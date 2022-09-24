A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Douglas Jensen of Iowa was convicted on Friday for his participation in the Capitol riot, the AP reported.

Jensen showed up at the riot wearing a shirt that showed his support of the QAnon movement.

When he breached the Capitol, he chased an officer up the stairs, federal records say.

Jensen traveled to Washington, DC, from his Des Moines, Iowa, home to participate in the rally, according to a statement of facts compiled by investigators. He showed up at the riot wearing a T-shirt that had a "Q" on it, representative of his commitment to the QAnon movement, they alleged. QAnon supporters are individuals who promote a far-right conspiracy that falsely claims there is a mass of satanic and pedophiliac Democrats who run a global sex-trafficking ring in a fight against former President Donald Trump.

Jensen, the statement of facts says, was among one of the first people to "push his way inside the United States Capitol." He refused multiple orders from police to stand down.

Instead of complying with orders, the records say, he behaved in a "menacing manner" toward officers and chased one up the stairs of the Capitol. Prosecutors alleged Jensen was "weaponizing" rioters by chasing the officer up the stairs.

In the midst of the scene, he also told officers to "go arrest the vice president," prosecutors said, per the AP.

Two days after the riot, Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," the statement of facts says.

The Capitol riot left five people, including one police officer, dead. Members of the Proud Boys, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were also present.

Organizers were emboldened by former President Donald Trump's urges to protest the results of the 2020 election with him, despite Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

In February, insurrectionists scrambled to delete photos and social-media posts proving their participation in the Capitol riot. Some broke their cellphones, scrubbed their social media accounts, and tried to wipe hard drives that might contain photos and other proof of their involvement.

But others boasted of their involvement, making it easier for the FBI to catch and charge them.

So far, more than 919 people have been charged in connection with the insurrection, according to Insider's database.

