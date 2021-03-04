The 'QAnon Shaman' says invading the Capitol was 'not an attack on this country' in wild jailhouse interview

Jacob Shamsian
·3 min read
qanon shaman jacob chansley jake angeli capitol riot
"QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley in the Capitol building on January 6. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Jacob Chansley told CBS News he doesn't think the January 6 Capitol riot was "an attack" on the US.

  • He was charged with invading the Capitol building, where, in horns and fur, he clashed with police.

  • The "QAnon Shaman" also said he still believes the 2020 election was rigged and supports Trump.

Jacob Chansley, the self-styled "QAnon Shaman" charged with storming the Capitol building on January 6, told CBS News that he didn't consider his participation in the insurrection an attack on the United States.

"My actions were not an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely," Chansley said in a jailhouse interview with "60 Minutes."

Chansley is currently jailed in Washington, DC, facing six charges related to his participation in the riot. Video footage, photographs, FBI testimony, and court documentation reviewed by Insider all say that he was among the first people to breach the Capitol building on January 6, clashed with Capitol police officers, went into the Senate chamber, and left a note on then-Vice President Mike Pence's dais saying "it's only a matter of time, justice is coming." Chansley later told FBI agents that Pence was "a child-trafficking traitor," referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Chansley, who also goes by Jake Angeli, was one of the most visible members of the riot because of his tricked-out outfit comprising horns, fur pelts, and face paint. He says he's a true adherent of Shamanism, and his lawyer has argued that he should have an organic diet while in jail in compliance with those beliefs.

jacob chansley jake angeli qanon shaman capitol riot
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In his interview with CBS News, Chansley said he brought some of his practices into the Senate chamber and stopped someone from stealing muffins.

"I sang a song. And that's a part of shamanism. It's about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate," he said. "I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room. And I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber. Because it was my intention to bring divinity, and to bring God back into the Senate."

Chansley said that while he regrets entering the Capitol, he still supports Trump. CBS News reported that he still believes the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged.

"It disappointed me so greatly that I and others did not get a pardon," Chansley told CBS' Laurie Segall.

A judge will hear arguments Friday over whether Chansley should remain in jail ahead of his trial. Prosecutors say Chansley's lack of remorse and continued adherence to extremist conspiracy theories demonstrate that he's "a danger" if he were to be released.

"The fact that the defendant was willing to participate in the actions of a mob which sought to subvert the will of the people in a free and fair election is proof that he cannot be trusted to refrain from violently promoting his political ends in the future," prosecutors wrote. "And his willingness now to pass the buck to others when the evidence of his wrongdoing is so strong, evinces with certainty the fact that he cannot be trusted to remain in the community. He is a danger and must remain detained."

See a clip from the interview with CBS News below:

    Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying "to bring God back to the Senate."

