‘QAnon Shaman’ denied release from jail for third time

The “QAnon Shaman,” who allegedly wore horns and star-spangled face paint into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, was denied his third request for a release from jail on Tuesday.

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, has been charged with six crimes for his alleged role in the attack on the Capitol, including “civil disorder,” “violent entry,” and “obstruction of an official proceeding” during the Senate vote to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

“Though Chansley offered some new information in his filings at the hearing, none of this information has a ‘material bearing’ on the question whether any condition or combination of conditions could reasonably assure his appearance as required,” wrote Royce Lamberth, Washington, D.C., district court judge, in his nine-page decision.

Chansley’s lawyer previously tried for his release on Feb. 3 and Feb. 23, according to court documents. The first motion was withdrawn by his attorney and replaced by a request to be given organic food, which was accepted. The second motion for release was denied by Lamberth on the grounds Chansley may be a flight risk.

In the most recent motion, Chansley’s attorney argued that risk is minimized due to the presence of his family members in his hometown of Phoenix, including his grandparents, aunts, and cousins. In their Feb. 23 motion, the defense mentioned only Chansley’s mother lives in the Phoenix area.

The defense also offered to house Chansley in St. Louis near his attorney’s office as an alternative if the court did not release him to Phoenix.

“As Chansley’s family connections have not prevented him from traveling undetected in the past, the Court is unpersuaded they will prevent him from doing so again in the future,” Lamberth wrote. “Since the hearing, which took place nearly one week ago, defense counsel has not provided any new information regarding that ‘secure location.'"

A date for Chansley’s trial has not yet been set.

Tags: News, January 6, January 6 Commission, QAnon, 2020 Elections, Capitol, Crime

Original Author: Charles Hilu

Original Location: ‘QAnon Shaman’ denied release from jail for third time