as "independent" and "caring."

"What's not to love about the Wilmington, North Carolina area?" he said.

When Andrews and his wife moved to North Carolina in 2012, they found the Carolina cost right away.

"I think that the leadership and the governance in North Carolina had a vision you know, 30, 40, 50 years ago when they put in the coastal area management plan to help preserve the coast," Andrews said. "It really has preserved the natural beauty of the area and that's why there's so much growth here now is because people want to come here."

Andrews said the area is also attractive because it still has its small town character, while growing the base and keeping the taxes relatively low compared to the northeast and even larger coastal cities.

Andrews and his wife plan to stay in the Wilmington area for years to come.

