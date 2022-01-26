QAnon follower who admitted assaulting officers on January 6 is sentenced

Associated Press

A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home's garage, was arrested Tuesday after evading capture for several hours, according to authorities. Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is considered a person of interest in his father's death and had warned he should be considered a public threat given his recent actions over the past few days, including charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog. “Given his previous charge and what we’re looking at now, I think it goes without saying he has a tendency for violence,” Houston police Commander Kevin Deese said.