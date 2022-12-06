Q4 Inc.'s (TSE:QFOR) recent CA$20m market cap decline means a loss of US$128k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who acquired US$227k worth of Q4 Inc.'s (TSE:QFOR) stock at an average price of US$5.03 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 19% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$99k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Q4

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

In the last twelve months Q4 insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about CA$5.03 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is CA$2.19. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Have Q4 Insiders Traded Recently?

Co-Founder Darrell Heaps bought just CA$4.2k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Does Q4 Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Q4 insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about CA$8.6m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Q4 Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Q4 insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Q4 and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

