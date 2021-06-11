QAnon followers think a cicada landing on Biden may be a veiled communication from Q

Followers of the QAnon movement are pointing to an incident where a cicada landed on Joe Biden's neck at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. They are saying the insect landing on him may be coded "comms" from the mysterious "Q." Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The QAnon world is bugging out about something new - cicadas landing on President Biden.

A post on a 225,000-member QAnon Telegram chat said the insects landing on Biden may be "comms" from Q.

This is because the cicadas spend 17 years underground, and Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet.

Some QAnon conspiracy theorists are fixating on the fact that one of the Brood X cicadas landed on President Biden, with some believing that the insect was a coded message from the mysterious "Q."

A June 9 video of Biden swatting away a cicada that landed on his neck circulated on QAnon forums and group chats. This led some followers to wonder if this was a sign from "Q," who they believe is a shadowy government insider who is exposing top-level secrets in information drops called "comms."

QAnon is a baseless far-right conspiracy theory that claims former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a "deep state" cabal of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

A post in a 225,000 strong QAnon Telegram chat We The Media read: "JOE BIDEN BITTEN BY A CICADA - COMMS? Just so happens that Cicadas nymphs emerge after a 17-year childhood underground!!! What? CHILD? UNDERGROUND? 17?"

The post draws parallels between the 17 years that Brood X cicadas spend living underground, implying that this timeframe is somehow linked to Q. The number "17" is often used in QAnon circles because Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet. It also references the "underground," a baseless belief that QAnon supporters hold that there is a hidden network of pedophiles that "Q" - and Trump - will one day expose.

However, it is common knowledge that the emergence of cicada swarms is a natural phenomenon that occurs once every 17 years. The current swarm, Brood X, is one of the largest broods so far.

