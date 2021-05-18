'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said.

He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPM story below.

