‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Vallejo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots (Getty Images)
Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots (Getty Images)

Jacob Anthony Chansley was forced to “reconcile” his shamanistic faith in Donald Trump after the former president rejected his pardon only to grant clemency to personal colleagues and friends, like Lil' Wayne.

In a motion for pre-trial release that begins with a misattributed quote to Mark Twain, lawyers say the so-called QAnon shaman is a work in progress of "self-analysing" who is dedicating his life to art, writing and working with children.

"A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes," the motion begins, attributing a quote to Mr Twain that probably originated centuries earlier courtesy of satirist Jonathan Swift.

The motion for pre-trial release filed in the US District Court said Mr Chansley has been "very grateful" for the efforts to accommodate his dietary needs, following his hunger strike until receiving organic food.

"That being said, and without casting aspersions on the efforts of authorities in this regard, the defendant has experienced significant digestive tract issues for which medical consultation has been sought," the motion said.

Attorney Albert Watkins writes in the motion that Mr Chansley's counsel reached out to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to confirm a request for a presidential pardon following his arrest.

"After the defendant noted former president Trump's pardoning of his friends and colleagues and Lil' Wayne, the Defendant was compelled to reconcile his prior faith in former president Trump with the actions and words of former president Trump," the motion said.

Mr Chansley offered to testify against the ex-president at the impeachment trial, saying he was one of the individuals incited by Mr Trump's actions and speech at The Ellipse on 6 January.

The offer was not taken up by the Democratic House impeachment managers.

The motion gives further insight into Mr Chansley, his shamanistic faith, and his profession as a published author and artist, and living by the principle of Ahimsa, which promotes a life that does no harm to any living being.

Mr Chansley’s legel team submitted into evidence examples of his art and listings on Amazon for his books, One Mind At a Time: A Deep State of Illusion, written under the name Jacob Angeli, and Will & Power: Inside the Living Library, written under the name Loan Wolf.

The art of the &#x002018;QAnon Shaman&#x002019;US District Court
The art of the ‘QAnon Shaman’US District Court

Lawyers also said that Mr Chansley has been held in solitary confinement since being taken into custody due to Covid-19 requirements, and that his Shamanic beliefs preclude him from taking any vaccinations.

They said the anti-vaccination belief system was an issue while serving on the USS Kittyhawk for two years until his service was cut short over his refusal to take an anthrax vaccine.

“The defendant wishes to confirm as a matter of record herein that his current self-analysing is a work in progress, one which has given rise to his conclusion that he [has] zero interest in dealing with and addressing all matters political," the motion says.

Read More

‘QAnon Shaman’ says Trump ‘not honourable’ in apology for part in US Capitol riot

Video of ‘QAnon Shaman’ saying Capitol rioters responded to Trump’s orders could be used in impeachment hearing

QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

‘QAnon shaman’ receives organic food after health condition worsens in prison

Recommended Stories

  • Stevie Wonder Tells Oprah He Is Permanently Moving to Ghana to Protect Grandchildren from Injustice

    "I don't want to see my children's children's children have to say, 'Oh, please like me. Please respect me ... What kinda [life is that]?" the 25-time Grammy-winner told the host

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Poll: Vaccine acceptance rising — except among Republicans

    Over the past few months, all of the available data from clinical trials and real-world studies has shown the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective. Yet a new survey found stubborn resistance to vaccination among one group in particular: Republicans.

  • Housing: FOMO is fueling a homebuying surge that could become ‘a curse’

    A pandemic, historically low mortgage rates, and record low housing inventory are helping to drive many homebuyers to skip crucial steps to get in on the housing market.

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Luann De Lesseps’ Clay-Covered Nude Photo Has the Internet Confused

    Luann de Lesseps’ took to her social media to share a nude photo of herself covered in yellow clay while on a beach vacation. Keep scrolling to see the snapshot sparking confusion.

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol police and other authorities tasked with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication Federalist, alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind it, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla allegedly used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comFirst responder says wearing a seatbelt likely helped save Tiger Woods' lifeU.S. reopens temporary facility for migrant children in TexasDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • Melania Trump Is Reportedly Spending Her Days Post-White House Stewing at the Spa

    Namely over the media attention of her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.

  • ‘The Republican Messiah’: New York GOP leader arrested over US Capitol riot

    FBI tipped off about Philip Grillo by two people who have known him for decades

  • ‘I was living in hell’: COVID's triggers push some with eating disorders to finally get help

    The pandemic has created challenges for people living with eating disorders, including disrupted routines, increased isolation and loss of control.

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • Deputy: 'Very fortunate that [Tiger] Woods was able to come out of this alive'

    Los Angeles County officials said there was "no evidence of impairment" in Tiger Woods' accident on Tuesday morning.

  • Here's hoping Tiger Woods can return to his Golf Dad life

    Tiger Woods hasn't been competitive on the course for awhile. That doesn't mean he hadn't been winning off it.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • California's coronavirus strain looks increasingly dangerous: 'The devil is already here'

    California's homegrown coronavirus strain is more transmissible than its predecessors, is more resistant to vaccines, and may cause more severe cases of COVID-19.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • Militia member didn't meet with Secret Service before Capitol riot, her attorney now says

    The lawyer’s original motion raised questions about whether the Secret Service had coordinated with paramilitary groups.