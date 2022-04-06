Q&A With Scott Galloway: How Healthy Is The MBA?

scott galloway

‘The level of arrogance, righteousness, self aggrandizement, is unparalleled in higher education,’ says Scott Galloway, NYU Stern marketing professor.

In 35 years in business, Scott Galloway has not shied away from saying what he thinks. He has, he admits, said “some very aggressive things” about people in companies. But he never got a cease-and-desist letter until he ranked universities on their survivability in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, he got three of them within 24 hours.

“The level of arrogance, righteousness, self aggrandizement, is unparalleled in higher education,” Galloway says.

He also knows his career is a testament to opportunities higher ed can provide. He is a bestselling author and a serial entrepreneur. He hosts his own podcast, “Prof G,” and one with tech journalist Kara Swisher called “Pivot.” He hosts “No Mercy No Malice” on CNN+. To us at Poets&Quants, he is first and foremost a marketing professor at NYU Stern. In 2012, we named him one of our World’s 50 Best Business School Professors.

But, he says, he may be any of those things if higher education had been anything like the bloated, elitist mass it has become. When he attended UCLA more than three decades ago, the acceptance rate was 76%, and he had to apply twice to get in. Today, its acceptance rate is around 12%, he says. (Recent P&Q analysis showed that acceptance rates at the top 50 U.S. MBA programs shrank even more last year.)

A screen shot of Section 4’s Oatly Case Study Watch Party.

One of his more recent ventures seeks to combat some of the major problems with higher education in general and business education in particular. Section 4 is on an online platform created to make elite business education more accessible to the vast majority of people who either could never afford it or who, for a variety of reasons, could never get in. The online education platform claims to provide 80% of the value of an MBA at 10% of the cost at 1% of the friction.

“I’m very righteous or very indignant about this: Higher ed is the tip of the spear for our society. It produces our presidents, our leaders, our CEOs of nonprofits. Do we want it to be populated by two cohorts: The children of rich kids who are 77 times more likely to get into an elite university or the freakishly remarkable? Or do we want remarkable opportunities presented to just good kids?” he asks.

“I wouldn’t be talking to you if there was that same bullshit rejectionist attitude that has infected all of higher ed” when he was applying to school.

Last week, P&Q was able to snag a little time with Galloway in between his many other commitments. We talked about everything from the value of the traditional MBA, which programs should be worried, and what he got wrong about the pandemic’s effects on business education. As always, he doesn’t mince words.

Our conversation, presented below, has been edited for length and clarity.

How would you evaluate the state of the MBA today? Do you think it has the same value as it used to, particularly in the mid-tier schools that aren’t, you know, Wharton, Harvard or Stanford?

Everyone wondered when we were going to hit the point where we raised our prices so dramatically that we priced ourselves out of the market. We may have actually hit that, but it’s situational. If you’re a top 20 school, you can still justify those price tags. I would bet the second tier schools are really suffering because they got used to sort of arbitraging or scooping up the people who didn’t get into top a 20 school.

When I went to UCLA–five years undergrad, two years of grad school, and total tuition of $7,000–there was a massive consumer surplus, or social surplus, in higher ed. It was worth a lot more than that. Slowly but surely, the faculty and administrators starched out that social surplus so they can have big endowments and departments, pay themselves more, and lower their accountability.

I think the second tier schools are going to really suffer. There’s going to be a consolidation of power. The top tier schools have never been stronger. I mean, typically what happens whenever you have digitization, or innovation in any field, there’s a winner-take-most phenomenon. That is, with hybrid learning and with new programs and with people thinking, “Okay, if I’m going to go to school, I’m only going to go to MIT or a good school or I’m not going to go.” You’re just gonna see a lot of tier two programs shut down.

What I have seen for the first time at good schools–and this has never happened to me before–is I probably get one call or email a week from someone who is in between their first and second year who’s saying they’re thinking of dropping out. It’s not that they don’t like the program. It’s just that they have a good job, or they have an opportunity for a good job, or they want to join their buddy who started a crypto thing, and they’re like, “I don’t want to borrow another $75,000.” You never saw that before.

Do you think this is a function of the cost of the traditional MBA these days, or of content as well?

I would say it’s a function of some good things, and that is the economy is so strong. If you think about it, 40 years ago, one in three jobs needed a college degree now it’s two in three. Now, we’re at full employment, and we’re at negative unemployment for people with these types of skills. So if you’re the kind of person who can get into a good or great business school, it probably means you’re in your 20s. It probably means you already have a great education. It probably means you have proven work experience, you’re hard working, you’re ambitious. The corporate world is just so horny for you.

