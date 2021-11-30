'QAnon Shaman' hires new lawyers, may seek appeal of three year sentence





Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," said he has hired two new attorneys, a possible attempt to seek to appeal his three-year prison sentence for his role in the Jan 6. riot, NBC News reported.

Chansley said at a brief hearing on Monday he has fired his previous defense attorney, Albert Watkins, with the intention to hire two new attorneys in his case.

Chansley was sentenced to serve three years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to count obstruction of justice. The sentence, which will be reduced by the time Chansley has served in jail since his arrest, was 10 months less than what federal prosecutors requested.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth called for the brief hearing Monday after one of Chansley's new attorneys, John Pierce, entered a notice of appearance in the case last week.

Pierce once represented Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year old who was recently acquitted of fatally shooting two men during police and racial justice protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to NBC.

In a statement, Pierce and Chansley's other attorney William Shipley said they were taking over their client's case and will explore options including filing for an appeal, according to NBC News.

Chansley's new attorneys will also have to show that Watkins failed to adequately represent him and the lack of representation led to the outcome of his case.

Chansley would be the second Jan. 6 defendant to appeal his sentence.

Scott Fairlamb, a former MMA fighter and New Jersey-based gym owner, filed a notice to appeal his sentence Wednesday, after being sentenced to a three-year prison stint for punching a police officer during the deadly insurrection, NBC News reported.

Chansley and his attorneys have until Wednesday to file a notice to appeal.