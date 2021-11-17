'QAnon Shaman' is sentenced to over 3 years for role in Capitol riot

The Arizona man known as the “QAnon Shaman” will serve 41 months in prison after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors had asked that Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to a single count of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, serve 51 months followed by three years of supervised release. They also asked that he pay $2,000 in restitution.

With his furry horned hat, 6-foot spear and bare tattooed chest, prosecutors described Chansley as the “public face of the Capitol riot” in a sentencing memo.

He was among the initial throng to enter the building, and once there, he used a bullhorn "to rile up the crowd and demand that lawmakers be brought out,” the memo said.

In the Senate gallery, Chansley shouted obscenities and scaled the chamber's dais, the memo continued. There, he photographed himself, refused to leave when law enforcement ordered him to and left a note that read: "It's Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!"

Prosecutors added that Chansley, who promoted the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, used social media to spread "false information and hateful rhetoric" that inflamed the riot.

In an email last week to NBC News, his lawyer, Albert Watkins, called prosecutors' recommendation "willfully delusional" and "shameful." He described Chansley as a "young, gentle man with zero criminal history and long standing mental health vulnerabilities."

Chansley is one of more than 650 people to have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot. Roughly 120 have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor crimes.