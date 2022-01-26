QAnon follower who admitted assaulting officers on January 6 is sentenced

Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty in November to assaulting law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol and was seen throwing objects at police on January 6, 2021. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories