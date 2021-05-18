'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'
Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
qanon shaman jacob chansley jake angeli capitol riot
The QAnon Shaman. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • The lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman" said many Capitol riot defendants have mental impairments.

  • Albert Watkins delivered a litany of offensive claims about the defendants' intelligence levels.

  • The attorney told Insider he made the comments to highlight defendants with mental disabilities.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The outspoken lawyer for one of the Capitol attack defendants said his client and others charged in connection with the riot were especially susceptible to former President Donald Trump's election lies because of their mental capacity.

Albert Watkins, an attorney for Jacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, delivered offensive, expletive-laden remarks on why the insurrection participants would take part in the deadly Capitol attack in a Talking Points Memo article published Tuesday.

"A lot of these defendants - and I'm going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully - but they're all f---ing short-bus people," Watkins told the outlet. "These are people with brain damage."

He also called them an offensive term for someone with a developmental disability and suggested they had autism.

After listing the offensive insults against the defendants, Watkins said those traits made many of them deserving of sympathy, suggesting they were subjected to World War II levels of propaganda in the years leading up to January 6.

"But they're our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers - they're part of our country. These aren't bad people, they don't have prior criminal history," Watkins told Talking Points Memo. "F---, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f---ing Hitler."

In a comment to Insider, Watkins acknowledged his statements were "politically incorrect" but said there was "reason and purpose" behind his decision to make them.

"My long-standing pleas for compassion and understanding of those involved in the events of January 6 with mental health issues and disabilities have to date fallen on deaf ears," Watkins said.

"One charged, insensitive, and vulgar statement was all that was required to garner the needed attention to this important aspect of the January 6 defendants," he added. "I respectfully suggest the next few days and weeks will demonstrate the prudence of this calibrated move."

Watkins also told Talking Points Memo that his client Chansley had Asperger's syndrome and said his mental state would play a role in his case.

Adorned with horns, a headdress, and face paint, Chansley became one of the most recognizable people at the Capitol on January 6. He was photographed several times with his bullhorn and flagpole throughout the building that day. He was arrested three days later in his hometown of Phoenix.

He was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors: civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

While many of the people charged in the attack have been granted pretrial release, Chansley has remained in federal facilities since his arrest, court records say.

Earlier this year, Watkins, an attorney in St. Louis, unsuccessfully asked for Chansley to be granted pretrial release because of the self-proclaimed shaman's religious-based dietary needs. The lawyer also said COVID-19 restrictions had made "meaningful, unmonitored" consultation with Chansley impossible.

In March, Watkins drew a federal judge's ire after Chansley gave a jailhouse interview for "60 Minutes+."

"Such media appearances are undoubtedly conducive to defense counsel's fame," Judge Royce Lamberth wrote. "But they are not at all conducive to an argument that the only way defense counsel could privately communicate with his client is if defendant were temporarily released."

Some lawyers, including Watkins, told Talking Points Memo that stressing Trump's role in inciting the Capitol riot may be a path to winning lighter sentences for their clients.

More than 480 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection. Five people died during the attack, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman shot by Capitol Police. In the weeks following the attack, the head of the Capitol Police officers' union said 140 officers were injured.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer likens Trump propaganda to Hitler and blames ex-president for capitol riot

    Thus far all attempts at blaming Donald Trump for the Capitol riot have been rejected by judges

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer issues shockingly offensive defense of client's role in Capitol riot

    Albert Watkins, the attorney for Jacob Chansley (perhaps better known as "QAnon Shaman"), spoke on the record with Talking Points Memo about his client's alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the interview, published by TPM on Tuesday, Watkins used shockingly offensive language in an attempt to defend Chansley's alleged actions, saying Chansley has Asperger's syndrome, and asserting that other participants in the riot have intellectual disabilities that were to blame. "These are people with brain damage," he said. He also claimed they were subjected to what he described as the most powerful propaganda campaign since Adolf Hitler's. Read the full, graphic passage from the TPM story below. I spoke to the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here's what he had to say... https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterNew study finds more consumers than ever are looking for sustainable products

  • The FBI is investigating a possible scheme to illegally fund Maine Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election

    A naval contractor that Collins once helped is being accused of illegally funding her 2020 re-election by transferring $150,000 into a super PAC.

  • GOP congressmen sign letter warning of 'hyper-politicization' of Capitol riot prosecutions

    Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Chip Roy outlined their concerns in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Federal prosecutors worried that Rudy Giuliani would destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses if he knew he was under investigation

    In a new court filing, Giuliani's defense lawyer said the allegation that he would tamper with witnesses or evidence "strains credulity."

  • Capitol riot suspect shoots mountain lion, defies order to not own guns, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors say Patrick Montgomery, 48, violated orders to not possess a gun when he shot and killed a mountain lion at park in Denver, Colorado.

  • Sen. Johnson questions Dems' focus on Jan. 6 Capitol riot amid debate over independent commission

    Ron Johnson’s comments echo an attitude recently embraced by other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has opposed a bipartisan proposal to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

  • Fauci: “School Should Be Open 5 Days, Full Blast, the Way It Was Before” By Fall

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In the wake of new mask guidance from the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN to talk about the emerging science surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations and what Americans can expect as society attempts a partial return to […]

  • Justice Department drops subpoena for information on Devin Nunes parody Twitter account

    The Justice Department withdraws a Trump-era subpoena seeking information about a Twitter account that parodies California Rep. Devin Nunes.

  • Alleged Capitol Rioter On House Arrest After Killing Mountain Lion

    Patrick Montgomery was on conditional pretrial release in Colorado when he violated the terms by possessing a firearm.

  • NLB deputy director charged with leaking info on Singapore's Phase 2 reopening

    Chua Wee Lin is said to have sent the information to a WhatsApp group consisting of 18 other members.

  • Kaia Gerber says her relationship with 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi has 'opened' her eyes to the 'possibilities of love'

    The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old actor have been romantically linked since September, when they were spotted together in Malibu.

  • 2021 Ryder Cup to have full crowds, with 'tribal atmosphere' promised

    September's Ryder Cup will have "the full capacity crowd" at Whistling Straits with the US organisers promising Europe they will get to experience “the tribal atmosphere that’s so important”. Whether Padraig Harrington, the visiting captain, believes 30,000-plus fans packed into the tight layout is vital to a successful week – or, indeed, vice versa – is a moot point, but there can be no doubting the enthusiasm of the PGA of America. “Our plan is to have the greatest Ryder Cup in history,” Seth Waugh, the chief executive, said. “I think the world is ready to have a party. “The Olympics is going to happen it looks like, but not in the way you would have hoped. And so this is really going to be the first time to cheer for your country, to have that sort of tribal atmosphere that’s so important.” Waugh would not reveal exact numbers – the PGA of America never does – but it is known that it originally stretched it to the maximum for an expectant Wisconsin audience keen to see local favourite Steve Stricker as home captain. “We were sold out as of a year ago and obviously then postponed and offered all ticket holders to either stay in or not for 2021,” he said. “The vast majority remained in. We’re hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to have full attendance.” However, Waugh hinted that the European contingent might not be its usual size because of travel restrictions. "We realise the world still has a lot of challenges out there, but from a US perspective we think everything is going to happen fast,” he said. Meanwhile, as the countdown for Thursday's first round of the USPGA intensified, Waugh emphasised that any players joining the Super Golf League, the proposed breakaway circuit backed by Saudi Arabian investors, would not be eligible for the Ryder Cup. The PGA Tour and European Tour have already indicated the rebels would be banned for life and every major would be expected to follow suit. Waugh was asked if the Saudi targets – including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose -–should be “mindful” of the source of the money, believed to from the Saudi regime’s Public Investment Fund. “Very mindful,” Waugh said. “Money if money but some money is better than other money.” The saga is rumbling on with agents of some the game’s top names due to meet with the SGL some in the locality on Tuesday night. It is understood that Lee Westwood recently told the SGL he was not interested. However, the veteran confessed he would have to rethink if the same figures were dangled in front of him. “If I was offered 50 million quid to play golf when I'm 48, it's a no-brainer.,” he said. Westwood confirmed he will not be appearing in the Olympics. At 21st in the world, he would be on the cusp of qualification. “I’ve given notice I’m not going to play,” he said, citing his schedule and desire to be in “good shape” for the Ryder Cup, at which he is almost certain to equal the record of 11 appearances.

  • Meghan McCain Spars With Joy Behar Over Matt Gaetz Allegations: 'Your Influence In the Republican Party Is Almost Zero'

    Meghan McCain said that Matt Gaetz is a "pervert" and told Joy Behar that other members of the Republican Party are "embarrassed" by him

  • A former Associated Press editor suggested that Hamas did have offices in the agency's Gaza City building, which Israel destroyed over the weekend

    Matti Friedman is contradicting his former employer's claims that it had "no indication Hamas was in the building."

  • 200,000 Scots could lose new freedoms within days as Covid cases continue to surge

    Almost 200,000 Scots face seeing lockdown restrictions reimposed within days after virus cases in two Covid hotspots continued to surge. John Swinney, the deputy first minister, said an “appropriate response” to rising case numbers in East Renfrewshire and Midlothian would be unveiled this week, increasing the prospect of the areas joining Glasgow in Level 3. In East Renfrewshire, home to around 95,000 people, the case rate per 100,000 rose to 94.2 on Tuesday, from 86.9, while in Midlothian, where around 92,000 people live, it increased to 57.3 from 55.2. The threshold for entering Level 2 is nominally 50 cases per 100,000 residents. “I am concerned,” Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said. “Those areas are well, well above the threshold in terms of cases, and probably test positivity as well, for Level 2. “If you were just looking at it from a data driven perspective, you would probably say that they do need to be in Level 3.”

  • Piers Morgan calls Prince Harry a 'whiny little brat' over Harry's new mental-health series with Oprah Winfrey

    Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series is expected to explore mental health and the stigma around treatment for mental illness.

  • Mexico rushes vaccines for teachers so schools can reopen

    Mexico mounted a final push Tuesday to get all of the country’s 3 million school teachers vaccinated so it can reopen schools, perhaps by the second half of June. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that getting kids back into classrooms was an urgent necessity, as much for their social development as anything else. “This a priority for boys and girls, for all students,” López Obrador said.

  • A judge dismissed a Trump-endorsed lawsuit to audit votes in a Michigan county

    Trump touted the now-dismissed lawsuit over Antrim County's election results as a "major Michigan Election Fraud case" despite winning the county.

  • U.S. names El Salvador president's aide on "corrupt officials" list

    A U.S. State Department report on Central American officials "credibly alleged" to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday. A U.S. congressional aide told Reuters that the document circulating in El Salvador media was accurate. The document emerged less than a week after the U.S. special envoy for Central America, Ricardo Zuniga, visited the country and met Bukele amid a push from Washington to curb corruption and address a lack of judicial independence and weak rule of law in the region.