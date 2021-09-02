'QAnon Shaman' from Capitol riot expected to plead guilty in deal with prosecutors

Doha Madani
·2 min read

The man who became known as the “QAnon Shaman” is expected to enter a guilty plea in federal court this week after being charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to his attorney and court docket.

Jacob Anthony Chansley is scheduled to appear for a plea agreement hearing Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET, according to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Chansley, 34, is facing six charges, including felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, confirmed his client is expected to plead guilty in court Friday to NBC News.

“The Department of Justice, the Court, and the Defendant have worked diligently and collaboratively to permit a balancing of culpability with mental health vulnerability,” Watkins said. “The plea is the culmination of that collective effort.”

The details of the plea agreement have not been released.

Chansley’s image was widely circulated following the riot, when he was seen entering the U.S Capitol wearing face paint and a furry horned and feathered hat while baring his tattooed chest. At the time he had been widely known as the “QAnon Shaman,” though Watkins said he now rejects the title after some self-reflection following his federal court case.

“Mr. Chansley, a long avowed and practicing Shaman, has repudiated the ‘Q’ previously assigned to him and requests future references to him be devoid of use of the letter ‘Q’,” Watkins said.

Watkins told Reuters in an interview in July that Chansley had been diagnosed by Bureau of Prisons officials with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. A status update filed to the court on July 6 said that Chansley was undergoing a “competency evaluation,” the results of which have not been made public in court documents.

His lawyer said in a release Thursday that Chansley’s time since the Jan. 6 riot included introspection and “coming to grips with the need for more self-work.”

Chansley previously argued that he had only entered the Capitol at the invitation of former President Donald Trump and previously referred to former Vice President Mike Pence as a traitor.

"The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” he told NBC News in an interview the day following the riot.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Plea hearing scheduled for 'QAnon Shaman' facing Jan. 6 riot charges

    The federal judge hearing the case of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot defendant known as the "QAnon Shaman" has scheduled a plea hearing for Friday, according to a court filing and the defendant's lawyer. In a news release, Albert Watkins, lawyer for the "Shaman," confirmed that a hearing had been set for Friday morning "for the horn donning, fur wearing, tattoo chested, Jacob Chansley," which is the defendant's real name.

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • 'QAnon Shaman' Reaches Plea Deal, Now 'Repudiates' Association With 'Q,' Lawyer Says

    Jacob Chansley's lawyer called for "patience and compassion" for his client, who he said has "genuine mental health issues."

  • Parkland shooting suspect’s lawyer says murders shouldn’t be called ‘massacre’ because it’s prejudicial

    Defence argues that derogatory terms infringe on Nikolas Cruz’s right to an impartial trial

  • Joe Biden Used the Word "Abortion" For the First Time as President in Response to Texas Law

    The law effectively bans most abortions in the state, making it one of the most restrictive in the country.

  • White House pushes back on reporter’s question about Biden’s faith and abortion

    At a White House briefing, a male reporter asked if there was a conflict between President Biden’s Catholic faith and his support for abortion rights. Press secretary Jen Psaki responded that Biden feels it’s a woman’s choice to make a decision about abortion. When pressed by the reporter, she said, “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant” and she went on to insist that for many women, abortion is a difficult decision.

  • Capitol Rioters Turn on Lawyer Who Has Gone AWOL

    YouTube/Fox NewsJohn Pierce, the MAGA-minded lawyer and anti-vaxxer representing scores of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was fired Thursday by one of them after just 10 days on the job—and nine days since he mysteriously disappeared from public view.On Aug. 23, Pierce was hired by accused insurrectionist Deborah Lynn Lee. As The Daily Beast reported this week, he hasn’t been seen since. Lee has now apparently had enough, telling the judge in her case on Thursday she’d rather be

  • SCOTUS declines to block Texas abortion ban, dealing blow to abortion rights

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights by leaving in place a state law that prohibits the vast majority of abortions.

  • The Supreme Court Officially Refused To Stop Texas’s New Abortion Ban

    The law bans abortions after the 6th week of pregnancy and deputizes private citizens to file lawsuits to enforce it.View Entire Post ›

  • Former Olympic swimmer and accused Capitol rioter takes plea deal, report says

    ‘Mr Keller is prepared to go forward’ with the deal, accused Capitol rioter Klete Keller’s lawyer says

  • Missing Jan. 6 defense lawyer is recovering from illness, judge is told

    A lawyer who recently disappeared from public view while representing 17 defendants facing charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was "beginning to feel better" but also "very sick," a federal judge was told on Thursday. At a status hearing for Peter Schwartz, an Owensboro, Kentucky, man facing 14 riot-related charges, including felonies, Ryan Marshall, an associate of John Pierce, the lawyer who represents Schwartz and 16 other riot defendants, said he spoke to Pierce on Tuesday evening and the absent lawyer said he was "beginning to feel better." But Marshall said he then spoke to a friend of Pierce on Wednesday who told him Pierce remained "very sick" and had spent most of Wednesday asleep.

  • GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company's top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

  • Republican Cheney to be vice chair of U.S. House panel on Jan. 6 attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chair of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, an appointment likely to draw the ire of some of her fellow Republicans. Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday that said Cheney demonstrated "again and again" a commitment to getting answers. "Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort," he said.

  • Marilyn Manson Enters Not Guilty Plea In New Hampshire Assault Case – Update

    UPDATE: A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of singer Marilyn Manson in a district court in New Hampshire. Manson has been accused of approaching a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spitting and blowing snot on her. Manson surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles in connection with […]

  • Twin toddlers left inside hot SUV for estimated nine hours found dead at South Carolina daycare

    Authorities estimate twin 20-month-old boys were left inside a car for more than nine hours before being discovered by a parent.

  • Virginia Beach plastic surgeon charged with stealing medicine from a woman — along with 3 felony drug offenses

    A longtime Virginia Beach plastic surgeon has been charged with three felony drug offenses and misdemeanor theft. Dr. John S. Mancoll, 57, was arrested last week and released on a $2,500 bond, according to court records. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 3. All three drug offenses are alleged to have occurred Aug. 18, and the theft May 14, the records said. In the ...

  • McCarthy threatens telecoms over request from January 6 committee

    The committee asked 35 companies to keep records from people involved in events surrounding the January 6 Capitol assault.

  • Ida brings back traumatic memories

    Hurricane Ida, Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans Police

  • Chaim Bloom addresses Red Sox' COVID-19 outbreak

    Chaim Bloom addresses the Red Sox' recent COVID outbreak and how a player's vaccination status may impact the team's thought process going forward.

  • Leipzig teenager Moriba ponders how to stop ex-teammate Messi

    RB Leipzig's new teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba admits he never figured out how to stop his former teammate Lionel Messi during training sessions at Barcelona with the pair poised for a possible rendezvous in the Champions League.