It used to be that you couldn’t do anything but be an analyst, or a very, very junior level employee at an investment bank, unless you went and got an MBA. That’s just no longer the case. The COO of Goldman doesn’t have an MBA. I mean, they don’t want you to go back to business school. So, it’s a function of, one, the opportunities for what I’ll call “the information age worker” that business schools have traditionally attracted.

Also, we have exploded tuition, and I think we have finally bumped up against that price ceiling. The top schools are still worth it and can still turn away 70-80% of their applicants. But everyone wondered when we were going to run out of headroom, and I think that’s finally happened.

At the same time, you have a ton of money pouring into online education. The part time MBA programs are getting hit hard, and so is Executive MBA. That’s where you’re seeing a kind of meltdown. When Kellogg gets some of their better professors and packages together a mini college experience for executives of PepsiCo and 3M, and brings them on campus for three days, serves them lunch, and gives them a “Chief Digital Officer” certificate of learning or completion, and then wants to charge them $30,000? I mean, that’s just not working anymore.

A matrix of universities Galloway predicted with thrive, survive, struggle and perish in the wake of the pandemic from his website, profgalloway.com. The post elicited three cease and desist letters from universities. (Courtesy)

Interesting. What should MBA programs be doing differently, content wise?

In my view, I think the second year (of a traditional MBA) is a ruse. I think the second year is just so we can charge students $140,000 instead of $70,000. I also think that summer internship is kind of stupid. If I were a business school, I’d go 12 months straight, charge half the money, and I’d have four classes: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. I think they should know more about big tech, and I think they should get rid of all this leadership and ethics bullshit.

I think these were courses invented by very arrogant faculty who wanted to teach courses that had absolutely no accountability or measurable outcomes. Courses on diversity and inclusion in what is the most diverse and inclusive place in the world? I get pushback on this, but I think there’s no shortage of universities and academics who love to teach courses where there’s no discernible measurable outcome, because they can’t be held accountable. Teaching finance and cost accounting is hard. When you have a finance department, you get to measure how many people get jobs at finance institutions. When you’re teaching leadership, you know, you talk about Tylenol, and you’re talking about Ken Frazier of Merck, but there’s nothing measurable. But, you know, we’ll take students’ $7,000, and we’ll bring in some formerly important person to teach it.

I think that segues nicely into Section 4, your online business ed platform. (See P&Q’s previous story here.) Tell us about the vision for this venture.

It’s pretty straightforward. We’re trying to offer 60-80% of an elective course for 10% of the price at 1% of the friction. You know, 300 kids will take my class on brand strategy at NYU. When you charge them $7,000 for the class, that $2.1 million in what will largely be debt on young people. I think I can get 60-80% of the content across in three weeks versus 12. We make it an intense format with some offline learning, some online, a lot of synchronous learning because I believe in live lectures.

I think there’s a huge market for people who are just never going to be in a position to leave their families, get a quarter of a million dollars together, and go spend two years at Wharton. The basic offering of a business school is totally sequestered from 99% of the population. If you’re a single mother, you’re not getting an MBA. I think there’s a huge population of people who are saying, “Getting a two-year MBA is just not in the cards for me, but I would like to take a course on supply chain management, or a course on storytelling and communications. I would like to take a course on product planning or innovation. And I want that feel of a Haas School of Business, or NYU or Wharton, but I just can’t pay $7,000. And I just don’t have the skills, the background, the pedigree, or time to apply.”

That’s the consumer value proposition (for Section 4). The proposition to companies is that they’re all looking for ways to create cohorts and shared experiences (for their employees), and taking classes together is a way they do that. So the finance department from Google Brazil will sign up for a Section 4 course, and they will take it together. Our courses are as good or better than anything any one school can string together for one of these executive education courses. A significant number of Section 4 faculty won the Best Professor award at their respective university. Students can take any of those courses over the course of a year and it costs $1,000 through Section 4. We also have this rigorous scholarship process where students send us an email and say, “I can’t afford it,” and they are awarded a scholarship.

So, the basic vision is the following: I’m increasingly uncomfortable with this transfer of wealth from young people to old people, and ground zero for that is universities. I’m a 57-year-old man and, under the auspices of NYU, charging kids $2.1 million to listen to me for three hours for 12 nights. That’s outrageous.

What does the dean of NYU Stern, and other business school deans, think about Section 4 and other disruptors on the market? I find it interesting that it’s an NYU business professor who has launched this kind of platform and who is saying what you’re saying.

NYU’s Scott Galloway was named one of the world’s leading authorities on digital marketing and one of P&Q’s best business school profs in the world in 2012.

Well, NYU has been very supportive. The dean (emeritus) there, Peter Henry, and the President of the university acknowledge the issue. Let me put it this way: They’ve been more supportive of me than I would be of me.

