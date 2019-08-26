Should You Like Q Technology (Group) Company Limited’s (HKG:1478) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (HKG:1478) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Q Technology (Group):

0.15 = CN¥351m ÷ (CN¥7.8b - CN¥5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Q Technology (Group) has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Q Technology (Group)'s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Q Technology (Group)'s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Consumer Durables industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Q Technology (Group) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Q Technology (Group)'s ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Q Technology (Group)'s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Q Technology (Group) has total liabilities of CN¥5.4b and total assets of CN¥7.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 69% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

What We Can Learn From Q Technology (Group)'s ROCE