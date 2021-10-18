QAnon promoter announces run for Arizona congressional seat

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

QAnon promoter and conspiracy theorist Ron Watkins announced his campaign to represent Arizona in Congress last week. Watkins is also a leading promoter of what is often called "the big lie," the disproven claim that the last presidential election was stolen from former President Trump. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates criticizes Biden over Afghan withdrawal

    On Sunday’s 60 Minutes, former Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, sat down with Anderson Cooper and described being physically ill upon seeing the US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan back in August. “It was really tough. For a few days there, I actually wasn't feeling very well. And I realized, it was because of what was happening in kabul. And I was just so low about the way it had ended,” Gates said. “The other feeling that I had was that it probably did not need to have turned out that way.” And when it comes to where blame should be assessed for the chaos surrounding the withdrawal, Gates said that there is plenty of blame to go around, including both the current and former presidents. “Certainly the military considers withdrawal the most dangerous part of an operation. But they really had a lot of time to plan. Beginning with the deal that President Trump cut with the Taliban. So that was in February of 2020,” Gates said. “Once president Biden reaffirmed that there was going to be a firm deadline date, that's the point at which I think they should have begun bringing those people out.” Gates, who oversaw the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2006 to 2011, blames himself in part for not properly building up the Afghan military over the years, making things too sophisticated and logistical, similar to the US military but very different from the Taliban. But he said that, ultimately, mismanagement of the timeline and not anticipating the fall-out were the biggest mistakes. “You'd have to be pretty naïve not to assume things were going to go downhill once that withdrawal was complete,” Gates said, adding that he “absolutely” thinks Trump and Biden share responsibility. And while Gates, who’s always considered himself a republican, has been on the same page with Biden over the years when it comes to dealings with other foreign powers like Russia and China, he said they’ve never seen eye-to-eye on Afghanistan. And when asked point-blank by Cooper if he thinks Biden made a mistake in Afghanistan, Gates said, “yes.”

  • 24 Times Celebrities Used Their Red Carpet Outfits To Make A Statement

    I had no idea about the meaning behind Lady Gaga's meat dress!View Entire Post ›

  • Gen. Colin Powell dead at 84

    Colin Powell, the former secretary of state who died from COVID complications, was a product of New York City and had deep ties to the Tri-State Area.

  • Gen. Colin Powell: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of complications from COVID-19

    Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced. He was 84.

  • Meet the Bulldog: Darina Khisiamova

    Fifth-year senior Darina Khisiamova is one of six international swimmers on Fresno State's team. A native of Russia, she says her days in the pool started at an early age.

  • Widow of a DC police officer who died by suicide after the Capitol riot says 'if it wasn't for January 6, he would still be here'

    Jeffrey Smith shot and killed himself nine days after the Capitol riot, during which he was struck in the head with a metal pole, his wife said.

  • Carl Bernstein calls for investigation into supporters of 'psychopath' Trump

    Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says supporters of former President Donald Trump need to be investigated as part of a broader examination beyond the Capitol riot.

  • Spider-Man Meme: Fox News Asks Fauci Why He’s ‘So Controversial’

    "I think people who feel differently, who have conspiracy theories, who deny reality that’s looking them straight in the eye, those are people that don’t particularly care for me," the doctor said

  • Jon Stewart warns more risks to the political system than Trump

    “I don’t know if autocracy is purely the domain of Donald Trump,” he said.

  • Reps. Greene and Gaetz Are Rich in Hate, But Their PAC Is Low on Cash

    The two aren't exactly raising tons of money for their own campaigns either

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists in New York

    One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency.

  • RNC targets Texas Latinos

    The Republican National Committee is working to court more conservative Hispanic voters in south Texas, even as the state's GOP majority uses redistricting to blunt demographic changes that should be empowering Hispanic representation and helping Democrats.Driving the news: The RNC is opening a Hispanic community center in San Antonio on Monday. It's the third such outreach center the party has opened in south Texas this year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Odell Beckham Jr. questionable to return with shoulder injury

    The Browns are on the scoreboard after quarterback Baker Mayfield found receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for an 11-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. But they may be without another key offensive piece for the rest of the game. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught his second pass of the game to start the drive, gaining 17 [more]

  • COVID derails progress made by New Orleans charter schools

    From an outsider’s view, Louisiana’s latest statewide student testing results would seem to be a damaging indictment against New Orleans’ unique public school system, where 76 of 83 public institutions are charter schools.

  • EPA pushes tougher regulations for toxic ‘forever chemicals’ including in food, cookware and carpets

    The Biden administration is launching a broad strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds associated with serious health conditions that are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets and firefighting foams.

  • Deaths in Norway attack came from stab wounds, not bow and arrow, police say

    Five people killed in a small Norwegian town last week were all stabbed to death and not shot with a bow and arrows as initially suspected, police said on Monday. Three people were also injured, including an off-duty police officer who was shot with the bow and arrow in the early phase of the 35-minute rampage. "Five people were killed with stabbing weapons," police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a news conference.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged to Fiancé Travis Barker: 'Forever'

    PEOPLE confirmed the couple's relationship in January

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother on start of murder trial

    The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, Wanda Cooper-Jones, joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss the start of the trial of three men accused of killing her son. The men are facing state charges including murder, false imprisonment and aggravated assault for the shooting death of Arbery in 2020. All three men have pleaded not guilty.

  • Stagflation is ‘not a credible threat’ right now: Strategist

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss the state of the economy and outlook with Meera Pandit, JPMorgan Asset Management Global Strategist.

  • Trump deposed in New York over 2015 protester assault lawsuit

    Protesters who said they were attacked by then-candidate Donald Trump's security team are set to depose him at Trump Tower