QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

It was a government sting operation, “fake news”, a way for congressional Democrats to skip work, or Donald Trump’s supporters trolling Joe Biden’s administration.

A post on the former president’s fan forum The Donald reads “HEY FBI WE ARE ATTACKING THE CAPITAL ON THIS DATE”. It reads “April 1, 2021” with a cry-laughing emoji, a clown emoji, and a homophobic slur.

One commenter wrote: “We should keep doing this, but never show up, so they live in fear forever.”

Adherents to the cult-like delusion of the QAnon movement, the former president’s supporters, and MAGA true believers – not all necessarily in the same right-wing ideological camp – arrived at different conclusions as to why an insurrection, let alone Mr Trump’s second inauguration, did not happen on 4 March, as some of the QAnon faithful and far-right memes anticipated.

The online chatter in recent weeks merited a fact-check by the Poynter Institute’s Politifact: “No, Donald Trump will not be re-inaugurated as president.”

But surrounding threats prompted public alarm from federal law enforcement and members of Congress – in stark contrast to the apparent lack of warnings before the deadly assault on the Capitol on 6 January.

That attack was preceded by weeks of plain-sight organising and explicit calls for violence across social media, leading up to the date a joint session of Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s election to the White House.

Forums like The Donald and Parler, as well as users across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, anticipated and celebrated the “stop the steal” rally and violence in the days before 6 January.

But on 4 March, the idea of an attack or the former president’s surprise inauguration across those platforms was a hoax, or a fantasy, and designed to make Trump supporters the fool.

“This is a lie the government created to make YOU the bad guy,” one poster said on Patriots.win, which hosts The Donald forum.

US Capitol Police warned one day earlier that it identified “a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group”.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security also issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning that far-right elements “discussed plans to take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about 4 March.”

Melissa Smislova, the acting DHS intelligence chief, told senators on 3 March that the agency had issued the bulletin the previous night about “extremists discussing” violence on 4 March and 6 March.

Hours later, the House of Representatives moved its busy Thursday floor schedule into Wednesday night, cancelling its session for the remainder of the week.

“Today just proves that the House Democrats will use any excuse to get out of work,” read another post on The Donald, linking to a widely memed photograph of an elderly woman who joined rioters inside the Capitol, but depicted as Pepe the Frog.

Online extremist researchers – who sounded alarms ahead of the Capitol riots – have suggested that an undisclosed threat identified by law enforcement was not “anywhere near” those made before 6 January.

The QAnon phrase “where we go one, we go all” is all over the right-wing platform Parler, but users on the recently relaunched site are now largely focused on re-litigating the 2020 election, criticising congressional Democrats’ agenda and the Biden administration, antifa, and culture-war bait like the persistent Fox News debates over Dr Seuss and Mr Potato Head. It’s also full of liberals mocking Trump supporters on the platform.

But users on Parler and The Donald have largely written off QAnon and its adherents, whose urgent predictions about the former president and his administration have never panned out.

Over the last few years, QAnon – a decentralised belief system trafficking in antisemitic and racist tropes that have circulated for decades – aided the spread of disinformation and conspiracy theories tied to violence from obscure corners of the internet into mainstream channels across social media, latching on to existing conspiracy communities to launder its beliefs.

In the wake of the 2020 election, information “drops” from “Q” have diminished, and social media networks have effectively banned the cult-like movement from their platform.

But QAnon’s core elements – a war against a “deep state” and the belief in Mr Trump’s supremacism and a “stolen election” – are central to a growing body of the American right.

US polling in 2020 from UK-based non-profit HOPE not hate found a “depressingly high awareness and support” for conspiracy theories in the US, including those threaded by QAnon.

The report found that roughly one in 10 Americans are engaged with QAnon beliefs, with 4.6 per cent of respondents explicitly identifying as “strong supporters” and 5.4 per cent as “soft supporters”.

A third of Americans surveyed believe that “elites in Hollywood, government, the media and other powerful positions are secretly engaging in large-scale child trafficking and abuse”.

Why 4 March? It was the date of the presidential inauguration for years until the 1930s.

QAnon adherents also revived a conspiracy theory shared among the sovereign citizens movement that the US has not been a legitimate government since Ulysses S Grant left office in 1877. He was inaugurated on 4 March.

It’s the latest in a string of failed prophesies for an increasingly doomsday-oriented movement, holding out for the next event or signal to revive their chances of Mr Trump’s return.

In his remarks to Congress this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray stressed that the 6 January violence “was not an isolated event.”

“The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasising,” he said.

What did happen on 4 March?

The former president issued a statement.

He condemned “RINO” lawmakers, GOP Senator Mitch McConnell and elections officials in Georgia, and falsely declared that Democrats “bought” the election.

That lie hangs in the shadow of the nation’s capital – razor wire lines fencing around the Capitol area where thousands of National Guard service members are stationed.

A DHS terrorism advisory bulletin due to a “heightened threat environment” across the US in the wake of the Capitol riots was issued in late January and remains in effect through the end of April.

The agency warns that “ideologically motivated violent extremists” motivated by “perceived grievances fuelled by false narratives” could “continue to mobilise to incite or commit violence”, DHS announced in January.

DHS officials warn that the riots could “embolden” others to carry out similar attacks against elected officials and government buildings.

US Capitol Police have asked for a 60-day extension of the current National Guard troop deployment that expires on 12 March

“We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” Capitol Police said in a statement on 3 March.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on 4 March that “the specifics of today’s threats, the FBI and DHS has warned … did not begin or end on 6 January, and we have been vigilant day in and day out.”

“We are seeing a years-long trend of false narratives fuelling violence, and the heightened security environment in the national capital region writ large is an illustration of that,” she said.

Read More

Why do QAnon supporters think Trump will return as US president today?

QAnon has merged with white Christian evangelicals, experts say — and the results could be lethal

National Guard to remain at US Capitol for at least two more months

Five key takeaways from FBI director Wray’s grilling at Capitol riot hearing

Trump tries to shift blame for Georgia defeat to other Republicans and lashes out at WSJ in new statement

Recommended Stories

  • A Bald Eagle Ice Skating Is Just What We All Need

    The bird turned a frozen lake in New Hampshire into a tour de force performance.

  • Pipe bomb found, safely detonated at Iowa polling location

    Officials said they didn't believe the incident, which delayed voting for hours Tuesday, was tied to a vote on a local school spending measure.

  • U.S. Capitol calm amid high security; Trump supporters hold faith he will return

    A smattering of followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory gathered near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, the day the movement had predicted former President Donald Trump's return to office, but they were far outnumbered by security forces deployed to deter any possible attack. National Guard troops patrolled inside the fence encircling the Capitol, the scene of a deadly insurrection by Trump supporters that killed five people. John and Karyn Carson, who took time off work and came from California to see Trump be inaugurated for a second term, were undaunted.

  • Twitter Users Mock QAnon As Biggest Trump Prophecy Yet Falls Apart

    The big day for conspiracy theorists turned out to be a big bust.

  • Briton who molested three-year-old girl at Singapore early learning centre sentenced to jail and caning

    Richard Monks had pleaded guilty in February on account of molesting a three-year-old student

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • The U.S. may be setting itself up for a fourth coronavirus wave

    Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Note: Anomalous Arkansas case data from Feb. 28 was not included in the calculated change; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe U.S. may be on the verge of another surge in coronavirus cases, despite weeks of good news.The big picture: Nationwide, progress against the virus has stalled. And some states are ditching their most important public safety measures even as their outbreaks are getting worse.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: The U.S. averaged just under 65,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s essentially unchanged from the week before, ending a six-week streak of double-digit improvements.Although the U.S. has been moving in the right direction, 65,000 cases per day is not a number that indicates the virus is under control. It’s the same caseload the U.S. was seeing last July, at the height of the summer surge in cases and deaths.What we’re watching: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday rescinded the state’s mask mandate and declared that businesses will be able to operate at full capacity, saying risk-mitigation measures are no longer necessary because of the progress on vaccines.But the risk in Texas is far from over. In fact, its outbreak is growing: New cases in the state rose by 27% over the past week.Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also scrapped all business restrictions, along with the state’s mask mandate, on Tuesday. New cases in Mississippi were up 62% over the past week, the biggest jump of any state.The daily average of new daily cases also increased in eight more states, in addition to Mississippi and Texas.How it works: If Americans let their guard down too soon, we could experience yet another surge — a fourth wave — before the vaccination campaign has had a chance to do its work. The vaccine rollout is moving at breakneck speed. The U.S. should have enough doses for every adult who wants one by May, President Biden said this week.At the same time, however, more contagious variants of the coronavirus are continuing to gain ground, meaning that people who haven’t gotten their vaccines yet may be spreading and contracting the virus even more easily than before.What's next: The bigger a foothold those variants can get, the harder it will be to escape COVID-19 — now or in the future.The existing vaccines appear to be less effective against two variants, discovered in South Africa and Brazil, which means the virus could keep circulating even in a world where the vast majority of people are vaccinated.And that means it's increasingly likely that COVID-19 will never fully go away — that outbreaks may flare up here and there for years, requiring vaccine booster shots as well as renewed protective measures.The bottom line: Variants emerge when viruses spread widely, which is also how people die. Whatever "the end of the pandemic" looks like — however good it's possible for things to get — the way to get there is through ramping up vaccinations and continuing to control the virus through masks and social distancing. Not doing those things will only make the future worse."Getting as many people vaccinated as possible is still the same answer and the same path forward as it was on December 1 or January 1 ... but the expected outcome isn't the same," Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego, told Reuters.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UK finds missing case of Brazil variant, says no sign it has spread

    English health authorities have tracked down a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for a variant of COVID-19 first identified in northern Brazil, and said there were no signs the person had spread the virus. Health officials had said on Sunday they had not been able to account for one of six cases in the country of the highly transmissible Brazil variant, known as P1. "We've successfully identified the person in question," health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference on Friday.

  • UK starts probe on Apple over alleged App Store monopoly

    The probe will consider if Apple has a dominant position in the distribution of apps on its devices in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said. Payment policies related to Apple's App Store have for long drawn complaints from app developers as it requires them to use its payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30%.

  • GBP/USD Day Trade March 4

    As a result to the week’s start for USD/CAD, AUD/USD and EUR/USD to trade at crucial high /low inflection points, EUR/USD rose 120 pips , AUD/USD 133, and both GBP/USD and USD/CAD traded 145 pips. Change of tend remains on hold for now.

  • Rare Bernini drawing to go on sale in France

    A rare drawing by the Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini is to go on sale on March 20 at an auction house in Compiegne, the French northern city where it was discovered six months ago. Bernini was a 17th century master sculptor and architect who is behind many of Rome's landmarks such as the Four Rivers Fountain in Piazza Navona. "One can see the artist has not forgotten the power and virility of Michelangelo subjects," said Dominique Le Coent de Beaulieu, head of auction house Acteon.

  • Meghan accuses Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story.Her comments were released as part of the latest teaser ahead of the couple's much anticipated interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, due to be broadcast on U.S. television this Sunday.The clip dropped just hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in Britain’s Times newspaper alleging that Meghan had bullied assistants working for her two years ago.Harry and Meghan issued a statement denying that she had bullied anyone.This latest Oprah interview clip shows Meghan being asked "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"Referring to the Royal family as ‘The Firm’ she replies by saying "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent, if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."Michelle Tauber is the senior royals editor for People magazine.''I think that after this interview airs, many people are going to wonder why the royal family couldn't make this work. (...) 'The monarchy failed in terms of there was a golden opportunity to modernize with this couple and it didn't happen. They lost. They lost what could have been.''Oprah's interview was recorded before The Times newspaper ran a report citing unnamed sources saying an aide to Harry and Meghan had raised a complaint in October 2018, alleging that Meghan had reduced some assistants to tears and treated others so badly that they had quit.The paper said Harry had urged the aide, who has now left their staff, to drop the complaint, and it never progressed.Reuters could not independently verify the report.

