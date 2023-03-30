‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley released from prison 14 months early

Jacob Chansley, the ‘QAnon Shaman’, during the Jan 6 Capitol riot (Getty Images)

Jacob Chansley, the January 6 rioter who became known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was reportedly transferred from a federal prison to a halfway house in Arizona months before he was planned to be released, CBS News reports.

Federal prison records showed that Mr Chansley--who earned notoriety for wearing an animal skin hat with horns and a painted face while roaming around the Capitol shirtless--is at a “residential reentry management” facility and will be released on 25 May.

Mr Chansley reportedly was set to be released in July but earned a reduction in his sentence for good behavior. He originally pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing a federal proceeding and had spent time in jail before his plea and sentencing.

On the day when former president Donald Trump’s supporters breached the US Capitol, Mr Chansley was part of a smaller group of rioters who went into the US Senate chamber and sat the desk of the Senate President, who at the time was Vice President Mike Pence.