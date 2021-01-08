'QAnon shaman' claims he is like Martin Luther King at Capitol riot

Mason Boycott-Owen
Jake Angeli climbs scaffolding as demonstrators swarm the US Capitol building - Victor J. Blue&nbsp;/Bloomberg&nbsp;
The QAnon ‘shaman’ who stormed the capital with Trump supporters said he only “walked through an open door” in a post comparing his civil disobedience to Martin Luther King.

Jake Angeli, an actor from Arizona, who called himself the QAnon shaman, was seen at the protest wearing a horned hat with a painted and a bare chest covered in tattoos.

According to NBC News he compared himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King “dealing with the global narrative that Biden won through civil disobedience.”

The name QAnon comes from the internet conspiracy theory popular among Donald Trump’s supporters that has continued its popularity during the pandemic and the President’s attempt to discount the election result.

“The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” said Mr Angeli, 33.

He said that he was unconcerned by police and prosecutors’ investigations into the riot at the Capitol.

“What I was doing was civil disobedience,” he said.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Mr Angeli added. “I walked through an open door, dude.”

Mr Angeli was one of many supporters of the President who flew from all over the US to Washington before laying siege to the Capitol building.

In an interview with ORF, the Austrian broadcaster, while holding a sign reading ‘Q sent me,’ he said that banks all over the world are using money to make “deep underground bases where they have all this top secret technology going on.”

Such conspiracy theories, including the idea that governments are secretly making “infinite energy, cloning, and antigravity technology,” as Mr Angeli claims, are commonplace in the Trump movement which propelled him to millions of votes yet again in this year’s election.

Mr Angeli in the past has called himself a “multi-dimensional or hyper dimensional being" who can "see into these other higher dimensions.”

