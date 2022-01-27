QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison

Good Morning America

Almost 30 years after providing testimony that brought the powerful Gambino crime family to its knees, notorious gangster Sammy "The Bull" Gravano said he still has his regrets. Despite a dramatic betrayal that turned Gravano against "the family" and brought down powerful Gambino boss John Gotti for good, no regret loomed as large as the ones about his real family, said Gravano. "Being a gangster, actually in my life, was a curse," Gravano said, "and it did affect my family."