When we first started the company, (other business schools) were fine because they didn’t feel threatened. Then about a year/year and a half ago, they started threatening their professors and saying they can’t work for us–or anyone else online–because, quite frankly, all of a sudden, online is a real threat. That’s kind of the bellwether.

Do you think schools are kind of putting their heads in the sand a little bit, instead of trying to adapt to these changes?

I wouldn’t say their heads are in the sand. They’re smart people. I don’t know if Section 4 (or other platforms) are a nuisance to them or a real credible threat because, the reality is, a certification from Kellogg or Wharton is singular. It’s worth a lot of money. The on-campus experience, the networking, we just don’t provide that. If it’s between taking a Section 4 course or getting an MBA from Wharton, the latter is much more powerful. But one takes two years and a quarter of a million dollars.

We’re just going after an entirely different market. I don’t think anybody’s not applying to Wharton because they’re taking Section 4 courses. What you might have is a company like IBM buy 50 seats for people to take a course in Section 4, and maybe decide not to take 20 people to MIT for exec ed.

Are there any innovations in the MBA, EMBA, or just business education in general that have you excited?

Well, during the pandemic, I taught a full course fully online at NYU. I think (business schools) are getting better at it. But, what is sort of disappointing I think is, for the most part, they’ve all decided that we’re back full time, fully into class.

I think the math they did was, “If we’re online, we’re basically a $60,000 Netflix. So we have to have this kind of Dead Poets Society experience.” I thought they were going to pick up and go hybrid and expand their class size, and I was wrong. The top schools have all doubled down on exclusivity and what I call this rejection of scarcity culture.

Let’s be honest, the only way we can support a $62,000 tuition is if we’re perceived as a luxury brand, and the key to a luxury brand is scarcity. So even if NYU or Wharton or MIT could figure out a way to have a first-year MBA of 5,000 people instead of 500, I think they’ve decided that’s not good for their bottom line.

I think, unfortunately, business schools have decided they’re no longer public servants, they’re Birkin bags. To try and go mass and leverage technology would result in an erosion of perceived scarcity which would hit their margins. What I see as a feature, they see as a bug. I thought they were going to leverage their brands and technology to triple the size of their classes and cut the prices in half and still make more money. And that’s just not what they’re doing.

Not to sound too existential, but it’s a much more dangerous theme in our society, and that is a scarcity economy. Once you own a house, you become NIMBYist and don’t want to allow any other development. Once you’re a big tech firm, you spend a ton of money on lobbying, and acquisitions, and noncompetes to make sure there are no small companies that survive to compete with you. And once you have a degree, you love hearing that schools are now rejecting 90, 92, 94% of applicants. And it’s a great business strategy, but it’s bad for America.

So, if, as you say, we’re hitting the ceiling in terms of price for some mid-tier schools and their MBAs, do you expect to start seeing some lowering of prices, or programs disappearing? When do you think that might occur?

I would think it’d be in the next couple of years. There’s sort of a perfect storm brewing. If you’re a university with low endowments, if you had a lot of international students that have been turned off, you’re ranked 50th, you don’t have a niche, and you’re charging tier one prices? There is no other industry where a Hyundai can charge a Mercedes price. Keep in mind that there are something like 5,500 universities, and 100 are the ones we talk about that get more applications (than spots). The other 5,400 have to go find people. When the economy is strong, I think those guys get whacked.

Let me put it this way: Porsche now makes an SUV, Tide makes pods, and yet we run everything through a four year bachelor’s. I mean, we have not innovated a product at all. What if MIT, CalTech, or Virginia Tech offered a 12- or 18-month intensive program in cybersecurity? There’d be a line out the door of companies who would pay these kids $100,000. But we in the faculty have decided no, they need to take French literature, and we’re going to teach them leadership skills, and they need to go study in Chile.

I don’t think we’ve innovated, but what I see is a lot of schools that get it. The University of California is trying to add the equivalent of a full campus in a huge effort to expand their freshmen roles. I think what’s going on at Purdue is inspiring. Michael Crow at ASU is doing interesting things. So there are innovators.

What I would argue is what’s really needed is sort of a grand bargain with states and their public institutions to say, “We want you to double the seats. We want you to decrease the cost per student by a third. We’ll come up with some more money, your alumni need to come up with some money, and your faculty needs to hold themselves accountable.” I’m hopeful that our public institutions could embrace technology, and we decide we need more freshmen seats and they innovate around more flexible programs. But, so far, I’ve been wrong.

The post Q&A With Scott Galloway: How Healthy Is The MBA? appeared first on Poets&Quants.