'QAnon shaman' Jake Angeli who stormed Capitol with horns arrested

Jake Angeli

The QAnon "shaman" who broke into the Capitol dressed in a fur headdress and buffalo horns and a recently elected Republican lawmaker who filmed himself entering the building have appeared in court on charges relating to the riots.

A third rioter who was pictured walking through Congress with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern also appeared in court on charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Jake Angeli, 33, who was seen bare-chested in a fur headdress with his face painted and thrusting a spear in the Capitol, was arrested and charged in Washington DC on Saturday, the US attorney's office said.

Mr Angeli, a prominent Trump supporter and the unofficial "Shaman" for the conspiracy theory group QAnon, had been one of the most high-profile rioters in the US Capitol this week.

As he prepared to make his way home to Arizona on Friday, he had described the invasion of the Capitol building as a "win". "What I was doing was civil disobedience. I didn't do anything wrong. I walked through an open door, dude," he said.

Mr Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, was arrested on Saturday. He later appeared in federal court in the District of Columbia charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The US attorney's office said Mr Angeli carried a 6ft spear with an American flag tied just below the blade as he roamed through Congress.

Derrick Evans, a recently elected member of the West Virginia state legislature, was also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct after live-streaming his role in the riot on his own Facebook page. He was arrested on Friday.

Inthe livestream, the Republican politician could be seen joining and encouraging the mob as it made its way into the Capitol. As he crossed the threshold he shouted “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Mr Evans, 35, was charged with one count of entering a restricted building, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds in court on Saturday.

Story continues

Adam Johnson - AFP

Adam Johnson, 36, also appeared in court charged with one count of entering a restricted building, one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct.

He is accused of stealing the lectern belonging to Ms Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The US attorney's office said Mr Johnson, from Florida, was arrested on Friday after detectives identified him as the man seen in social media pictures carrying the Speaker's lectern through the Capitol.

Meanwhile FBI agents were investigating whether some of those who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday were intending to harm congressmen or take them hostage after photographs emerged of some carrying zip ties, a plastic version of handcuffs.

capitol - Win McNamee/Getty

“We’re not looking at this as a grand conspiracy, but we are interested in learning what people would do with things like zip ties,” said one law enforcement official.

The owner of a truck containing 11 molotov cocktails has been arrested as well as a man suspected of carrying a firearm on the Capitol grounds.

The FBI is still investigating who was behind two suspected pipe bombs which were left at the Democratic and Republican National committee headquarters.