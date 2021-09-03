‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley takes plea deal for Capitol riot crime

(Independent)

Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Capitol riot.

On Friday, Mr Chansley - who famously wore buffalo horns and a cape during the Capitol riot - pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding as part of a plea deal.

His maximum possible sentence is 20 years in prison and up to $260,000 in fines. Other Capitol rioter defendants who have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding have been given 8-month sentences.

Mr Chansley signed the plea deal on Wednesday.