  • Right-Wing Social Network Parler Files New Lawsuit Against Amazon

    Parler is still alive and kicking — and the right-wing social media company, which styles itself as an “unbiased” home for conservatives, is still trying to wring money out of Amazon. In a new lawsuit filed in Washington State court, Parler accused of Amazon of breach of contract, defamation and anticompetitive behavior. That came as […]

  • Boogaloo Boi tried inciting violence at BLM protests — while in US illegally, feds say

    The 26-year-old came to the U.S. in 2014 to be with a girl he met online and never left, prosecutors said. Then he joined the Boogaloo Bois.

  • March 4th Is Just Another Day, Right? Not If You’re In QAnon

    Donald Trump is out of office and at least 13 QAnon believers have been arrested following their planned attack on the U.S. Capitol. The so-called “Great Awakening” on Inauguration Day never happened, and by all accounts, QAnon should probably just take a beat. But rest assured, the pro-Trump conspiracy theories are alive and well. On Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol Police Department announced that it was preparing for “a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday.” Sources speculate that this militia group is QAnon, an extremist offshoot that believes Trump will be brought back to power on March 4. According to the unfounded QAnon theory, the U.S. is currently controlled by a satanic cult of political elites who are sex traffickers, pedophiles, and cannibals. Followers consider all presidents since Ulysses S. Grant (and all acts and amendments passed since 1871) illegitimate, and view Trump as a savior destined to take down the Democratic child-trafficking ring “in control” of the U.S. government. They believed that, before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump would declare martial law and arrest his political adversaries — including Biden — in the name of the “Great Awakening.” Needless to say, this did not happen, but QAnon supporters persisted. Since Biden took office, they’ve pinned their hopes on March 4 — the day U.S. presidents were inaugurated prior to the ratification of the 20th Amendment in 1933. Following Q logic, March 4 is still the real Inauguration Day, Biden was sworn in as an illegitimate president in January, and Trump will become the 19th president of the U.S. on Thursday. Some QAnon influencers have denounced this theory, and written on message boards and in Facebook groups that stories about March 4 are being planted in an attempt to delegitimize or frame QAnon supporters. “Caution. All the irresponsible talk about March 4th is very likely another setup to target members of ‘Q community’ as extremist,” one influencer reportedly wrote, according to a screenshot shared on Twitter. “Spread the word and do NOT go to any big events that day.” But according to other screenshots obtained by the BBC, other QAnon supporters are “packed and ready for civil war.” On the encrypted messenger app Telegram, one user wrote, “March 4 better yield results or some of us are going rogue.” Either way, security officials wrote that they had “obtained intelligence” leading them to believe the Capitol could be at risk. In response, the police are amping up security measures, and the House of Representatives will not meet on Thursday. “We are taking the intelligence seriously,” the Capitol Police Department wrote. “Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we cannot provide additional details at this time.” Trump has not directly promoted the conspiracy theory, but he has refused to disavow it several times. In August, he said that he didn’t know much about the far-right group, but understood that “they like me very much,” which he appreciated. When he was briefed on the theory, he said, “If I can help save the world from problems, I’m willing to do it,” which is a very reassuring, normal response to baseless claims that the U.S. has been controlled by a satanic cult for centuries. If all goes as planned, Trump will “save the world” by regaining power on Thursday. But don’t hold your breath. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?QAnon's Big Inauguration Day Theory Was WrongMarjorie Taylor Greene Blames Pelosi For COVIDHow QAnon Went From Fringe To Forefront

  • Meghan Markle Says the Royal Family Played a Role in ‘Perpetuating Falsehoods’ About Her

    “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent.”

  • Harry and Meghan ‘yet to be notified of bullying probe by Buckingham Palace’

    News of HR ‘review’ comes ahead of couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks