"QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

33-year-old Jacob Chansley, widely known as the "QAnon Shaman,"pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Why it matters: Chansley, who donned a distinctive horned headdress and face paint on the day of the attack, was widely viewed as the face of the pro-Trump insurrection.

Chansley has spent eight months in prison after being indicted on six counts, including civil disorder, violent entry and disorderly content.

A federal judge denied Chansley's request to be released in March, citing him as a risk for potential future violence.

Prosecutors say the guidelines for his sentencing range between 41 and 51 months in prison.

What they're saying: "Mr. Chansley, a long avowed and practicing Shaman, has repudiated the 'Q' previously assigned to him and requests future references to him be devoid of use of the letter 'Q'," Chansley's lawyer wrote in a filing, calling him "non-violent, peaceful and possessed of genuine mental health issues."

