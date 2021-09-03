‘QAnon Shaman’ to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

He is no longer taking his case by the horns.

The self-professed “QAnon Shaman,” Jacob Chansley, will plead guilty Friday in his Capitol riot case, according to his attorney.

Chansley, 33, made a name for himself by wearing viking horns, a fur coat and no shirt as he and other Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He has spent the past several months in jail, charged with several crimes including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and demonstrating in a Capitol building. The exact terms of his plea deal were not disclosed.

“The path charted by Mr. Chansley since January 6 has been a process, one which has involved pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work,” his attorney Al Watkins told CNN.

Watkins has attempted to get Chansley released several times, but the judge has consistently ruled he is too dangerous to release.

Chansley’s case has been one of the most high-profile from the Capitol riot. An estimated 600 people have been charged with various crimes. Five people were killed Jan. 6, and four police officers who responded to the riot have died by suicide since.

