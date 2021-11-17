'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for 'horrific' role in Capitol riot

Jacob Chansley Brent Stirton/Getty Images

"QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley has been sentenced to over three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Chansley, who prosecutors described as the "public face of the Capitol riot," to 41 months in prison and three years of probation after his release, CBS News reports. Chansley, who was seen wearing horns and fur during the riot, pleaded guilty to obstructing Congress during the certification of President Biden's election win.

"What you did here was horrific, as you can now see," District Judge Royce Lamberth said during the sentencing hearing, per CBS News.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of 51 months for Chansley, who they said was "among the first 30 rioters to penetrate the U.S. Capitol building" on Jan. 6 and "stalked the hallowed halls of the building, riling up other members of the mob with his screaming obscenities about our nation's lawmakers, and flouting the 'opportunity' to rid our government of those he has long considered to be traitors." Prosecutors also said Chansley left a note for then-Vice President Mike Pence that read, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming."

During his sentencing hearing, Chansley expressed regret for his actions, saying "the hardest part about this is to know that I'm to blame," per CNN. "To have to look in the mirror and know, you really messed up. Royally." He spoke out in an interview with CBS earlier this year, during which he said the fact that then-President Donald Trump never paroned him "wounded me so deeply" and "disappointed me so greatly."

You may also like

FBI email server hacked; attackers pin blame on cybersecurity consultant

The perils of the risk-averse society

Catholic bishops meet Monday to discuss whether Biden should receive communion