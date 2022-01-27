QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison
Nicholas Languerand was sentenced to {three years and eight months in prison} after assaulting officers at the Capitol last January.
A majority of Virginia public school districts are flouting Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R) executive order that makes wearing masks optional for children in the state's schools, according to The Washington Post.In an analysis, the newspaper found that two days after the order took effect, 53 percent of the state's school districts are still requiring masks for all students, comprising 67 percent of the state's public school student population.The...
Jim Urquhart/ReutersPromises that the Oath Keepers’ founder made to show up at events in person might have to wait.Stewart Rhodes, 56, was ordered detained until his trial, according to a court order released on Wednesday. The militia leader was captured two weeks ago and charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.“The Court questions Defendant’s willingness to obey any Court-imposed conditions of supervised release… Defendant’s actions exhibit an extreme defiance to federal authority that
The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.
Albuquerque police have made a second arrest in a year-old murder that involved a group of armed robbers who used Snapchat to lure at least two victims. Anna Dukes, 18, was arrested by Albuquerque police on Monday for the murder of Elias Otero, 24, on Feb. 11, 2021 as well as the armed robbery and kidnapping of the deceased man's brother Nicholas Otero, 20, the Albuquerque police announced. A warrant for Dukes' arrest and that of the alleged shooter, her boyfriend Adrian Avila, 17, was issued by
Almost 30 years after providing testimony that brought the powerful Gambino crime family to its knees, notorious gangster Sammy "The Bull" Gravano said he still has his regrets. Despite a dramatic betrayal that turned Gravano against "the family" and brought down powerful Gambino boss John Gotti for good, no regret loomed as large as the ones about his real family, said Gravano. "Being a gangster, actually in my life, was a curse," Gravano said, "and it did affect my family."
A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel
Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.
The driver was run off the road minutes later by pursuing deputies.
Newly released crime data shows a disturbing trend in San Francisco. This attempted robbery highlights the issue.
A 32-year-old woman told authorities that the 33-year-old man enjoyed the activities while high on methamphetamine; he pointed the finger at her, according to a criminal report.
A Watsontown woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly hit the chief with a broom handle and bit him.
When deputies headed to Whitaker's home to arrest him on charges of sexual conduct with a minor in 2020, he fled to the desert with a handgun.
The family of an active mother of three who was allegedly refused the COVID-19 vaccine multiple times, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Kaiser.
A cell phone video shows Floyd L. Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, walking in front of a Cape Coral Fire Station carrying a black, zippered case.
A suspected serial killer accused of slashing at least three victims’ throats in Northern California is gearing up to go to trial. Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Candela ruled on Tuesday that there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial for Ryan Scott Blinston, 38, on four new charges, local Action News Now reports. The rural tree trimmer was charged last year with murder, attempted murder and arson. He’s accused of preying on elderly clients of his tree-trimming business in both
A Caddo grand jury indicted Ureka Black on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.
Audio from body camera footage of a fight between a Tallahassee police officer and a handcuffed man reveals the suspect challenged the officer to a fight.
A Great Falls man who referees high school sports was arrested on suspicion of rape after her parents read about the alleged incidents in her diary.
U.S. Marshals arrested Wednesday in Alabama an Oklahoma sex offender who'd been on the run for 14 years.
Relatives of Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, who was found with dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 12, say he was killed in a modern day lynching.