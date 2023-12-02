Q&A with Toyota Mississippi president Erik Skaggs

Dec. 2—BLUE SPRINGS — Erik Skaggs was introduced as the new president of Toyota Mississippi in October after former president David Fernandes was named senior vice president of manufacturing at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville, Alabama. Skaggs most recently served Toyota as vice president of administration.

Skaggs is the seventh person to be named leader of Toyota Mississippi, which broke ground in 2007 and opened in 2011.

Before joining Toyota Mississippi in 2020, he was at Toyota's flagship manufacturing site in North America in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The Daily Journal interviewed Skaggs earlier this week about his new role at the plant.

Q. Tell us a little about your background with Toyota.

A. I started with Toyota in 1993 at the Georgetown facility and just passed my 30th anniversary a couple months ago. I moved to Mississippi in August of 2020.

At Georgetown, I started in the quality engineering department, where I was a quality engineering specialist and did several roles there, and spent a lot of time with quality control and quality engineering. Then I rotated into body operations for several years with responsibility at the time of the new generation Camry, which is a couple of generations old now ... then worked in production and body weld for a couple of years before going back to the quality department and eventually becoming general manager for the quality control department. And then I rotated over to here in 2020. I was general manager of body operations, then I held the manufacturing VP role, then the admin VP role, and now president.

Q. How did your experience in Georgetown transition over to the Blue Springs plant?

A. One of the good things with Toyota is that the Toyota DNA is in every plant. Even if you go around the world, the production system translates, and it's very familiar.

Q. What is your role and vision as president at Toyota Mississippi?

A. My role as I see it as president is that we have a team that makes it not that difficult. We have talented, passionate people here. Earlier today I was getting feedback about some team members we have out helping other facilities, and heard how happy they were to have Toyota Mississippi team members on their site.

I see my role as continuing our mission of building a good foundation; developing the organization when we have opportunities to do so; innovating; supporting our team members in finding better ways to improve our workplace and our processes, as well as ways to transform our workplace in terms of things such as more flexible work options so that we can realize our vision. And our vision is to be a place where everyone can come to dream, develop and grow for generations to come. Not just for the people here today but for the generations after us.

Q. What do you mean by foundation building?

A. One of the activities we do is called a cross-check where the operators, the experts in the process at each shift come together and have the opportunity to discuss their processes and any ideas to make it better. We want to have the resources to ensure they can implement any kaizens they identify. It's about continuous improvement.

Editor's note: Kaizen is a Japanese term that means continuous change for the better, a continuous refining of a process in a way that crosses all aspects of a business.

We also have development — training — for those who are interested in various roles, whether it's developing the next model or becoming a group leader, whatever the path a team member desires. We want to have the resources for the team member to make a career, grow a career with Toyota. It's not just a job but it's a career we want people to have.

Also, we can't build cars without our suppliers, which is like our extended family. We look at them as partners and value our relationships highly. We want to support them in being able to develop their capabilities as well, and when we have times of challenge and struggle, that we work in partnership with them. We want to give their people a chance to develop and grow as well.

Q. The UAW said it plans to target international automakers, Toyota in particular. Do you see this as a potential issue?

A. I would say that ultimately, our team members would decide. But we have a long history of working with our team members and communicating with them without a third party. We believe we have a productive workplace where people can grow and develop. But again, team members have that choice.

Q. Talk about the partnerships Toyota has with the community and why it's so important to the company.

A. We see our business as very much about our biggest asset, which is our team members and the communities they live in. So we want to be a good community partner not only to have a successful operation but to support those communities and the people that live in them.

Q. The question that's been asked since 2007 — will we be seeing a plant expansion one day in Blue Springs?

A. All I can say is that I have no news I can share about that. But of course we want that very much. Hence, we continue to work very diligently to make sure we're seen as a very attractive place when new opportunities are being considered. We want an expansion as badly as anybody but I have no news to report.

Q. What do you like to do during your off-time from the plant?

A. Family time is at the top of the list. We've got two kids in high school that are freshmen at Tupelo High School, so it's about spending time with them and the activities that they're in.

As far as hobbies, I enjoy maintaining vehicles. It's kind of like therapy for me.

Editor's note: Skaggs has a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner he works on to keep it going

dennis.seid@djournal.com