    The Senate on Thursday afternoon began what promises to be a lengthy debate over a modified version of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pledging to pass the bill this week even as Republicans maneuver to drag out the process, likely extending it into the weekend. "No matter how long it takes, the Senate is going to stay in session to finish the bill this week," Schumer said. "We all know this will merely delay the inevitable. It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard, day in, day out, to help the Senate function." The debate began after the Senate cleared a procedural vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a 50-50 tie along partisan lines. What’s next: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) forced Senate clerks to read the entire 628-page bill out loud, a step that is usually waived by bipartisan agreement. The reading started shortly after 3 p.m. ET and is expected to take about 10 hours or more, meaning it could extend well past midnight. “We all know this will merely delay the inevitable. It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard,” Schumer said. And The Washington Post’s Philip Bump calculated that nearly 1,400 Americans will die from Covid while the text is being read. After the reading, the Senate will begin up to 20 hours of debate on the bill, to be followed by a “vote-a-rama” in which lawmakers can offer up an unlimited number of amendments. That process could potentially require votes on dozens of amendments, dragging out for hours and hours. The key question for the vote-a-rama will be whether any of the amendments will get enough support to be adopted — and whether those changes alter the outlook for final passage through the evenly divided chamber. Changes in the Senate package: The Senate version of the legislation differs from the House-passed bill in several important ways: * No minimum wage hike: It doesn’t include an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the provision doesn’t comply with budget rules being used to pass the package by a simple majority vote. * Tighter limits for relief payments: The Senate bill lowers eligibility limits for $1,400 direct payments, reducing the income level at which payments phase out completely from $100,000 to $80,000 for individuals and from $200,000 to $160,000 for couples filing jointly. The change means that some 9 million fewer households will receive a payment this time compared to the previous round. * Revised formula for state aid: Democrats tweaked the formula for allocating some $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, boosting money sent to less populous states and diverting $10 billion toward “critical capital projects” like broadband access, CQ Roll Call reports. “There are also numerous new restrictions on the state and local money, including a requirement that only 50 percent of the funds be made available up front, along with more limited uses for the funds,” Roll Call says. The changes reportedly were made to help ensure the support of moderate Democrats — and perhaps to court the vote of Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski in an effort to show bipartisan backing for the package. Murkowski indicated Thursday she is still deciding how to vote on the relief bill and said she is focused on how the package could help her state, including its tourism and seafood sectors. “I’m going to see what’s in it. We already know there are some things in it that are clearly not Covid related, but I’m looking at some of the things that will provide a level of relief for a state like Alaska.” she told reporters. * Two transportation projects cut: The Senate bill eliminates funding in the House bill for two controversial transportation projects, one in California and one in New York. Read about other changes in the Senate version at CQ Roll Call. The bottom line: A final vote on Senate passage likely won’t happen until the weekend. The House will then have to pass the Senate bill, but Democrats appear to be headed toward delivering Biden his first major legislative win. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

    Royal biographers and writers share their thoughts about the California royals ahead of a much-hyped interview with Oprah Winfrey to be aired on March 7.

    QAnon's most devoted fans believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building

    Suspects include a state lawmaker, a firefighter, a florist and the son of a New York judge.

  • The only Republican to vote in favor of George Floyd bill said it was an accident

    Lance Gooden said he pushed wrong voting button on police billConservative from Texas has now amended the official record Lance Gooden spoiled his ‘most conservative/America First voting record’ with a vote in favor of reforming the police. Photograph: AP When the US House of Representatives tallied up lawmakers’ votes on Wednesday for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, all but a single Republican had opposed the bill. No, that Republican representative was not taking a stand against the tide of his party. Instead, he says now, his fingers slipped. “I accidentally pressed the wrong voting button and realized it too late,” wrote Lance Gooden, a Republican representative from Texas who is known to be a staunch conservative and supporter of Donald Trump, in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I have changed the official record to reflect my opposition to the partisan George Floyd Policing Act.” As the votes were still being cast, three of Gooden’s Republican colleagues tried to change his vote while it was still being counted, but the House clerks rejected the change, and the bill went on to pass 220-212. Gooden said on Twitter that he had since changed the official voting record to reflect a “no” vote, though it ultimately does not change the outcome of the bill’s passage. “I have arguably the most conservative/America First voting record in Congress! Of course I wouldn’t support the radical left’s, Anti-Police Act,” Gooden wrote on Twitter. The act, which was passed with the support of all but two Democratic representatives, is the most ambitious police reform legislation in decades. The sweeping bill covers a ban on chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement, which would make it easier to prosecute instances of police misconduct, as well as national standards for police accountability. The bill is named in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May and whose death sparked nationwide protests for racial justice and against police brutality. Jury selection begins next week in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer facing murder charges over Floyd’s killing. A similar bill was passed by the House last year but was never taken up by the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans at the time. Even though Democrats now have a slim advantage in the Senate, the bill would require 60 votes to pass, which would entail getting the support of 10 Republican senators – an unlikely prospect. Gooden is not the first lawmaker to accidentally vote in favor of a bill – in fact the lawmaker is, in a way, lucky that his vote was not the tie-breaker for the legislation. In 2012, a Democratic state representative in North Carolina accidentally voted “yes” for a bill that legalized fracking in the state, according to the Washington Post. Meanwhile, a Democrat representative in Montana helped keep a bill that would have expanded Medicaid coverage off the floor with an accidental vote.

