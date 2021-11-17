Qanon Shaman sentencing - live: Jacob Chansley faces four years in jail after turning on Trump over Jan 6 riot

The so-called QAnon Shaman, who wore horns, fur, and facepaint as he took part in the Capitol riot on 6 January, is facing four years in prison.

Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding for taking part in the siege of Congress when Trump supporters stormed the legislature in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Ahead of today’s sentencing, prosecutors have urged District Judge Royce Lamberth to send Chansley to prison for 51 months.

“Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot,” prosecutors argued.

If that sentence is handed down, it would be the toughest penalty issued for a crime committed in relation to the riot. Last week, a former mixed martial artist was sent to prison for 41 months after being filmed punching a police officer during the melee.

Chansley’s defence team have requested a sentence of time served for the time that he has spent in custody since being detained in January. Prison staff have diagnosed Chansley with transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety during his time behind bars.

As he pled guilty, Chansley said he was disappointed that he hadn’t received a pardon from former President Donald Trump before he left office.

13:44 , Andrew Naughtie

Prosecutors have called for Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon shaman” who has become one of the most recognisable members of the mob that attacked the Capitol on 6 January, be sentenced to 51 months in jail.

If the judge grants that term, it would be the longest sentence yet handed down to any individual in relation with the insurrection – a category that includes hundreds of people facing charges ranging from low-level misdemeanours to more serious criminal offences.

Story continues

Mr Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was already a familiar face at QAnon-related events before he entered the Capitol shirtless wearing his trademark horns, face-paint and furs. Images of him posing on the dais of the Senate chamber are among the most iconic from the deadly riot.

According to a court filing delivered by prosecutors late on Tuesday, this visibility is a large part of the reason why he should be sentenced to a long term.

QAnon Shaman: How Jacob Chansley went from storming the Capitol on 6 January to turning against ‘first love’ Donald Trump

13:28 , Justin Vallejo

Almost immediately after Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley became the red, white and blue-painted face of the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, the horned QAnon Shaman began to flip against his “first love” Donald Trump.

Mr Chansley had been forced to “reconcile” his shamanistic faith in Mr Trump when the former president rejected his petition for a pardon.

He called the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and outed himself as the flag-carrying Shaman, claimed he was “groomed” by MAGA propaganda, and offered to testify before Congress during Mr Trump’s second impeachment hearing.

But denouncing Mr Trump had little impact on prosecutors, who are asking for the longest sentence yet among the hundreds of rioters charged with a range of misdemeanour and felony offences.

Among more than 600 people arrested after the riot, the QAnon Shaman stands apart as one of the most iconic, bizarre, and enduring examples of the rag-tag mob that stormed the halls of Congress during the last gasp of the Trump administration.

