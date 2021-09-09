QAnon follower faces death penalty on charges of killing two kids with spearfishing gun in Mexico

Coleman Family (Instagram @ matthewtaylorcoleman)

A California surf instructor alleged to have killed his two-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to “save the world” from serpent DNA faces the death penalty on two murder charges, according to authorities.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was indicted on two counts of foreign first-degree murder of US nationals, Kaelo and Roxy, in Mexico. The attorney general will decide whether to seek the maximum death penalty or life imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.

Mr Coleman was a devout Christian who went from praising God for the birth of his daughter less than a year ago to being an apparent follower of QAnon enlightened by the Illuminati. He allegedly stabbed his children to death for possessing "serpent DNA" passed down from their mother that would see them grow into "monsters".

“He knew it was wrong, but [said] it was the only course of action that would save the world,” the FBI said in a criminal complaint.

While the arrest affidavit didn’t go into further detail on his “enlightenment” by QAnon and the Illuminati, their references in connection to monsters and "serpent DNA" align with the “lizard people” conspiracy.

The lizard-people conspiracy claims blood-drinking reptilian humanoids have controlled the world for centuries since they established the Illuminati.

Court documents claim Mr Coleman began “receiving visions and signs” revealing his wife, Abby Coleman, had become possessed by serpent DNA.

Ms Coleman reported her husband and children missing on Sunday, 10 August, after he left the day before without saying where they were going.

They hadn’t had “any sort of argument” and she wasn’t worried that they were in any danger or her husband would do harm, according to the affidavit.

Using Ms Coleman’s “Find my iPhone” app, authorities tracked Coleman’s phone travelling between Rosarito, Mexico and San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego.

Mr Coleman was stopped by authorities as he tried to return to the US at the Tijuana border. When the FBI learned he was alone and without his children, they contacted their Mexican counterparts and learned of the two dead bodies matching the description of Kaelo and Roxy. When confronted by authorities, Mr Coleman allegedly confessed to the killing.

Acting US attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement that they’re determined to achieve justice for the two young victims.

“There are no words to describe the profound grief that envelops an entire community when a child is murdered,” Mr Grossman said.