Q4 (TSE:QFOR) investors are sitting on a loss of 66% if they invested a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Q4 Inc. (TSE:QFOR) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 66% in that time. Q4 may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 30% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Q4 didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Q4 increased its revenue by 5.5%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 66% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Q4 stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 3.0% in the last year, Q4 shareholders might be miffed that they lost 66%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 30%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Q4 that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

