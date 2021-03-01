QAnon believers apparently think Joe Biden is a robot with a malfunctioning mouth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

QAnon adherents apparently believe that Joe Biden is actually a malfunctioning robot wearing human-like skin.

The strange beliefs were revealed during an interview on CNN.

A panel of former QAnon supporters spoke with CNN reporter Alisyn Camerota about their experiences within the conspiracy movement.

Several of the former conspiracy believers expressed sadness that their friends and family members were still involved in the cult-like belief system.

One former QAnon adherent, Ashley Vanderbilt, said when she left the movement she knew of several members who believed that Mr Biden is actually a robot.

"The person that I started talking to ... that had initially got me into QAnon, he was like, 'You know, Joe Biden's not even real’," she said. "That's why he's wearing a mask all the time, because the fake face that he's wearing, the mouth doesn't move correctly when he talks. Yeah, so they really believe that Joe Biden is not even Joe Biden."

Charlotte Rozich, another former believer, said a common belief in QAnon circles was that Mr Biden is not truly the president. They claim that Mr Biden is acting as president from a movie-set version of the White House and is being controlled by the "deep state."

The QAnon conspiracy beliefs are wide ranging and sometimes contradictory or logically inconsistent.

Many adherents believe in the basic premise that the "deep state" of bureaucrats and political operatives in Washington secretly control the country. They believe that Democrats, Republicans critical of Mr Trump, and anyone else who they deem villainous are part of a secret cabal of demonic paedophile cannibals.

Adherents believe that Mr Trump, as well as a still-living but undercover John F Kennedy Jr, and a rogue deep state operative named "Q" are the only ones - other than themselves and their fellow adherents - fighting the deep state.

The narrative provided a way for QAnon-supporting Trump fans to ignore any of the former president's shortcomings by attributing his failures to deep state obstruction.

Many QAnon supporters believe that Mr Trump will return to power on 4 March, the original presidential inauguration date. Prior to that, they believed Mr Trump would return to power on Mr Biden's inauguration day, 20 January.

QAnon adherents are still awaiting an event called "the Storm" during which the deep state Democrats and other opponents of Mr Trump will be rounded up, tried and executed or imprisoned for their alleged crimes, and Mr Trump will be restored to power.

Read More

QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley says Trump ‘groomed’ him and other rioters

QAnon: How the US Satanic paedophile cult conspiracy theory took root in Europe

QAnon followers seize on Twitter posts about 4 March in hopes of Trump comeback

Tucker Carlson mocked for saying he can’t find any evidence of QAnon

JFK’s assassination greased the wheels for QAnon and Covid-deniers

‘QAnon Shaman’ says Trump ‘not honourable’ in apology for part in US Capitol riot

Recommended Stories

  • People who know Trump personally think they know why Republicans really can’t let him go

    ‘Because they didn’t take the off-ramp, they put themselves in a position to keep being victims of Donald’s blackmail’

  • James Corden Spots The Trump CPAC Moment That Proves He's A Villain

    "The Late Show" host noticed something bad guys seem to have in common.

  • Chloe Zhao wins best director Golden Globe for 'Nomadland'

    Chloe Zhao was named best director at the 2021 Golden Globes for her work on "Nomadland," becoming just the second woman to win the honor. Zhao began by thanking her fellow nominees for "making beautiful movies" before saying the honor belongs to everyone who helped her make "Nomadland," a film starring Frances McDormand as a woman who travels around America with fellow nomads, moving from place to place. "I especially want to thank the nomads who shared their stories with us," she said, then reading a message about compassion from one of the nomads, Bob Wells.

  • "Greasy cheese and candy": What Des Moines' infamous Froot Loops pizza actually tastes like

    People like to make unoriginal jabs about our corn, but sometimes, we deserve to be made fun of. Exhibit A: Froot Loops Pizza.The backdrop: It started when Fong's Pizza, known for its creative concoctions, announced on Facebook that it was launching breakfast items, including "The Loopy Fruit Pizza."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFor $20, you can purchase a 16" pizza, topped with cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, vanilla icing and Froot Loops at Fong's on Forest.The Register tweeted a picture of the pizza in all its glory, and it was absolutely ratioed.Because I can't help myself, yes, I tried it. My take:The moment I welcomed the pizza box into my car, the familiar aromatics of greasy cardboard filled the vehicle, but dare I say — there was a fruity scent as well.In the first bite, there was a crunch from the cracker-thin crust and a tangy-dairy taste from the mozzarella.Then I reached the Froot Loops.They had a strangely nostalgic taste and texture. The colorful cereal bits were slightly moist, like a bowl of cereal that's been sitting out.The colors bled similarly to the colorful milk you drank as a kid, but well ... it was rainbow-blotched cheese instead.As a fan of "The Princess Diaries," I definitely tried M&M's on pizza growing up. This tasted exactly like that — greasy cheese and candy.The conclusion: This is literally just cheese pizza and Froot Loops.It's a result of Instagram's influence on our culinary cuisines, so I'm happy to stick with my Fong's fave: Crab Rangoon.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 2

    Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Makes Questionable Claims In First Interview Since Leaving White House

    The former White House press secretary said on Fox News that "everyone was expecting peace" on Jan. 6 when Trump sent a mob to the Capitol.

