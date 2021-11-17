"QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months for role in Capitol riot

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," to 41 months in federal prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why it matters: It is among the longest sentences handed down so far in connection to the Capitol riot, and could set a benchmark for other cases.

Prosecutors sought a 51-month sentence for Chansley, who pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Driving the news: A prosecutor during Wednesday's hearing presented several videos from Jan. 6 showing Chansley entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber, shouting with the mob, CNN reports.

"That is not peaceful," Prosecutor Kimberly Paschall said of Chansley's behavior that day.

Chansley, who spoke during Wednesday's sentencing hearing, took responsibility for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and said he was wrong to do so.

"The hardest part about this is to know that I'm to blame. To have to look in the mirror and know, you really messed up. Royally," Chansley said, who stormed the Capitol building donning a horned headdress and face paint.

"I was in solitary confinement because of me. Because of my decision. I broke the law."

The big picture: Chansley has spent more than nine months in jail since being indicted.

A federal judge denied Chansley's request to be released from jail in March, citing the risk of potential future violence.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