    Miley Cyrus said her breakout role as Hannah Montana created an "identity crisis," making her feel unimportant when she wasn't in character.

  • Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman' defends himself by claiming he 'stopped somebody from stealing muffins'

    A suspect charged in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building is speaking from jail in a new interview — and offering a unique defense positioning himself as simply a savior of baked goods. Jacob Chansley, the Capitol riot suspect who refers to himself as the "QAnon Shaman" and was photographed during the insurrection wearing fur and horns, spoke with 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast Thursday, in which he claimed his "actions were not an attack on this country" as he faces up to 20 years in prison for them. "I sang a song, and that's a part of shamanism," he said. "...I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate, okay. I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room." Chansley neglected to mention the fact that, during the deadly insurrection, he allegedly left a threatening note for former Vice President Mike Pence warning, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming." He was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in" a restricted building and "violent entry and disorderly conduct," and prosecutors noted he carried around "a spear, approximately 6 feet in length," during the riot. Prosecutors have also said he "incited fellow Trump supporters rioting inside the Capitol building and disobeyed police orders," The Wall Street Journal reports. Despite this, Chansley, who said he regrets "entering that building," bemoaned the fact that former President Donald Trump never pardoned him or any of the other Capitol rioters, telling 60 Minutes this "wounded me so deeply" and "disappointed me so greatly." Still, Chansley added that even though he didn't get the pardon he wanted, he still doesn't regret his loyalty to Trump. The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

    The Capitol was on high alert amid fears of more far-right violence following the January 6 insurrection by Trump supporters.

    Wilson expresses his interest for the Chicago market

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

    On Friday night, the asteroid Apophis will pass by Earth. When it returns in 2029, its orbit may put it on a collision path with some satellites.

    The 737 Max has been plagued with issues since it was grounded in 2019, though the airline said this mechanical issue was unrelated to others.

    The writer reviewed how safe she felt, which perks she got, and the food she had during an international British Airways flight from Texas to London.

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Pope Francis embarks on risky, historic Iraq tour

    Pope Francis landed in Baghdad for what's been described as the most risky foreign trip of his time leading the Roman Catholic Church.The pontiff touched down slightly ahead of schedule at Baghdad International Airport on Friday (March 5) afternoon.He said he felt duty-bound to make the "emblematic" visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long."It is essential to ensure the participation of all political, social, and religious groups and to guarantee the fundamental rights of all citizens. May no one be considered a second-class citizen. I encourage the strides made so far on this journey and I trust that they will strengthen tranquility and concord."The first stop was to meet Iraqi President Barham Salih at the presidential palace, where a red carpet, military band, and flock of doves greeted him.Iraq has deployed thousands of additional security personnel to protect the 84-year-old. And while he usually insists on traveling in simple and small cars, this Friday saw him in a bulletproof BMW within a massive motorcade.The country has suffered a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks that have raised fears for the pope’s safety.Naem Faouzi was part of a selected group of Iraqi Christians permitted to make a journey to see the pope shortly after he arrived."I never thought that I would see the Pope, honestly. It was a visit we believed to be impossible. Even though the country's conditions are poor, infrastructure is poor. (We thought) it was impossible, but it was the best surprise."Francis's whirlwind tour will take him by plane, helicopter, and possibly armored car to four cities, including areas that most foreign dignitaries are unable to reach, let alone in such a short space of time.The pope will also be making a another scheduled stop, to say Mass at a Baghdad church where militants killed 50 worshippers n 2010.

    With "Coming 2 America" hitting Amazon Prime today, Insider took a look back at the cast of the original "Coming to America."

    How strong is Wanda? Will we see some of these characters again? Insider rounds up every lingering question you may have after the Marvel finale.