  • Just How Rich Are President Joe Biden and These Other Big Names?

    What do President Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest Celebrity...

  • Doctor Performing Surgery Tells Judge To 'Go Right Ahead' During Video Traffic Court

    “I’m in an operating room right now,” Dr. Scott Green told a California courtroom. The presiding judge wasn't having it.

  • Science professor who called COVID a ‘stunt’ is now fired by Michigan university

    In addition to his comments about COVID-19, he posted tweets that included racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic slurs.

  • As economy rebounds, China parliament to address long-term pitfalls

    China's annual session of parliament will chart a course for economic recovery and unveil a five-year plan to fend off stagnation, as strategic rivalry with the United States spurs a shift to reliance on consumption and home-grown technology. On the same day, China will also release its 14th five-year plan, a blueprint for 2021-2025 that calls for quickening reforms to unleash fresh growth drivers and make the economy more innovative. China may also set electoral reforms in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been tightening its grip since imposing national security legislation last year after months of unrest in 2019.

  • Will Smith says he is considering running for office: ‘I will certainly do my part’

    The actor says he is waiting for the office to ‘get cleaned up a little’ first

  • The teen accused of killing her older sister had reportedly described 'suicidal and homicidal' thoughts to a witness

    Claire Miller is charged with homicide in her sister's case. Previously, TikTok removed Miller's supposed account after its videos went viral.

  • Trump family mansion next to Mar-a-Lago on sale for $49m

    Asking price represents an increase of about 55 per cent per year since it was purchased from the ex-president’s sister three years ago

  • Criminals stole billions in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. New relief bill won't stop a repeat

    At least $40 billion in pandemic-related unemployment has been stolen, but Congress is about to approve more money with few new safeguards.

  • How the debate over holding internet platforms accountable is changing under Biden

    Section 230 has been a 'brick wall' for anyone seeking to sue internet companies over user-generated content, but bills and legal strategies under consideration could represent an opportunity to change that.

  • Biden Job Approval, Direction Of Country: IBD/TIPP Poll

    The IBD/TIPP Presidential Leadership Index tracks President Biden's job approval rating and the overall leadership index.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • Harry and Meghan Begged to Delay Oprah Broadcast While Prince Philip Is Gravely Ill

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged by some commentators in the U.K. to ask CBS to postpone the airing of its Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they are expected to mount a stinging attack on the royal family, as concern mounts over Prince Philip’s prospects of beating an infection.Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana Philip, 99, was moved to a specialist heart hospital on Monday and royal sources have been quoted by British newspapers saying the family is “pretty appalled” at the idea of the interview, which Oprah has said sees Meghan saying “pretty shocking things” being broadcast while Philip is so unwell.Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, told The Daily Beast that airing the interview while Prince Philip was undergoing very public health travails risked making the interview look inappropriate, saying: “Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time. They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah.”Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown and author of the definitive royal biography Majesty, told The Daily Beast: “I think it would be a marvelous turnaround for Harry’s image if he took the brave step of canceling the whole thing this weekend—or, if that’s not practical, postponing it at least.”Royal commentator and former editor of Who’s Who Richard Fitzwilliams said it would “surely be appropriate” to postpone the interview.He told MailOnline: “Oprah is their friend and neighbor and would undoubtedly comply if asked and the gesture would I am sure be appreciated by the royal family. If an interview has been extended, as this recently has, it can also be postponed, as this undoubtedly should be.” Royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Mail: “With the Duke of Edinburgh clearly very unwell, the fact that the couple plan to go ahead with airing their self-indulgent, no-holds-barred interview with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey makes them appear heartless, thoughtless, and supremely selfish.“For U.S. broadcast network CBS, this interview is a coup, all about securing big viewing figures and big advert sales around the airing of their exclusive interview. So even if they wanted to Harry and Meghan probably couldn’t dictate terms to Oprah Winfrey and the network now. Too much has been invested.”A TV industry insider told the Mirror: “CBS has sold millions of dollars worth of advertising around the interview, but bosses are aware of the delicacy of the Duke’s heath. They have no loyalty to the royal family, although some feel as though they do to Harry and Meghan. For it to run if Philip’s condition worsened would be like setting off a diplomatic bomb. It would be grossly insensitive and hugely disrespectful.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls power of landmark law in major voting rights case

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday will consider whether to uphold two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that barred racial discrimination in voting. The important voting rights case comes before the justices at a time when Republicans in numerous states are pursuing new restrictions after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.