'QAnon shaman' Jake Angeli not eating as prison won't provide organic food

Jake Angeli (R) is seen inside the US Capitol building during the pro-Trump riots - Mike Theiler /Reuters

Jake Angeli, the man who shot to global fame by wearing a furry, horned headdress while storming the US Capitol, is reportedly not eating in an Arizona prison as they haven’t served him “organic food”.

The man referred to as a 'QAnon Shaman', whose real name is Jacob Chansley, was arrested on Saturday in his native Phoenix, after turning himself into the local FBI office following his return from Washington DC.

He appeared via telephone in a federal courtroom on Monday, charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Both are federal misdemeanour charges.

His lawyer told Judge Deborah Fine that the alleged rioter is on an extremely restrictive diet that was not being catered for during his detention and that he had not eaten since being taken into custody.

Chansley’s mother Martha told local news outlet ABC15 that her son only eats organic food.

“He gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food – literally will get physically sick,” she said.

The hardcore Trump supporter from Arizona is an actor and voice-over artist who is the unofficial "shaman" for QAnon - Agneli with Rudi Guiliani

Judge Fine said that this was “deeply concerning” and ordered the US Marshal’s Office to work with Chansley and his defence team to make sure his dietary requirements are being met.

The US Marshal for Arizona David Gonzales confirmed to ABC15 that he would abide by the judge’s order and that Chansley will be served food in line with his strict diet.

Speaking to media outlet Newsy last Thursday prior to his detention, Chansley said: “I'm not really all that worried about it because, in all honesty ... I didn't break any laws. I walked through open doors.”

His mother has also been unapologetic for her son’s actions, calling him a “patriot” and “the gentlest person I know”.

“It takes a lot of courage to be a patriot, OK, and to stand up for what it is that you believe,” she told ABC15verybody wants to be the person upfront.”