Q&A with SEP's Zach Strickland as he celebrates national championship win with Harding

For several years in addition to this column I also covered Southeast Polk High School sports for this paper. It was always interesting to see the athletes from the various sports perform through the year and I tried to keep up with some of the athletes after they graduated from high school.

This year there will be one football player, Kadyn Proctor, competing for a national championship as part of the Alabama football team. There is another football player who has won a national championship playing for Harding University, which competes in the NCAA Division II. Have you heard of this university? I haven’t until recently when I came across a Facebook post about Zach Strickland, Southeast Polk graduate playing in the championship game.

I wanted to know more about Harding and particularly about Strickland and his thoughts over the last four years.

Southeast Polk Rams Zach Strickland (25) shakes hands after the game with the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Ankeny football stadium.

Herald-Index: Can you give some background on Harding University?

Strickland: Harding University is a private Christian school based on Church of Christ values. There are currently around 4,000 students attending and each student is required to go to chapel every morning as well as take a Bible credit every semester. This was Harding’s 100th year as a university.

Why did you decide to attend this university?

I was recruited after playing football for Iowa Western Community College, where I completed my associates degree.

What position do you play on the team and is this the same position you played at Southeast Polk High School?

I have played inside linebacker my entire career.

Being a senior how do you feel about your college career?

I feel extremely blessed about my journey as a college athlete since I was lucky enough to play at three different division levels. As a freshman I played at Central College in Pella (Division III). As a sophomore I played at Iowa Western Community College (JUCO), where I was fortunate enough to earn a scholarship to Harding University (Division II). I was able to learn many things at each school, and applied them at the following schools.

Outside of being part of a national championship team what were your highlights of this year and the past four years?

The relationships I built are super special. Harding University’s football team is also known as “The Brotherhood.” This is not just a recruiting tool; it is the real thing. I made friends who will likely be in my wedding someday, and developed relationships that will last forever. These are more important to me than any of the plays I made or awards I received. I also think playing in and ultimately losing in the Junior College National Title game made this win that much sweeter.

What is your most memorable play?

There are multiple plays that stick out to me. As a defensive player I don’t touch the ball very often but somehow scoring three touchdowns in my college career is fun. Another play that sticks out to me was a fake punt where I completed a pass for a first down in the second round of playoffs.

What awards did you earn?

I was a first team all-conference and a second team all-region linebacker.

Thinking back, are there any special memories of your four years at Southeast Polk or lessons learned that prepared you for college?

I have plenty of special memories from SEP. Being a part of the team that made a semifinal run for the first time in seven years was special. Playing in those big games helped prepare me for the big moments in college.

What are some of your individual goals/plans for next year (and years ahead)?

With my major in political science along with a minor in criminal justice, I plan to start applying for law enforcement jobs and help train kids at GoldFinch Sports Performance in Ankeny while waiting to hear back.

Any other thoughts or advice for those at Southeast Polk High School?

It sounds corny, but you should never give up. I was considered on the small size out of high school and took my chance leaving DIII to go play JUCO not knowing if I would ever play there. Ultimately my efforts helped me to play in two national title games and end my career on the highest of notes being a part of the No. 1 DII football team in the nation.

Also to any athletes thinking about playing college sports, the D1 or bust thing isn’t true. Each division level of college athletics teaches you important lessons that you can use later on in life. Central College, Iowa Western, and Harding all played a crucial role in my life. I would encourage you to accept a scholarship offer versus a walk-on opportunity if that is what you believe is best for you.

Stephen Taylor

Stephen Taylor is a Pleasant Hill resident and retired minister.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: SEP's Zach Strickland wins national championship at Harding University