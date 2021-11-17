QAnon Shaman gets 3-1/2 years in prison for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

A right-wing extremist known as the QAnon Shaman was sentenced to 41 months in prison Wednesday for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a horned headdress.

Jacob Chansley, the conspiracy theorist who brandished a 12-foot spear and left a threatening note for Vice President Mike Pence, will stew behind bars for three years and five months — the most severe sentence meted out so far for the insurrection.

“What you did was terrible. You made yourself the epitome of the riot,” U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lambert told Chansley before imposing sentence.

Prosecutors had asked Lamberth, who was appointed by Ronald Reagan, to impose a 51-month sentence.

Chansley pleaded for mercy before being sentenced and expressed remorse for his role in the attack, which he said was inspired by former President Trump.