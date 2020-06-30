Q2 Economic Sentiment: Commercial Real Estate Execs Confirm COVID-19 Market Downturn

Concerns About Reopening Safely and Tenants Ability to Meet Future Rent Obligations

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate executives confirmed a downturn in Q2 market conditions due to job losses and business shutdowns related to COVID-19, according to The Real Estate Roundtable's 2020 Q2 Economic Sentiment Index released today. The report also shows there is an expectation for an improvement in market conditions by next year, dependent upon the return of jobs and the ability to safely reopen businesses.

The report's Topline Findings include:

The Roundtable's Q2 Overall Sentiment Index is scored on a scale of 1 to 100 by averaging Current and Future Indices; any score over 50 is viewed as positive.

The Q2 Current Conditions Index dropped to 13 from Q1's score of 55 – yet the Q2 Future Conditions Index increased 12 points to register 62 when compared to Q1's score of 50.

The 49-point disparity between the Q2 Current Index (13) and Future Index (62) is the most significant difference registered by The Roundtable's Quarterly Economic Sentiment Survey in its 12-year history. The next highest disparity previously occurred in Q1 2009, when the difference between current and future indices registered 40 points during the financial crisis.

DeBoer noted, "When a huge wave of job losses sent our economy into triage during Q2, the downstream economic effects impacted all industries, including commercial real estate. Now, The Roundtable is encouraging Congress to create a temporary assistance program specifically designed to help residential and commercial tenants meet their rent obligations, where they have suffered economic harm during the pandemic." He added, "Such a program will assist CRE executives cope with the current dive in market conditions until an eventual medical solution can underpin renewed economic growth for individuals, businesses and the country."

Data for the Q2 survey was gathered by Chicago-based FPL Associates on The Roundtable's behalf. For the full Q2 report, visit here.

