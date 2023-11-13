‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley files to run for Congress in Arizona

Capital storming “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Angeli-Chansley is apparently running to represent Arizona in the U.S. Congress.

Chansley became the painted face of the Jan. 6 attack on representatives voting to certify President Joe Biden’s 2024 victory over Donald Trump, thanks to ubiquitous photos of the shirtless, pelt-wearing, spear-carrying, 35-year-old MAGA supporter shouting inside the Senate chamber while elected officials took shelter.

He identifies as a Libertarian in “candidate statement of interest” paperwork filed in Arizona last week. Chansley is interested in filling the state’s 8th Congressional District seat, which is being vacated in January 2025 by Republican lawmaker Debbie Lesko.

He was sentenced to 41 months behind bars for his role in the January 2021 uprising, but spent only 27 months in prison before being released to a halfway house in March. Before storming the Capital, Chansley was reportedly an aspiring actor living with his mother near Phoenix, Ariz.

He no longer identifies himself by the “QAnon Shaman” moniker associated with the right-wing conspiracy collective that believes the 2020 presidential election was somehow rigged.

Chansley’s attorney told a Federal court in 2021 his client felt “betrayed” by Trump, who continues falsely telling supporters he won the election and was cheated. But Chansley told Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan last month he still supports the former president and doesn’t blame Trump for the attack on Congress.

